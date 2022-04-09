By this time next week, your humble correspondent will have completed his most recent orbit around the sun.
It’s an unexciting number, this one. Not one of those milestone figures that have their own gag birthday cards at the local Wal-Mart.
Not long ago, I woke up on a birthday morning and realized I was closer to the century mark than the starting block.
I found myself wondering why it was such a big deal.
But they really are mile posts, aren’t they, our birthdays? Each one marks progress. Each one is an opportunity to ruminate upon wisdom gathered, if any. There are enough dinglenuts in this world for me to know the accrual of wisdom is not a rite of humanity.
What’s the most important thing I’ve learned?
I learned to read.
I have a ton of favorite authors. I don’t know why anyone would have just one. I read constantly. Voraciously. Every time my eyes blur, I fear I’ll become Burgess Meredith from the Twilight Zone episode “Time Enough At Last.” That’s the one in which a bookworm named Henry Bemis is the lone survivor of the apocalypse and revels in finally having all the world’s books to himself only to discover his glasses are broken.
Perhaps I’ll start a book club in this space and talk about one from time to time.
Very sporting of me.
Writing is impossible without reading because it’s in the reading of many voices one most quickly finds their own. I want to share with you the words of the two writers who are influencing me as I ponder this most recent orbit.
The first is Robert Fulghum. He wrote “All I Really Need To Know I Learned In Kindergarten”.
The subtitle is more enlightening: “Uncommon Thoughts on Common Things”.
Here’s the money passage:
Most of what I really need to know about how to live and what to do and how to be I learned in kindergarten. Wisdom was not at the top of the graduate-school mountain, but there in the sandpile at Sunday School.
These are the things I learned:
Share everything.
Play fair.
Put things back where you found them.
Clean up your own mess.
Don’t take things that aren’t yours.
Say you’re sorry when you hurt somebody.
Wash your hands before you eat.
Flush.
Warm cookies and cold milk are good for you.
Live a balanced life – learn some and think some and draw and paint and sing and dance and play and work every day some.
Take a nap every afternoon.
When you go out into the world, watch out for traffic, hold hands and stick together.
Be aware of wonder.
Whenever I find myself drifting in life, it’s often because I’ve lost sight of what Fulghum speaks of.
Saying you’re sorry: None of us do this enough.
Be aware of wonder: How often have we failed to simply look up?
Take a nap every afternoon: That’s a Ted Talk right there, folks.
The one that sticks to me is the part about living a balanced life. Writing without reading is little more than failing at Wordle. Reading without living is to turn one’s back on the present. I make sure to put down my book and my pen from time to time so I can go watch the sun set on Charlotte Harbor. You’ll find me there on just about every day off, usually with my lovely bride, the two of us reveling in the good fortune of living here.
Watching the sun slip beneath a distant water’s edge as nightfall races in from the east is to be aware of wonder.
The other writer whose words touch me in this moment is Edna St. Vincent Millay.
You’re witnessing history, folks. I think I’m probably the first sports writer to ever mention Edna St. Vincent Millay.
Her poem “Dirge Without Music” is a somber meditation on mortality.
A key passage:
Lovers and thinkers, into the earth with you.
Be one with the dull, the indiscriminate dust.
A fragment of what you felt, of what you knew,
A formula, a phrase remains, – but the best is lost.
The answers quick and keen, the honest look, the laughter, the love,
They are gone. They have gone to feed the roses. Elegant and curled
Is the blossom. Fragrant is the blossom. I know. But I do not approve.
More precious was the light in your eyes than all the roses in the world.
Down, down, down into the darkness of the grave
Gently they go, the beautiful, the tender, the kind;
Quietly they go, the intelligent, the witty, the brave.
I know. But I do not approve. And I am not resigned.
No need to overthink her words here. She's saying it's better to be alive than dead. I agree. She mourns what death takes from us.
But we should accept our mortality, for it gives our lives meaning.
The worst of us will give rise to flowers every bit as fragrant as the best of us once we return the equalizing earth. What matters is what we did with our time when we were alive, how we impacted the lives of those around us.
The spark in a loved one’s eye fires the forges of another’s heart and for as long as that heart beats, that spark will be remembered. That matters.
Or, to put it another way:
Remember the little seed in the Styrofoam cup: The roots go down and the plant goes up and nobody really knows how or why, but we are all like that.
Goldfish and hamsters and white mice and even the little seed in the Styrofoam cup – they all die. So do we. … And it’s still true, no matter how old you are – where you go out into the world, it is best to hold hands and stick together.
That’s Robert Fulghum again.
Ain’t reading fun?
