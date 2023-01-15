A while back, I was asked by the Associated Press Sports Editors organization to write abiography of legendary sports writer, Red Smith.
It was an incredible honor. I traveled to Wisconsin and St. Louis – Smith’s home state and the city where he got his start in the business – and read countless stories and columns he crafted over his long career.
What I finally wrote checks in as one of the longest pieces I’ve ever written … and still, I barely scratched the surface of Smith’s extraordinary life.
Today, the highest honor in sports journalism is the Red Smith Award, a lifetime honor intended for those who made “major contributions to sports journalism.” Smith was the first recipient of the award at an APSE convention in 1981.
A few months later – 41 years ago today, to be precise – Smith passed away.
A lot of what I try to do in this business is an echo of what Smith did in his time. I could sit in an office all day, making phone calls, and write whatever filters through that receiver, but nothing beats what I learn via my one good ear and my slowly deteriorating, color-blind eyesight.
I hope all of you can sense that in the words I write. That’s Red Smith’s legacy as passed through me.
I thought I would use this space today and share an excerpt of what I wrote for APSE. This is the tale of a Red Smith masterpiece. I hope you enjoy it.
• • •
By the time he accepted an award in 1981 that would henceforth be named for him, Walter Wellesley “Red” Smith had seen his New York Times column count reduced from six to five to four times a week.
A few months later, Smith sat before his computer in New Canaan, Connecticut, and pondered whether he could still be relevant.
“Up to now, the pieces under my byline have run on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday,” Smith wrote to begin his Jan. 11, 1982 column. “Starting this week, it will be Sunday, Monday and Thursday – three columns instead of four. We shall have to wait and see whether the quality improves.”
Pecking away at that Jan. 11 column, Smith continued, “One of the beauties of this job is that there’s always tomorrow. Tomorrow things will be better. … Now that the quota is back to three, will things be better day after tomorrow?”
They weren’t even better later that day. Upon hitting the send button on the modem, the last third of his column vanished, forcing him to rewrite the ending. Just as he finished, his son Terence called from the West Coast where he – an award-winning journalist in his own right – was on assignment. He listened to his father’s tale of misery and asked, “Are you okay now?”
“I’m two vodka-tonics away from being fine,” he said.
Nothing would be fine again. Two days later, Smith was in the hospital and, on Jan. 15, 1982, congestive heart failure and kidney disease silenced sports writing’s most singular voice.
Now it is done. Now the story ends. And there is no way to tell it. The art of fiction is dead. Reality has strangled invention. Only the utterly impossible, the inexpressibly fantastic, can ever be plausible again.
While these words could have served as his epitaph, they are the beginning of Smith’s most iconic deadline masterpiece, written 30 years earlier on an improbable autumn afternoon at the Polo Grounds. On Oct. 3, 1951, In the span of 926 words, Smith brought to bear everything he had ever learned about reporting and writing, which were the two separate but equal branches of proper journalism.
As pandemonium ensued on the field beneath him in the aftermath of Bobby Thomson’s “Shot Heard ‘Round The World,” Smith and his fellow sports writers sat dumbfounded in the press box trying to figure out how to write what they had just witnessed.
“Baseball writes itself,” Smith had told an interviewer just one year prior. “It’s two out and the bases are loaded and – well, you’ve got a situation right there.”
Thomson’s home run off Brooklyn’s Ralph Branca not only won the pennant for the New York Giants, but capped an improbable final three weeks of the regular season in which the Giants chased down the Dodgers to force the winner-take-all game. The act of the home run itself could not carry the story. The scene on the field alluded to something bigger.
As a columnist writing on a subject that would already be well-known to readers everywhere by the following morning, Smith’s task was not to regurgitate play-by-play. From within a story everyone knew, he had to divulge something else, something more, something indelible.
It had been Smith’s career-long dream to write for one of New York’s dailies, which he considered the beating heart of the newspaper world. When Herald Tribune sports editor Stanley Woodward made it real for Smith in 1945, one of his first assignments had been that year’s World Series.
Woodward delivered marching orders to each of the writers except Smith. When Smith asked him what he was supposed to do, Woodward said, “Write about the smell of cabbage in the hallway.”
As author Daniel Okrent translates in his introduction to American Pastimes: The Very Best of Red Smith, Woodward was telling Smith to “keep your senses open and alert, and you’ll find something that no one else is paying attention to.”
