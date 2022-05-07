Address labels.
Address labels of every shape and kind. March of Dimes. American Heart Association. Humane Society. Disabled Veterans.
The day after Mom died, I was going through the papers in her house and found hundreds of those home address mailing labels. Mom was not someone who sought attention, but she was human being who craved contact with the world around her.
Her failing health had made her, more or less, a shut-in. Her world was cable news, her cat Mikey and Facebook via her smartphone, which she held in her hand so much she had worn off its finish.
And her boys, of course – Rod, Jeff and I. And her grandchildren. And her great-grandchildren.
In her last years, she definitely lived vicariously through us, for that was the only avenue left to her. That’s something I don’t think I fully appreciated until she passed away at 75 on the first day of spring in 2016 and I found myself staring at all those address labels.
Born into a family of six, Mom carved a childhood out of the Ozark granite in a ramshackle house with no indoor plumbing. In the 1960s, she went from newlywed to mother of two in the span of 362 days (Rod was born on Sept. 5 and Jeff came along on that next Sept. 2 as Mom’s best and most expensive 21st birthday present). That first marriage would chart her life’s course, taking her from her Ozark Mountain upbringing to Topeka, Kansas, ending in divorce and single motherhood.
In the 1970s, her second marriage, my father, would be a crucible.
Among the many papers Mom held onto were the various angry letters that went back and forth between her and my dad’s doctors as he slowly, cruelly, died of misdiagnosed cancer. The doctors had given up, but she most definitely had not. In the end, after everything that could be done was done, she sat at his bedside as he faded away. What she remembered most about those days was how thirsty he was and how the nurses didn’t seem to care. I’m sure they did, but you know how it is when you see a loved one in misery.
It was 1974, and the mother of two teens and a 3-year-old was a single, widowed, mother.
A few years later, along came Vic. The third time was the charm. Mom was as happy as I had ever seen her in my short life up to that point. Vic adopted me and seamlessly blended into our family. We moved into an amazing house where Rod, Jeff and I finally had our own rooms (in the old house we had shared one).
Seven years passed. Rod got married, had a child and moved to Wichita. Jeff moved to Dallas. I dreamed of being George Brett’s successor while not paying attention to teachers in school. In the summers, we would make the drive to visit family in the Ozarks. One year, Mom directed Vic to sleepy hamlet named Rockaway Beach on the shore of Lake Taneycomo.
Vic had a revelation that summer. This was where they were going to retire. On that drive home, the two of them excitedly spoke of how and when they would move. Vic, ever the romantic:
“Every morning I will go to the diner and have breakfast and coffee with the old men, then I will see you walking down the street to pick me up and we’ll wander around town.”
All these years later, I can still hear their voices. In the early 1980s, with no smartphones, no Kindles and hardly ever any radio stations, all a little boy could do in the back seat was stare out the window playing the alphabet game with passing billboards and count mile markers. My overriding thought during that drive was OH MY GOD, MOM AND DAD ARE SO OLD.
There would be no blissful final chapter for them. Vic would die suddenly not long after that trip, leaving Mom and a 13-year-old to continue on in that now-empty house.
When Mom’s retirement came, so did cancer and a broken hip. The stock market crashed and gobbled up most of her retirement funds. She sold that empty house where all her dreams had died and moved to a tiny duplex south of Wichita to be closer to Rod and his family. She wanted to be centrally located for us three boys. Rod was always there for her. Jeff visited regularly, helping her out whenever money was tight and I, the Pluto of our little solar system, came to Kansas whenever the planets would align but talked to her constantly via phone and her favorite method – texting.
Cancer came for her a second time and she beat it a second time. Pneumonia became an annual winter event that weakened her bit by bit until her damaged heart could no longer fight off the ravages.
When Mom died, it hit me hard that I was the same age she was when Vic died. How different my life was than hers in that moment. How lonely her life would become as the years passed and her health failed.
That last night with Mom in the hospital, I sat at her bedside and whenever she woke, I asked if she was thirsty. Like mother, like son. As dawn broke, I knew it would be her final sunrise, as did my brothers and the family that had gathered around her. She would pass away surrounded by us all. Not alone. That was the last, best gift we could possibly have given her.
I didn’t realize just how special that was until the following morning as I stared at all those address labels. My life has unfolded much unlike my hers. That is how she would want it. What we did share was the dream I inherited from her and Vic.
The month before Mom died, Amanda and I were on a vacation. We talked of our plans once she retired from the Army. I would return to the daily newspaper racket and she would start her second career. We would do it in a place where we could live the rest of our days.
Look at us now.
Thursday, I was at Fishermen’s Village watching Kingfisher's nightly sunset cruise pull away, waiting for Amanda to come strolling down the pier so we could go watch the sunset at Gilchrist Park. I thought of Mom and smiled, knowing she continues to live on through me.
I’m laughing now. If Brady ever reads this, he’ll say, OH MY GOD, DAD, YOU ARE SO OLD.
Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing moms out there.
E-mail Obley at patrick.obley@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter: @PMOWriter
