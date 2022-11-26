MY FOURTH-GRADE teacher, Mrs. Thompson, sent me out of class for the one-millionth time that year at McCarter Elementary in Topeka, Kansas.

I made the death-row prisoner’s walk to Principal Dreiling’s office, where he kept the “Board of Education,” a paddle which carried the names of all who had been swatted by it. My name was on there enough times that he had me just add a check mark near one of my John Hancocks.


