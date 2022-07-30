There was a really cool story I was planning to share with you in this space today, but a couple of folks I needed to hear from failed to get back to me in time.
Hopefully I’ll be able to share that story a little later in the coming week. It’s a good one.
Alas, when it comes to backup plans, your humble correspondent’s well runneth dry. Therefore, I shall refill it with the contemplative waters that flow from the stream of consciousness.
Wow, that's some serious overwriting.
Anyway, there’s no escaping the fact that we are solidly in the heart of the dog days. As I ruminated on that notion Saturday afternoon, it dawned on me that I had no idea where that phrase came from.
I took it upon myself to do a little research.
The ever-helpful Googler sent me to a National Geographic story. Apparently the ancient Greeks and Romans believed Sirius, the primary star of the Canis Major (Big Dog) constellation, was to blame for global warming. At this time of the year, Sirius rises with the Sun. The brightest scientific minds of the day surmised the close proximity of the two flaming orbs at the peak of summer was the primary cause of the sweat stains on their togas.
According to the National Geographic story, Homer took it one step further, as all fatalistic scribes are wont to do. He ascribed the Sun’s Sirius shenanigans as the root cause of wars and disasters.
I think it’s all balderdash. I’m pretty sure the term refers to that point in the summer when they only people who go outside are the those who need to de-poop their dogs.
At any rate, the Farmer’s Almanac and several other publications of dubious, hocus-pocus chicanery claim the dog days run roughly from July 3 to August 11 each year.
One of the more amusing passages in the Farmer’s Almanac refers to the evil that would befall us all should it rain during the dog days:
Dog Days bright and clear
Indicate a happy year;
But when accompanied by rain,
For better times, our hopes are vain.
If that were true, then I welcome you to Hades.
As you might have inferred from the above meanderings, I am someone who needs no excuse to read. At the moment, I am revisiting a whimsical little book called “The Boy, the mole, the fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy.
It's probably not for everybdoy, but nonetheless, I enjoy it immensely. It opens with this passage:
Hello.
You started at the beginning, which is impressive.
Chef’s kiss, that.
The first line of any story is incredibly important. If you’ve made it this far into today’s screed, then you have forgiven me for my lousy opener. Bless you.
American Book Review made a list of the 100 best opening lines from novels. Here’s a sampling from the top 10:
1. Call me Ishmael (Herman Melville, Moby Dick)
5. Lolita, light of my life, fire of my loins (Vladimir Nobokov, Lolita)
8. It was a bright cold day in April, and the clocks were striking thirteen. (George Orwell, 1984)
10. I am an invisible man. (Ralph Ellison, Invisible Man)
Pretty good stuff.
My favorite book by a rather wide margin is Ernest Hemingway’s “Old Man and the Sea.” The reasons are myriad. I could (and might) write an entire column about it one of these days. This is its opening line:
He was an old man who fished alone in a skiff in the Gulf Stream and he had gone eighty-four days now without taking a fish.
Boom. Hooked.
All of these examples rise from literary classics and, of course, they all are worth reading. But the greatest authors of our time do not have the market cornered on great openers. Nobokov, Hemingway, Melville, make way for the Random Dudes of Tinder (as shared by the British e-magazine, Grazia and manofmany.com):
• Titanic. That’s my icebreaker. What’s up?
• Are you my appendix? Because this feeling in my stomach makes me want to take you out.
• If you were a triangle, you’d be acute one.
OK, I’ve written myself into a corner here and I don’t know how to get out of it. I’m just going to quit now. I’ll close out this missive by make a plug for two really terrific local businesses.
One of the first features I wrote when I returned to The Daily Sun in 2020 focused on Punta Gorda’s two independent bookstores – Sandman Books and Copperfish Books. I don’t know if Heidi Lange at Sandman or the dynamic duo of Catherine Graham and Serena Wyckoff at Copperfish could pick me out of a lineup, but my wife and I routinely darken their doors and rarely leave empty-handed.
Books-A-Million has its place, for sure. I go there quite a bit. I also peruse our terrific Charlotte County Library branches.
That said, get yourselves to Sandman or Copperfish one of these days if you haven’t already. One of my guilty pleasures is mid-century pulp science fiction. Next to my Hemingway books, you'll find such titles as "The Gods Hate Kansas" and "All About Venus." The former was made into quite possibly one of the worst movies of all time. The latter is an anthology of dreadful, Venus-themed stories by some of sci-fi's greatest authors who, like me, were clearly having bad days at the office (C.S. Lewis, Arthur C. Clark, Poul Anderson, etc.).
Sandman Books has probably the best collection of these titles I've ever seen. And, of course, chatting up Kitty Wan Kenobi, the store's resident feline, makes any visit worthwhile.
Copperfish Books features a super-friendly staff and I'm especially a fan of their local authors section. It's a perfect place to drop by if you've lost your wife at the weekly Farmer's Market ... not that it has ever happened to me ...
If none of this is your scene, then you can always go walk your dog. It is that time of the year.
E-mail Obley at patrick.obley@yoursun.com and follow on Twitter: @PMOWriter
