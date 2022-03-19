Spinning this yarn on Saturday afternoon while lost in a bit of nostalgia during the Rays’ Grapefruit League opener at Charlotte Sports Park.
How many children do you think are here their first-ever game? Does baseball still evoke the sort of awe and wonder that staggered those of us who grew up in a time when it was king?
I know when I brought my then-5-year-old son to a Rays game in 2012, he was singularly unimpressed with the game itself, but brought onlookers to tears of laughter when he took his little souvenir bat and hammered the Stone Crabs’ mascot in the crotch
I was here for the Rays’ first game at Charlotte Sports Park on Feb. 25, 2009. Millions of dollars had been poured into the former home of the Texas Rangers after it had sat vacant for six years. The only true holdover from the Rangers’ era was the scoreboard, which they had brought over from Pompano Beach in the late 1980s.
The scoreboard broke down, of course. It’s long gone now.
Those Rays raised their 2008 American League pennant over the ballpark that afternoon. Today, that banner is long gone as well, replaced by a replica that is joined by other playoff and division pennants on the facing of the clubhouse in right field.
I was here for the sad finale of the Texas Rangers era, too. The Rangers whacked the Red Sox 17-2 on March 28, 2002, a full year after they were supposed to have abandoned Charlotte County for their fancy new complex in Surprise, Arizona.
The Rangers had burned every bridge with the county. More than a few elected officials wanted to swear off spring training for good. One commissioner even suggested using the land for growing rice.
Texas gave the county the metaphorical middle finger one year earlier in announcing 2001 would be their final season. The stadium was just 16 years old, but the sport had passed it by, and it had fallen into decay. On March 10 of that spring, a railing collapsed near the Rangers’ dugout during a game against Baltimore.
What I remember most was Alex Rodriguez, the highest-paid player in the game, running for his life back to the dugout while Rafael Palmeiro aided each of the 12 fans who had fallen through. Six sustained scrapes and bruises from the three-foot fall that had so terrified A-Rod.
The money quote from that day came from 19-year-old Miami resident Daniel Herrera, who was helped to his feet by Palmeiro.
“Palmeiro shook my hand and was pretty cool,” he said. “A-Rod just left. He didn’t say nothing. I was just trying to get his autograph.”
When I returned to Charlotte Sports Park earlier this month after 10 years away, I found myself at Field 2 out back and realized my memories of the Rangers weren’t all unpleasant.
It was at Field 2 where Rangers skipper Johnny Oates drove Ivan Rodriguez to distraction by shouting, “That’s another PPD!” every time Pudge pulled up at second base on a gapper.
“Patented Pudge Double” Oates said with a snicker, explaining himself. “I swear he gets a bonus for doubles and that’s why he never legs out a triple.”
Oates was a master storyteller. At the drop of a hat, he would regale folks with stories of his years as a player or his childhood.
Oates passed away two years after the Rangers left Charlotte County, but man, what I would give for just one more rain delay conversation.
The best story Oates ever told me had to do with the first Major League Baseball game he ever saw in person. Lucky for y’all I still have it handy:
"I didn't see my first baseball game until I was 16. We had moved to Virginia when I was in high school. There just wasn't much visibility for baseball where I was
"There was this neighbor of ours who knew how much I loved baseball and he offered to take me to a game. My dad couldn't afford to take me and when this guy said, 'would you like to go to D.C.?' my dad gave my a 20-dollar bill. I couldn't believe it. You have to understand how important it was to me that my dad gave me $20. "
The year was 1961. Oates' dad was lucky to clear $4,000 in a year, so being handed a $20 bill was akin to Bob Cratchit handing Tiny Tim a gold brick on Christmas Eve.
“I still remember every single thing that I saw. We walked into the stadium – remember, it was 1961 – and the first guy I saw was Moose Skowron. Then I said to myself, 'why am I looking at Moose Skowron?'
"I looked out at Mickey Mantle, Roger Maris, Tony Kubek and Yogi Berra. It was unbelievable to me as a 16-year-old. I still remember the day. It was overcast and sprinkling rain. Years later, I went up to Kubek and told him he was playing in the very first game I ever saw. He didn't believe me, so he took out a book on the 1961 Yankees that had every box score and sure enough, there it was."
Maris and Mantle were in the middle of their legendary home run race. Oates recalled Maris had three homers that weekend to Mantle's two.
How amazed was Oates?
"I went to the concession stand, got my food and gave the vendor my $20 and walked off. My neighbor – his name was Mr. Crawford – said, 'Johnny, get your change.'
"That's how in awe I was. Remember, it was something else that my dad would give me $20. I completely forgot about it. That's how special it was. Every night after that, I begged my mom to let me stay up late and listen to the radio to hear how Maris and Mantle had done."
Six years later, Oates made his first start at Bluefield in the Baltimore Orioles organization. In 1970, he was a September call-up.
In 1971, he signed his first major-league contract for $13,500 – slightly less than the $252 million the Rangers gave Oates’ scaredy-cat franchise shortstop 30 years later.
Well, I suppose I'll stop here. This game is knotted at 4-4 and it’s going to end that way. That’s something you don’t see every day.
Wander Franco, the Rays' franchise shortstop, is signing autographs down the right field line. There's a memory-maker.
At any rate, baseball is back, so come on out to Charlotte Sports Park or Atlanta’s spiffy new CoolToday Park and enjoy it while you can. May your memories be as sepia-tinged as my own.
