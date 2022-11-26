MY FOURTH-GRADE teacher, Mrs. Thompson, sent me out of class for the one-millionth time that year at McCarter Elementary in Topeka, Kansas.
I made the death-row prisoner’s walk to Principal Dreiling’s office, where he kept the “Board of Education,” a paddle which carried the names of all who had been swatted by it. My name was on there enough times that he had me just add a check mark near one of my John Hancocks.
There’s no denying guilt for whatever crime it was. I was never innocent. To her credit, Mrs. Thompson was usually impressed by whatever nefarious scheme I had concocted, but she knew all crimes and misdemeanors must be dealt with equally under elementary law.
Alas, my fate would be worse than paddling that day. Principal Dreiling wasn’t in his office when I got there.
But Mrs. Imthurn was. I know I’m misspelling her name but that’s how it sounded whenever she hissed it at me. She had been my second-grade teacher. I don’t know what she was doing in the principal’s office that day, but there she was, a scowling, 873-year-old handbag with eyes that were funhouse-mirror-distorted behind the soda-bottle thick lenses of her black, horn-rimmed glasses.
Myself and another kid named Lance had ruined her class during our second-grade year. We had taken the Iowa Basics skills test and the results indicated Lance and I tested at an eighth-grade level (we probably cheated, somehow). Mrs. Imthurn, if that was her real name, determined we were too smart for our own good and that was why we were Butch and Sundance-ing our way into trouble.
She came up with the idea that Lance and I would spend the remainder of the year doing reports on all of the U.S. presidents, from Washington to Carter. When we finished with those, it would be on to the U.S. states, in alphabetical order.
I made it to Ohio and, to show just how scheming I was, I held onto that last report and turned it in one day for a fourth-grade assignment. I earned a nice, crisp D-plus, followed by the punishment of having to do it over.
Back to the story. I’m going somewhere with this. I promise.
-n-n-n-
MRS. IMTHURN SIGHED heavily when she saw me, pulled her glasses down and squeezed the bridge of her nose in that universal sign of exasperation.
“Go,” she said. “I don’t care what you did. Just go to the library and read a book until it’s time to go home.”
Well, that was a fate worse than death. While I loved reading newspapers to keep up with my Kansas City Royals, every book report I did had been the WORST THING THAT EVER HAPPENED TO ME.
It was one of the best things to ever happen to me.
I told the librarian why I had arrived in her domain. She shrugged and wandered off. I spent a none-too-short amount of time wondering if I could escape all together and go hang out at the pond in a field that was on my way home.
But I did what Mrs. Imthurn asked because I didn’t know for sure whether or not her alien race possessed ESP. She probably had spies. All the evil ones do.
I roamed the stacks, then came across a book that had a plain brown cover. There was no writing on it. Just a blue baseball glove with a baseball in it. I cracked it open and read the opening paragraph:
You cannot always tell, from watching a ballplayer take practice cuts inside the batting cage, whether he will hit .300 over a full season. But with Johnny Madigan you could tell. He definitely would not.
That bleak day, a fourth-grade outcast trying to stay below the radar of an evil alien overlord discovered the work of Duane Decker.
Good Field, No Hit was the first of a series of baseball novels Decker had written from 1947-64. Our library had all of them and over the remainder of that school year, I read each of them.
-n-n-n-
ALL 13 BOOKS told the story of the Blue Sox, a fictional major league baseball team that always tried to win in the right way and valued character over talent. They were a product of their time. For example, early in the series Decker introduced a Black baseball player named Kennie Willard who clearly was based on Jackie Robinson. The players of the team bore striking resemblances to the Yankees of Decker’s time.
The stories were morality plays, one and all. The cocky rising star gets humbled and learns to become a better all-around ballplayer because of it. A fireballing hurler blows out his arm and has to learn how to pitch instead of throw. An unheralded bench player makes delivers the game-winning hit or game-saving play.
And so on.
