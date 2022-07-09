I pretty much lost my week to college football realignment rumors.
In case you hadn't heard, the Los Angeles market sold itself lock, stock and golden parachute to the Big Ten when USC and UCLA ditched their century-old membership in the Pac-12 for the dollar-green pastures of the Midwestern promised land.
That, of course, set off the speculation about what happens next. Does the Pac-12 seek new members? Does it hook up with the ACC in some sort of ill-fated PACCt? Will the Big 12 finally land a kill shot on their nemesis and end a decade-long feud?
Stay tuned!
It was while I was ruminating in my rabbit hole that I realized we’re all asking the wrong questions and following the wrong paths. With all these trees in our way, we weren’t seeing the forest that is getting clear-cut by television networks.
To explain that, let’s start with this:
Earlier this week, the USFL closed out what was – for minor league football – a rare, successful campaign. When the Birmingham Stallions outlasted the Philadelphia Stars 33-30 this past Sunday on Fox, 1.52 million people tuned in to witness it.
With those numbers in hand, the league was deemed a modest success.
Not bad, eh?
Well …
On Jan. 5 – a Wednesday – the virtually anonymous Texas Bowl played out on a night considered a post-holiday viewing wasteland while the rest of the country was preparing for the NFL’s epic final regular season weekend and the looming National Championship game between Georgia and Alabama.
The combatants – an unranked Kansas State which finished fifth in the Big 12 and LSU, which finished dead last in the SEC West and had just 39 scholarship players, no quarterbacks and no head coach.
Kansas State mauled the Tigers, 40-22, in a game that was only that close because LSU scored on the game’s final play as the Wildcats trotted out waterboys and cheerleaders. It was a singularly uninteresting four quarters of “we’re here, so we might as well play” football.
Unsurprisingly, the Texas Bowl’s ratings plummeted 52 percent from its previous, pre-COVID installment.
But even that grease stain of a game outdrew that USFL title game by a million viewers.
Moral of this story? College football might not be the NFL, but it’s the next best thing. The reason for that is because USFL’s players have already been panned by NFL teams while college football players are still auditioning for their big break.
No one watches also-rans. Everyone loves could-bes.
Add in the long-standing love affairs people have with their respective alma maters – affairs in some cases handed down from generation to generation – and any debate is silly.
Which brings us back to what’s happening right now.
Everyone can see the SEC and Big Ten have separated from the college football pack. They are the “Super 2” conferences. Everyone else is duking it out to be a distant third, and it’s that battle which has our attention.
But while I was watching the fan bases of Washington and Oregon bang the drum for Big Ten inclusion as Big 12 and other Pac-12 fan bases mocked their arrogance, there was a steady trickle of angst coming from the other side of the spectrum.
Fan bases for schools such as Vanderbilt, Rutgers, Maryland, Illinois and Mississippi State chattered among themselves about the potential the Big Ten and SEC could drop them in favor of flashier additions from other conferences.
There’s a ceiling to just how large these conferences, in the current model, can be. At the moment, the Big Ten won’t add Washington and Oregon because it’s bankrolling Rutgers and Maryland.
Pandora’s Box opened over a decade ago when Nebraska and Texas A&M bailed on the Big 12. College football – and the NCAA by extension – has been unstable ever since. No one really cared while it was just the Big 12 getting cannibalized, but now that we’re aware other Power 5 conferences no longer have protection from the appetites of the Super 2, the entire model is on the precipice of collapse.
With NIL hammering the final nails into the NCAA’s coffin, the commonly held belief has been that the Power 5 – and now the Super 2 – will leave the NCAA behind entirely. It’s a valid concern and it’s even quite likely.
Beyond that, I think the future holds something even more stark. Let’s call it the CFBL (the CFL is already taken).
Flash forward to the 2030s. After a decade of NIL and the implosion of the NCAA’s oversight, there are now schools in the Super 2 who can’t keep up. Fed up by dragging along their stepchildren to every TV negotiation, the top teams in the Big Ten and SEC break away to form a new conference. Perhaps by then, Notre Dame comes along for the ride.
Networks would pour billions into such a creation and nothing would be left over for the leftovers. TV deals would crash across the country for all the other conferences. Schools like Stanford – who one national columnist joking (and correctly) said has an endowment so large it could accidentally buy the Big Ten – might drop football all together.
Let's continue to drill down. The year is 2036:
The new CFBL gives network television some highly rated filler content on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays to complement its NFL coverage. Meanwhile, the SPAM Texas Bowl played on the Monday after Thanksgiving at a soccer field in Texarkana, Arkansas (a baseball field in Round Rock wasn’t available due to a Zeppelin cover band concert) features the once-mighty Oregon Ducks and the New Jersey Institute of Technology and draws an average of 136 viewers on the NCAA YouTube channel (smash that subscribe button!).
Many regional rivalries are dead because rivals are in different conferences or are no longer in the same division. Others have faded away because one of the rivals has dropped football. Women’s sports and other Olympic sports in general have been cut because without football revenue, those sports cannot be kept afloat. Enrollment at have-not colleges craters. Some schools close their doors.
Now, that’s an extreme view, to be sure, and likely will not come to pass. Alas, I mention these possible outcomes only because some these things are already beginning to happen. When COVID-19 crippled revenue streams last year, a number of schools took that opportunity to dump under-performing programs.
If that can happen during a temporary pandemic, imagine what could happen when a school currently receiving $40 million for a college football program suddenly sees that figure cut in half (Pac-12, we’re looking at you).
The gap between the haves and have-nots is already enormous and unsustainable. Consider this: Based on figures provided by Forbes, ACC member Clemson grossed $77 million this past football season.
Ohio State brought home $132 million.
But even the mighty Buckeyes couldn’t hold a candle to Texas and Texas A&M, the current and future darlings of the SEC. Those two programs each drew $147 million. Texas posted a profit of $92 million, a figure that practically matches Oregon’s gross ($96 million, which explains why the Big Ten isn’t even returning Oregon’s calls right now).
You get the point.
Hey, maybe we’ll all merrily fiddle while century-old college football traditions burn, eager to watch the next Michigan-USC game featuring 19-year-olds who will take a pay cut to go to the NFL when the season ends. It would probably be a heckuva game.
I think the one thing we can all agree on is, if nothing is done to swerve college football away from the cliff, an abyss awaits for all but the fortunate few.
E-mail Obley at patrick.obley@yoursun.com and follow on Twitter: @PMOWriter
