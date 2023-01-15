A while back, I was asked by the Associated Press Sports Editors organization to write abiography of legendary sports writer, Red Smith.

It was an incredible honor. I traveled to Wisconsin and St. Louis – Smith’s home state and the city where he got his start in the business – and read countless stories and columns he crafted over his long career.


Email Obley at patrick.obley@yoursun.com and follow on Twitter: @PMOWriter

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments