The first thing one notices about CoolToday Park on a hot June afternoon is what makes it very different from Charlotte Sports Park.
The Tomahawk Tiki Bar is open.
When you combine a drinking and dining establishment with lunch hour at a ballpark, you have what was on display Tuesday afternoon: Living, breathing people at a Florida Complex League game.
Scouts outnumbered fans at Monday’s FCL opener for the Rays at a shut down Charlotte Sports Park. That wasn’t the case for the Braves and Red Sox on Tuesday.
No, we’re not really talking about a vast increase in people. Still, there were enough folks present to foment rooting interest in both teams, and that’s no small feat for the lowest rung on the minor league ladder.
It didn’t hurt that both teams put on an entertaining show. The Braves won, 6-5, on a walkoff single by Wilfrank Graciano. Prior to that, the Braves opened up leads of 3-0 and 5-3 only to be tracked down by the Red Sox each time.
The game was a little sloppy, due to the sun – three popups went for hits when the ball was lost in the flaming orb. The last drop, by Braves first baseman Ethan Workinger, triggered the Red Sox’s two-run rally in the top of the ninth to knot the game at 5-5.
There were several spectacular plays by both teams, as well. Braves center fielder Jair Casanova dove head-first to snag a sinking line drive. Red Sox second baseman Johnfrank Salazar backhanded a well-struck ground ball heading up the middle to get a force.
Taking all this in on the CoolToday concourse, I was struck by the realization it takes a certain kind of baseball fan to show up for an FCL game, tiki bar or not: It’s hot, there is no between-innings entertainment and no PA announcer to tell you who’s up to bat or who’s on the mound. If you're at an FCL affair, you're there for the love of the game.
Indeed, most of those in attendance Tuesday eschewed the typical partisanship and simply cheered good plays, no matter who made them.
It was particularly heartwarming to see a section of the crowd along the third-base line embrace the play of Red Sox catcher Juan Montero, thanks in large part to the presence of Montero’s very proud parents.
Montero responded in kind, with a two-run double on the first pitch he saw, throwing his arms in the air after he strolled into second base. On multiple occasions, he acknowledged his ad-hoc cheering section when he came off the field.
That same clutch of spectators were all cheers for Graciano when his slicing bloop down the right field line drove in the Braves’ winning run.
FCL baseball is not for the fair-weather fan, partly because the weather is, well, unfair. Many of the names are unknowns and many of those unknowns will remain that way, never to climb the organizational ladder, never to be seen again.
But some of them will climb that ladder. Some of them could be household names. And in the FCL, one can get up close and personal in a way unique in all of sports. Sure, there’s good access at other minor league levels, as well, but with so few people at an FCL game, getting to know someone on a first-name basis is possible. Montero certainly discovered that at game’s end when two of his newest fans – a pair of retired gentlemen – greeted him at the edge of the dugout.
In the end, going to FCL games to see the future of baseball is pretty much the only reason to go. The games are free to the public for a reason – noon starts during the weekdays are broilers. For whatever reason, CoolToday Park was woefully misnamed on Tuesday. How that giant edifice is hotter than Charlotte Sports Park is a mystery for scientists, but it definitely is.
Which brings me back to where I began this little walkabout – the Tomahawk Tiki Bar. I don’t know if such an establishment would work at Charlotte Sports Park, but I couldn’t help but think about the possibility.
The Rays and Charlotte County could either expand the Hooters bar in center field (preferably adding some shade), or build something a little more impressive and permanent where the third-base concourse curves to meet the boardwalk.
A covered area with seating around a bar and grill, then perhaps additional rooftop seating? That sounds fun. I don’t know if the footprint would allow for it, but if it does, wouldn’t that be grand?
Charlotte Sports Park needs some sort of year-round entity on its grounds, preferably a drinking and dining establishment. The Tomahawk Tiki Bar is only going to grow in its popularity as the Wellen Park community becomes more entrenched. With West Port coming to life across the street from CSP, the opportunity to do the same exists for Charlotte County and the Rays.
Just a thought. Back to your regularly scheduled summer break.
E-mail Obley at patrick.obley@yoursun.com and follow on Twitter: @PMOWriter