But here was Decker’s genius: Each book focused almost entirely on one player at a time at one position at a time. In an epic run of eight books in eight years, Decker nearly filled out a starting lineup:
• Good Field, No Hit: Johnny Madigan (3B)
• Starting Pitcher: Eddie Lasky (SP)
• Hit and Run: Chip Fiske (RF)
• The Catcher From Double-A: Pete Gibbs ( c )
• Fast Man on a Pivot: Bud Walker (2B)
• The Big Stretch: Stretch Stookey (1B)
• Switch Hitter: Russ Woodward (CF)
• Mister Shortstop: Andy Pearson (SS)
At that point, Decker’s publisher realized what he was doing and going forward included a nifty graphic in the back of the book showing a baseball diamond with the players’ names in their positions.
After a four-year pause, Decker came storming back:
• Long Ball to Left Field: Mike Jaffe (LF)
With that book, the lineup was complete, but Decker kept going, for his earliest characters were now long in the tooth and baseball, like time, marches on.
In Third-Base Rookie, Vic Scalzi must overcome a sketchy past and his cocky nature to beat out veteran Johnny Madigan. In Showboat Southpaw, fireballer Sam Sloat must overcome a potential career-ending injury and learn the art of pitching from his veteran battery mate, Pete Gibbs. Chip Fiske faces his own replacement when upstart Danny Redd arrives at the start of Rebel in Right Field.
Finally, in The Grand-Slam Kid, talented phenom Bucky O’Brien pinch hits for Pete Gibbs and delivers a game-winning grand slam to win the pennant. He discovers the following spring that baseball can humble even the most-talented players and must find his way back to the Blue Sox after a demotion.
-n-n-n-
IN THAT LAST book, our man Pete Gibbs finally retires and replaces Jug Slavin as manager. Slavin is the only character I can recall that appeared in all 13 novels. He was a steady, unwavering, principled and honest leader of men. Gibbs learned from the best.
The books end there because Decker died on Aug. 21, 1964. He was only 54.
In the years since his death, the books faded from library bookshelves one by one. I found them in the McCarter Elementary library just in time because they were gone by the time I came back from summer vacation to begin fifth grade.
Born in 1910 in Westport, Connecticut, Decker graduated from Colgate University and worked as a reporter for the Bridgeport Herald. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a staff writer for Leatherneck magazine.
In between, he was a prolific pulp magazine writer and even had one of his short stories bought by Hollywood (“The Bride Went West”). He wrote two other baseball books under the name Richard Wayne.
His novels were advertised as “sports novels for men and boys” and that was something he was quite proud of. In a magazine interview, he noted not once in any of his Blue Sox books “has a woman’s voice been heard through the long, long seasons.”
In his obituary that appeared on Aug. 22, 1964, the New York Times noted:
"Mr. Decker's baseball books had all the ingredients that make sports books as welcome for youths as a giant ice cream cone. His stories were marked by technical know‐how, strong character values and clear writing.
"His baseball players talked and acted and thought like the average boy, tried hard only to be pushed back, but then came through in the end like true heroes."
Decker never left Westport. He routinely fired off letters to the New York Times sports department opining on baseball topics of the day. Perhaps it’s no surprise, considering the Blue Sox teams of his imagination, he became an instant fan of the New York Mets from Day One.
-n-n-n-
THOSE BOOKS HAVE stayed with me ever since. My discovery of them sparked a love of reading and writing and showed me that it was possible to fuse my love of sports with my passion for writing.
Just this week, after nearly a decade of searching, I got my hands on The Catcher from Double-A and completed my own collection of Decker’s 13 novels. Almost all of them are disintegrating library discards with the check-out cards still in them. None of them have a check-out date past 1977.
I’m reading them again, in order, of course, so ol’ Pete Gibbs will have to wait just a minute.
Johnny Madigan is on deck:
He was a short, wiry kid, quick as a cat on his feet. When he planted himself defensively at third base, practically no ball could get by him, even when it came his way with the ping of a bullet. He had speed to spare, all right. And moxie. A two-base smack was a long blow for him. Good Field, No Hit was what they’d always tagged Johnny Madigan in every bush league he’d played. And he’d played a lot of them, too. ...
E-mail Obley at patrick.obley@yoursun.com and follow on Twitter: @PMOWriter
