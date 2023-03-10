Obley mug.jpg

The camel died quite suddenly on the second day, and Selma fretted sulkily and, buffing her already impeccable nails – not for the first time since this journey began – pondered snidely if this would dissolve into a vignette of minor inconveniences like all the other holidays spent with Basil.

Now that is some terrible writing.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments