The past 24 hours – as I write this on Saturday night – have felt incredibly normal.
On Friday night, there were prep football playoff games. I headed over to Port Charlotte to watch the Pirates pummel Fort Myers, 40-14. I have a lot I want to say about all the great things happening at Port Charlotte, but I'm saving it for another day.
A short while later, it was time for Midnight Madness at Charlotte High. It marked the first time the Tarpon boys basketball team put on a little show like that for its community. The Tarpons have a whopping 40 players in the program this year. The freshman, junior varsity and varsity rosters each broke down for intrasquad scrimmages. John Gamble brought the dunks, Chris Cornish the scoring and a few fresh faces flashed their promise. That was a lot of fun (more on that in Monday’s paper).
Saturday morning, Charlotte played host to the Beef O’Brady’s Invitational. Boys soccer teams from Imagine, Port Charlotte and North Fort Myers joined the Tarpons on their home turf. Charlotte beat Imagine 9-1 while North Fort Myers took down Port Charlotte 2-1. The Pirates then devoured the Sharks 6-2 for third place and, in the title match, North Fort Myers edged Charlotte on penalty kicks after regulation ended in a 1-1 tie.
So normal.
Except it wasn’t.
Friday’s football game was Port Charlotte’s first home date since Sept. 2. Parking for Charlotte’s Midnight Madness was illuminated by portable light stands powered by generators. Saturday morning, there was no scoreboard tracking the progress of the soccer matches on a field that also was without the sign welcoming fans to Brian Nolan Stadium.
We are six weeks into a years-long recovery from Hurricane Ian and while the worst is behind (most of) us, even the ordinary events of our days have that air of abnormality.
Storage container units now take up as many parking spaces as cars at Port Charlotte High (and DeSoto County High, for that matter). The fencing that came down in a tangle on the Lemon Bay High tennis courts has been triaged, but looks as haggard as a hockey player’s toothless grin.
At the Daily Sun, we have a lot of analytics at our disposal, tracking how many people read the paper online and what stories they’re clicking on. Since the hurricane, there has been a significant drop in sports readership.
Our social media statistics for Twitter and Facebook also reflect a steep decline. Stories that reliably drew thousands of eyeballs now struggle to get half as many post-Ian.
As I wondered if there was anything I was doing wrong, I discovered what I am probably part of the phenomenon.
Since Ian, my days had become filled with making appointments, stapling tarps and figuring out how to mow my incredibly waterlogged yard. My down time found my nose in a book or playing a truly infernal game on my phone.
What I wasn’t doing was reading my hometown paper. I am a dedicated subscriber to the Kansas City Star and it dawned on me one day that when the website asked me for my password, I just sort of shrugged and did something else.
My wife's interests have been tweaked, as well. Out of the blue, she started playing with a Rubik's Cube for the first time since she was a child.
The two of us even went to a live play for the first time in years – “Blithe Spirit,” as performed by the Charlotte Players at the Langdon Playhouse in Port Charlotte. They broke all the legs and brought the house down.
Is this sort of thing happening to you, as well, reader?
Despite this, we persist in our duties at your local fishwrap. We’re still getting out there every day, covering as much as we can, and we’ve got a few tricks up our sleeves for the weeks and months ahead.
This business isn’t what it used to be, but there are two things that happened in the past week that rekindled a flicker of hope we ink-stained wretches might be around for a little while longer:
-Katy Perry, she of the singing competitions and shark-infested Super Bowl halftime shows, took to Twitter and wrote:
One of my favorite sounds ever is the sound of a crisp new newspaper being read over breakfast for an hour or so … The popping out of it, the folding, the scribbling on the crossword … I hope it never goes out of fashion in our digital world. It is too romantic.
-Out of the blue on a Kansas City-area radio show, Hall of Fame baseball player George Brett sounded off:
I don’t really follow anything outside of Kansas City. It all started when, god, USA Today and the local paper, they don’t even put in box scores anymore. You notice that? I used to love to get up in the morning, and there’s not many guys I follow in baseball on other teams, but now in order for me to do that, I’ve got to go to MLB.com, pull up box scores and I’ve got to start clicking all these frickin’ buttons. Just give me a frickin’ newspaper with all the information I need. It’s not that frickin’ hard, is it?
For the record, the Daily Sun is one of vanishingly few papers in the country to run the box scores over the summer months. We weren’t doing it as a space-filler; in fact, there were some days when doing so really crippled our overall coverage. But if there is one thing I’ve always known about our local readership, it’s that we have a bunch of George Brett types out there who love their box scores (I’m one of them).
It’s my intention to continue doing that, unless y’all want something else.
Another thing I want us to be known for is our local coverage. It has been a challenge, but I think we're getting there. This past week in the sports section, we played up local sports on the front page in a way we haven’t done very often in recent memory. Our Signing Day coverage devoured most of Thursday’s front. This Saturday after all three local football teams won their playoff games, we blew out the front page again.
If you're reading this, then you've seen today’s front page.
I agree with Katy Perry. There is still something special about holding a newspaper in one’s hands. Perhaps our online analytics are down because more people are picking up the real thing.
It’s nice to think so, anyway.
E-mail Obley at patrick.obley@yoursun.com and follow on Twitter: @PMOWriter
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.