On that afternoon six years later, Smith’s training kicked in. He turned his attention to the field and simply pounded into his typewriter what he was witnessing until providence or experience took command and finished the column for him:
Down on the green and white and earth-brown geometry of the playing field, a drunk tries to break through the ranks of ushers marshaled along the foul lines to keep profane feet off the diamond. The ushers thrust him back and he lunges at them, struggling in the clutch of two or three men. He breaks free and four or five tackle him. He shakes them off, bursts through the line, runs head on into a special park cop who brings him down with a flying tackle.
Here comes a whole platoon of ushers. They lift the man and haul him, twisting and kicking, back across the first-base line. Again he shakes loose and crashes the line. He is through. He is away, weaving out toward center field where cheering thousands are jammed beneath the windows of the Giants’ clubhouse.
At heart, our man is a Giant, too. He never gave up.
From center field comes burst upon burst of cheering. Pennants are waving, uplifted fists are brandished, hats are flying. Again and again, the dark clubhouse windows blaze with the light of photographers’ flash bulbs. Here comes that same drunk out of the mob, back across the green turf to the infield. Coat tails flying, he runs the bases, slides into third. Nobody bothers him now.
And the story remains to be told, the story of how the Giants won the 1951 pennant in the National League. … The tale of their barreling run through August and September and into October. … Of the final day of the season when they won the championship and started home with it from Boston, to hear on the train how the dead, defeated Dodgers had risen from the ashes in the Philadelphia twilight. … Of the three-game play-off in which they won, and lost, and were losing again with one out in the ninth inning yesterday when – why bother?
Writing is hard sometimes. For Smith, it was the bill that came due for hanging out, watching sports and having great conversations with some of the most colorful personalities of the day. He often was the last person in a press box or along press row at a given event. When writing from home in what he called his “torture chamber” of an office, an entire day could pass as he slaved over his latest 800- to 1000-word “View of Sport”.
There is a quote most-often attributed to Ernest Hemingway: “There’s nothing to writing. All you do is sit down at the typewriter and open a vein.” In reality, Smith uttered the words to Walter Winchell in 1949. It was a twist on something fellow sports writer Paul Gallico had written in 1946, so while it might be apocryphal to credit Hemingway or Smith with the famous phrase, there was no doubting Smith lived it.
At long last, this column from the Polo Grounds had begun to bleed out. Smith had found his vein:
Maybe this is the way to tell it: Bobby Thomson, a young Scot from Staten Island, delivered a timely hit yesterday in the ninth inning of an enjoyable game of baseball before 34,320 witnesses in the Polo Grounds. … Or perhaps this is better:
“Well,” said Whitey Lockman, standing on second base in the second inning of yesterday’s play-off game between the Giants and Dodgers.
“Ah, there,” said Bobby Thomson, pulling into the same station after hitting a ball to left field. “How’ve you been?”
“Fancy,” Lockman said, “meeting you here?”
“Ooops!” Thomson said. “Sorry.”
And the Giants’ first chance for a big inning against Don Newcombe disappeared as they tagged him out. Up in the press section, the voice of Willie Goodrich came over the amplifiers announcing a macabre statistic: “Thomson has now hit safely in fifteen consecutive games.” Just then the floodlights were turned on, enabling the Giants to see and count their runners on each base.
It wasn’t funny, though, because it seemed for so long that the Giants weren’t going to get another chance like the one Thomson squandered by trying to take second base with a playmate already there. They couldn’t hit Newcombe and the Dodgers couldn’t do anything wrong. Sal Maglie’s most splendorous pitching would avail nothing unless New York could match the run Brooklyn had scored in the first inning.
The story was winding up, and it wasn’t the happy ending which such a tale demands. Poetic justice was a phrase without meaning.
It was never in doubt that Smith would find a suitable snippet of dialogue to insert into this particular column. As Terence Smith wrote in his prologue for Making Words, “People often marveled at his ear for dialogue: With only a few notes, he could re-create a pitch-perfect account of a locker room interview or running conversation and build most of an eight-hundred-word column around long blocks of unbroken dialogue.”
It was an acquired trait. The style first found him as a child in Green Bay, Wisconsin, reading the latest offering from Ring Lardner or Damon Runyon. Later, after following the older brother of a friend to Notre Dame, Smith was treated to Grantland Rice’s epic “Four Horsemen” story (“Outlined against a blue-gray October sky …”) during the fall of 1924. It was the beginning of sports writing theorem: Lardner’s ear plus Runyon’s turn of phrase plus Rice’s eye equaled masterpiece.
