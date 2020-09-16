Former Charlotte High and Florida Gulf Coast University  standout Jake Noll has been promoted to the Washington Nationals' big-league roster.

The 26-year-old third baseman was recalled on Monday. He entered Tuesday's game against the Rays as a pinch hitter and lined a single to center for his first hit of the season.

Noll, who had two hits in 12 major league at bats last season, came on in eighth to pinch hit for designated hitter Yadiel Hernandez on Wednesday and a had another  base hit before striking out in the 10th inning. 

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments