Hello, all.
So Wednesday’s commentary about the disconnect between the Tampa Bay Rays and Charlotte County filled up the ol’ in-box.
The most common refrain is the still-simmering anger over the decision to go cash-free at Charlotte Sports Park, while more than a few had ugly things to say about the park itself.
Plenty contained daydreams about what Charlotte County might do when the Rays are gone – what teams the county could lure, what other uses the grounds could serve, so on and so forth.
What I found out Wednesday is that while I knew there were levels beneath levels buried under still more levels of nuance to the Rays-County relationship, there is an open and active line of communication between the two and the relationship isn’t as turbulent as it appears.
There’s still a lot of spookery and shenanigans going on, to be sure, but we’ll dive further into that later this week (how’s that for a tease?)
What I wanted to do right now is offer up a mea culpa concerning one specific thing I got wrong about the relationship: The Rays’ fingerprints are all over the county in various heart-warming and under-the-radar ways.
Tampa Bay hasn’t made any grand gestures like they used to in the early days, but they do sponsor a wide range of events, activities and youth programs. I wanted to share those with you today before going any further because that’s the fair thing to do.
Here we go:
• The Rays do a lot with the Boys & Girls Club, from an annual Baseball Gala at CSP to clinics on the back field during spring break. The team also hosts the kids at a spring training game over the spring break. Not sure if they still do this following the Stone Crabs’ departure, but players used to pay visits to the club over the summer months.
• The Rays have a Little League jersey program that covers nine counties, including Charlotte and host a Little League day at the ball park, dishing free tickets to kids wearing their Rays swag.
• “Reading with the Rays” is an 11-county program, including Charlotte. Kids have the opportunity to earn Rays tickets by reading during their summer break.
• In past years, the Rays have distributed team hats to every Charlotte County elementary school student, donated equipment to Port Charlotte High School and had occasional drop-in visits from Raymond and players.
• The Rays fund scholarships for kids to attend the Charlotte County Summer Camps program.
There are about a dozen other instances in which the Rays have provided some manner of financial support or grants to programs around the county, including Habitat for Humanity, the Homeless Coalition and the United Way.
Point being, the Rays are doing things in the Charlotte County community. The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting shutdown these past couple of springs have rendered the Rays’ actions less visible. The team has been writing checks in most instances, since COVID didn't allow it to put cleats on the ground.
One last thing about the Rays before we wrap up this little snugglefest: The team did something really awesome Wednesday morning when it unveiled a banner outside the bullpen honoring the late Jean Ramirez.
The beloved bullpen catcher died by suicide this past January. His parents, Carlos and Toni, were on hand for the unveiling. Friday, there will be a moment of silence prior to the game and the Rays’ starters will all wear his No. 98 jersey.
The jerseys will be authenticated, then auctioned in May for Mental Health Awareness Month.
Come on out … and leave the cash at home.
See you back here later this week.