Not that the lesson stuck in the early going. So accomplished was Smith coming out of Notre Dame in 1927 that of the 50 letters he sent to newspapers announcing his availability, only one replied – the New York Times – to say “no.”
Smith caught on to the crime beat at the Milwaukee Sentinel. The beat never failed to deliver, but the pay was lousy. If he earned $24 in a week, he spent $25. When an opportunity presented itself in 1928 to join the copy desk at the St. Louis Star for a whopping $40 a week, he punched up a letter of questionable veracity offering his services as a jack-of-all-trades. Of the four dailies operating in St. Louis at that time, the Star definitely ranked among the top five, but even there he clung to his job by the barest thread.
Yet he would continue to fail upwards. In Smith’s own words, as told to sports writer Jerome Holtzman in 1973:
That fall, the managing editor, a man named Frank Taylor, fired two guys in the sports department (for accepting bribes from a boxing promoter), and he came over to me on the copy desk and he said, “Did you ever work in sports?”
And I said, “No.”
“’Do you know anything about sports?’
And I said, “Just what the average fan knows.”
“They tell me you’re very good on football.”
“Well, if you say so.”
And he said, “Are you honest? If a fight promoter offered you ten dollars would you take it.”
I said, “Ten dollars is a lot of money.”
And he said, “Report to the sports editor Monday.”
A few months later, he was the St. Louis Browns beat writer and his career in sports was off and running.
“Over the years people have said to me, ‘Isn’t it dull covering baseball every day?’” Smith told Holtzman. “My answer used to be ‘It becomes dull only to dull minds.’
“If you have the perception and the interest to see it, and the wit to express it, your story is always different from yesterday’s story,” Smith continued. “I still think every game is different, not that some of them aren’t dull, but it’s a rare person who lives his life without encountering dull spots. It’s up to the writer to take a lively interest and see the difference.”
As his Oct. 3, 1951 column rounded third and headed for home, Smith was charging full speed ahead, lodged firmly in the narrative momentum, setting up Thomson for greatness:
Now it was the seventh inning and Thomson was up with runners on first and third base, none out. Pitching a shutout in Philadelphia last Saturday night, pitching again in Philadelphia on Sunday, holding the Giants scoreless this far, Newcombe had now gone twenty-one innings without allowing a run.
He threw four strikes to Thomson. Two were fouled off out of play. Then he threw a fifth. Thomson’s fly scored Monte Irvin. The score was tied. It was a new ball game.
Wait a moment, though. Here’s Pee Wee Reese hitting safely in the eighth. Here’s Duke Snider singling Reese to third. Here’s Maglie, wild – pitching a run home. Here’s Andy Pafko slashing a hit through Thomson for another score. Here’s Billy Cox batting still another home. Where does his hit go?
Where else? Through Thomson at third.
So it was the Dodger’s ball game, 4 to 1, and the Dodgers’ pennant. So all right. Better get started and beat the crowd home. That stuff in the ninth inning? That didn’t mean anything.
A single by Al Dark. A single by Don Mueller. Irvin’s pop-up. Lockman’s one-run double. Now the corniest possible sort of Hollywood schmaltz – stretcher bearers plodding away with an injured Mueller between them, symbolic of the Giants themselves.
There went Newcombe and here came Ralph Branca. Who’s at bat? Thomson again? He beat Branca with a home run the other day. Would Charlie Dressen order him walked, putting the winning run on base, to pitch to the dead-end kids at the bottom of the batting order? No, Branca’s first pitch was a called strike.
The second pitch – well, when Thomson reached first base he turned and looked toward the left-field stands. Then he started jumping straight up in the air, again and again. Then he trotted around the bases, taking his time.
Ralph Branca turned and started for the clubhouse. The number on his uniform looked huge. Thirteen.
By the time this column appeared, Smith was already among the biggest names in sports writing. Hemingway had immortalized him during a passage in Across the River and into the Trees:
He noted how the wind was blowing, looked at the portrait, poured another glass of Valpolicella, and then started to read the Paris edition of the New York Herald Tribune. I ought to take the pills, he thought. But the hell with the pills … He was reading Red Smith, and he liked him very much.”
When Rice passed away in 1954, Smith became the nation’s most-widely syndicated writer. On April 21, 1958, he graced the cover of Newsweek magazine with the headline, “Red Smith: Star of the Press Box”.
“I can go anywhere I want and see anything I want and do anything I want,” Smith told Newsweek’s Roger Kahn. “I’ve got the greatest job in America.”
