The camel died quite suddenly on the second day, and Selma fretted sulkily and, buffing her already impeccable nails – not for the first time since this journey began – pondered snidely if this would dissolve into a vignette of minor inconveniences like all the other holidays spent with Basil.
Now that is some terrible writing.
It comes from one of my favorite annual events.
Exactly 40 years ago, an English professor at San Jose State named Scott Rice created the Bulwer-Lytton Contest. He named it after Edward Bulwer-Lytton, a British politician and writer of curious acclaim during the early-to-mid 1800s.
He dabbled in many genres – historical fiction, mystery, romance, the occult and science fiction – and many forms, such as poems, letters, short stories and novels.
His writings were uniformly terrible, yet he managed to coin some phrases that remain with us to this day, such as “pursuit of the almighty dollar” and “the pen is mightier than the sword.”
Those particular maxims have stood the test of time and you might be thinking, hey, Obley, this Bulwer-Lytton guy can’t be all that bad, but know this: There is one phrase for which he will forever be linked. It’s an infamous string of words synonymous with the worst writing found anywhere. It’s an opening line known to most of us today, thanks to the ill-fated musings of a certain cartoon canine whose attempts to write the Great American Novel always ended at the beginning:
“It was a dark and stormy night.”
In the early 1980s our hero, Professor Scott, was judging a writing contest when he had a moment of Eureka. Thusly, the Bulwer-Lytton Contest sprang, fully formed, from his forehead. Instead of awarding the best writing, Scott wanted to see the worst of the worst. He wanted a competition where the goal of each entrant was to compose the worst possible opening sentence for an imaginary novel.
That paragraph above was the grand prize winner of the first Bulwer-Lytton affair. In 1983, Gail Cain of San Francisco churned out that beauty and we never heard from her again.
During a humorous Q&A with his university following Year 2, Scott was asked who enters such contests.
“The perverse, the profane, and the whimsical,” he said. “More precisely, convicts and clergymen, schoolchildren and school superintendents, electricians and librarians, photographers and physicians, servicemen and CPAs, painting contractors and investment counselors, housewives, househusbands, and house painters.”
Scott said he soon realized his contestants fell into two categories.
“Good writers pretending to be bad writers, and bad writers pretending to be good writers pretending to be bad writers."
The “who” definitely matters, but it was when Scott was asked about the “why” that he struck a chord for me.
“To enjoy the forbidden delights of untrammeled wordplay,” he said. “To make ironic Orwellian statements about the value of proper language, to forge in the smithies of their souls the uncreated conscience of their race.”
As you know from previous installments of this particular writing experiment, I enjoy the great works by the greatest of authors and am a voracious reader of just about anyone who can turn a great phrase – but long ago, I realized some of the best stories come from some of the worst places.
As a child of the 1980s, I raced home after school every weekday to watch KCTV’s “Afternoon Matinee,” which was always a Godzilla movie. Even as a preteen, I knew the movies were schlock, but who could turn away from a man in a rubber lizard suit fighting flying turtles or three-headed monsters?
The Toho Studios offerings reached their peak-worst when Godzilla one day found itself pitted against a tangle of radioactive rose bush called “Biollante.”
I adored that movie.
There are so many bad movies out there, and I came to discover some of them are based on even worse books.
“The Gods Must Hate Kansas” was a 1964 pulp novel written by Joseph Millard, an Iowa native who must really have hated Kansas, because it was terrible. Then, perhaps to even his own surprise, the book was made into the movie, “They Came From Beyond Space.”
Really? Beyond space?
As an adult, the Sci-Fi (now SyFy) Channel came to my rescue and a cottage industry of truly horrible flicks exploded (vomited?) onto our television screens. Such unmemorable spookies like Sharktopus, Lavalantula, Ice Spiders and the greatest, most awful of them all, Sharknado.
I watched them all. I have an autographed picture of Ian Ziering as hero Fin Shepard from the Sharknado series. Yeah, you read that right. Sharknado was series, and David Hasselhoff only died in half of them. I think.
There are so many bad offerings out there.
“VelociPastor” tells the story of a priest who travels to China after losing his parents only to discover he has inherited a mysterious ability to transform into a velociraptor. Good news! They’re making a sequel!
“Llamageddon” chonicles a vengeful llama from outer space that lands on Earth and rains terror and devastation upon the planet's unsuspecting denizens. A Google reviewer named Spider Daunte says, “This movie is nothing short of a masterpiece.”
Amen, Spider.
I’ll have you know my son, Brady, inherited my Schlock-Awful Gene. He’s here for spring break. Today, we’re going to catch a double-feature at the Port Charlotte Regal – “65” and “Cocaine Bear.”
The former boasts the tagline, “65 million years ago, prehistoric Earth had a visitor.”
Terrible.
Magnificent.
It’s people, if you hadn’t already figured that out.
The latter? Well, it speaks for itself … and it’s based on a sorta, kinda, if-you-squint-you-might-blind-yourself-enough-to-see-it true story.
Brady initially said he didn’t want to see “Cocaine Bear” because he was going to see it with a friend in Kansas after he returned from spring break.
Then he said, “Well, I think it’s probably bad enough that I can see it twice.”
He is his father’s son.
I would be remiss if I didn’t share the grand prize winner of the most recent Bulwer-Lytton competition:
I knew she was trouble the second she walked into my 24-hour deli, laundromat, and detective agency, and after dropping a load of unmentionables in one of the heavy-duty machines (a mistake that would soon turn deadly) she turned to me, asking for two things: find her missing husband and make her a salami on rye with spicy mustard, breaking into tears when I told her I couldn't help – I was fresh out of salami.
John Farmer, of Aurora, Colorado, I don’t know you, but if you ever make your way to Southwest Florida, you can have my spare copy of “The Gods Must Hate Kansas.”
