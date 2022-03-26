We all saw the news – Pasco County’s state senator, Danny Burgess, got a $35 million ask onto the Florida Legislature’s “sprinkle list” of special appropriations.
We all saw the plans – Pasco County wants to be the spring training home of the Tampa Bay Rays and unveiled blueprints for what that $35 million would build.
We’ve all seen the Rays make googly eyes with Pasco during the split-city fiasco that was shot down by Major League Baseball.
The Rays purposefully pulled minor league baseball out of Charlotte County and they’ve made no secret of their continued interest in training elsewhere.
That’s why it was borderline baffling to learn the Rays, very quietly, exercised the option to extend their lease at Charlotte Sports Park through 2031 just days after the Pasco County news.
What gives?
“Charlotte County is very pleased with its partnership with the Tampa Bay Rays for spring training and year-round player development at Charlotte Sports Park,” said Brian Gleason, communications manager for the Charlotte County Board of Commissioners in an e-mail this week.
“In frequent discussions between county and Rays staff, the Rays always reiterated their commitment to their relationship with the county,” Gleason continued. “We have received no indication the Rays plan to leave the Charlotte Sports Park, either before or after the current least expires and we look forward to future discussions about the terms of any extension, stadium improvements and more.”
Gleason added with emphasis, “The bottom line is: Charlotte County wants the Tampa Bay Rays at Charlotte Sports Park, now and in the future.”
Sounds great, but the fact remains the Rays have yet to even announce the lease extension or make any definitive statement about their future spring plans. It all comes across as an entity that is trying to play competing parties off one another in search of a sweetheart deal.
Perhaps that is only natural. There is so much uncertainty to where the big-league club will be 10 years from now that the smart thing for the Rays to do is play the field.
Now, the Charlotte County commissioners were a little blindsided by news of the Pasco County plan, particularly as it comes in the wake of the split-city failure. But to be clear, the reason they were caught off-guard is because – as Gleason said to me earlier this week and reiterated a few paragraphs above – the Rays haven’t said boo to the County about leaving. The Rays have voiced no on-the-record displeasure about the facilities and, most important, they have as iron-clad a grip on the grounds as the county does on the lease.
It's very easy to think the County has no Plan B should the Rays pull up stakes and move. I know I certainly wondered about that.
Rest easy.
Should the Rays make such a decision before the end of the lease, the County doesn’t plan to just wave goodbye. There is no settlement figure in the lease. There is no buyout. Lawyers will get involved and courtrooms will be reserved.
The County has also war-gamed the scenario of an early departure and kept itself up to date on the status of leases in Arizona and Florida. Should the day come that Tampa Bay leaves town, the County’s first move will be replacing the Rays, as opposed to finding other uses for the grounds.
In that, the County likely has the backing of Major League Baseball. It would create the opportunity to balance the spring training leagues. Currently there are 15 teams each in Arizona and Florida. Having 16 in one state and 14 in another is much more palatable.
In the meantime, what about CSP itself? Again, the Rays have made no on-the-record complaints and have spent plenty of their own scratch to improve its player development facilities.
But there’s no denying the stadium and its fan experience has fallen behind every other stadium on the Gulf Coast.
Attendance at CSP was close to the bottom in 2019 – the last full spring training – and had dropped considerably through the first part of 2020 before the pandemic shut everything down. Through four home dates this spring, the Rays are averaging 2,616 fans. While attendance is down everywhere, that’s still a big tumble from the 4,465 average in 2019.
Concession lines are long and the food is basic. The parking situation is a bear (though that's an issue just about everywhere). The pre- and post-game traffic is a pill. Beyond the tiki bar, there are no other amenities for adults. There needs to be more to the game-day experience at CSP than getting a sunburn.
Lastly, the decision to go cash-free in this community was an unforced error.
There are no immediate plans to change any of this, either from the Rays or the County. That said, it was gratifying to hear there is money in place for improvements down the road. Both sides expect the next significant round of upgrades to come roughly around 2024, using up to $6.4 million from the county sales tax. The nature of those improvements are unknown at the moment. Life happens. Teams and Counties make plans and the Good Lord laughs.
There is an additional $5.5 million earmarked for the 20-year capital needs assessment, so some time around 2028, another round of work will be done.
That’s $11.9 million, in all. That's enough to build, say, a pedestrian bridge over El Jobean Road and possibly find another way out of the parking lot. Throw in a cash-counting machine and maybe the Rays will let us use our swear-jar money again.
It's not enough for realistically modernizing and upgrading the grounds and keeping up with, say, the $81 million Dunedin tossed into its cruddy stadium or the $48 million that recently went into a perfectly spiffy Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers. It certainly won't make anyone forget about the Braves' $140 million CoolToday Park just up the road.
In a recent meeting of the Board of Commissioners, Joseph Tiseo, understandably stated he would be uncomfortable committing that type of money to the stadium if there's no realistic desire on the part of the Rays to remain here. The answer he was given was the Rays have so far been good partners, despite the rumors and news reports of their wandering eye.
If the relationship between the Rays and the County is as solid as the County claims it to be, then terrific. But the Rays need to admit their recent outward actions have given all of us plenty of reason to doubt their intent.
There is an undercurrent in every conversation I have with Charlotte County residents when it comes to the Rays. They are losing their desire to go to spring training games due to the game-day experience. They are becoming increasingly protective of their fandom and are becoming less willing to jump on the bandwagon.
Not everyone feels that way, of course, but those who do make up a statistically relevant number. Considering the nature of their concerns and fears, it’s a group that will only grow in coming years if Tampa Bay doesn’t put a more public face on the love they apparently show the County in private.
Charlotte County has had the love of baseball ripped from its heart before. It’s gratifying to hear the County is taking steps to prevent it from happening again.
Here’s hoping the Rays remain at the heart of our love of the game.
E-mail Obley at patrick.obley@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter: @PMOWriter
