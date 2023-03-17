I am cobbling together this week’s missive from Tampa International on the kind of Friday morning that I’ve never quite figured out how to handle.

My son’s spring break is over and we had to get up way too early to make the way too long drive to catch his way too expensive flight to Kansas City. I find his visits are always way too short, no matter how long, and his final day often leaves me way too maudlin to write anything of use.


