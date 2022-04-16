In my unending quest to push the bounds of this little, weekly writing experiment, and in honor of the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s breaking of baseball’s color barrier, I am going to tell you a story.
It begins on a hot, but otherwise beautiful summer day in central New York. On the sprawling lawn behind the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, a crowd numbering in the thousands had gathered as a sharp-dressed man strode to the podium at the center of a shaded stage.
“This is outstanding,” said Buck O’Neil. “I’ve been a lot of places, I’ve done a lot of things that I really liked doing. I hit the home run, I hit the grand slam home run, I hit for the cycle, I’ve hit a hole in one in golf. I’ve done a lot of things I like doing … but I’d rather be right here, right now, representing these people that helped build a bride across the chasm of prejudice.”
It was July 29, 2006. On this day, in addition to Cardinals reliever Bruce Sutter, 17 posthumous inductees chosen during a special Negro Leagues research committee election were being celebrated. The man who spoke for 17 was the one living person whom all in attendance thought should have been among the honored. Alas, his name was stunningly absent when the votes were counted.
O’Neil lived his life in a humble manner, spoke to all with a smile and always had an encouraging word for those who needed it. Generous, caring, funny and flirtatious – even in his 90s one could find him hitting on a woman in a red dress – O’Neil had also done about as much for the promotion and preservation of Negro Leagues baseball history as anyone in the sport.
It was in that capacity, as an ambassador of a sort, that Buck stood on the stage that day. He was the bigger man, you see, for he had plenty of reason to not be there, at all.
The 2006 special election was the end result of a six-year research process. A blue-ribbon committee of baseball historians took a six-figure grant and built the definitive database of Negro League baseball statistics. From that compilation, 94 preliminary finalists were chosen. That number was cut to 39 for a final ballot to be voted on by the 12 members of the committee.
Nine votes were needed for induction. The 17 who earned those votes on Feb. 25, 2006 were worthy beyond measure. O’Neil was among the 22 who fell short and while he said all the right things and was truly pleased for the elected, those close to him said that day marked the beginning of his end.
O’Neil would be dead by October after fatigue felled him and marrow cancer swept him away. He was 94.
Somewhere in the middle of this, my part in this story begins.
* * *
I met Charles “Chino” Smith 73 years after he died.
In November, 2005, Smith appeared as one line in a press release that landed on my desk at The State newspaper in Columbia, S.C.
As an enterprise reporter constantly on the lookout for a good story, I perused the press release – sent by the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s Special Committee on the Negro Leagues. It announced the list of 39 finalists for a special election.
There were three names on the list with South Carolina ties: The fabulous Taylor brothers – Ben, Jim and C.I.
Also in the release were the names of the 55 preliminary finalists who fell short of the final ballot. That’s where I found Chino Smith. While the Taylor brothers played key roles in the founding days of Negro League Baseball, it was Smith to whom I gravitated.
A quick search turned up a date of death – Jan. 15, 1932.
Chino Smith was 30 years old when he died. Some sketchy accounts stated his cause of death was yellow fever.
Yellow fever. In New York City. In the winter.
I had stumbled upon a mystery that, in some ways, holds me in its sway to this day. In the weeks that followed, I discovered virtually every documented aspect of Chino Smith’s life was wrong – including the information culled by the Special Committee on the Negro Leagues for use in its selection process.
On Feb. 25, 2006, Ben Taylor became one of the 17 elected to the Hall of Fame, so my late July itinerary was set – I would go to Cooperstown to cover the induction of just the second native South Carolinian (Larry Doby was the first. Jim Rice followed in 2009).
But I couldn’t let go of Chino.
The more I dug into his life, the more phenomenal his story became.
“Everywhere you can find his name, he was a top-notch hitter, but Chino only had around five years or so,” said Dick Clark, a member of the research committee when I asked him why Smith had been passed over. “It’s just one of those unfortunate things. Had he played a few more years with out dying, who knows? How great would he have been? You can’t know.”
Smith was short – 5-6 or 5-8, depending on the source – and perhaps because of that, he had grown up surly. Teammate Bill Holland once heard Smith taunt a pitcher:
“Is that all you gonna throw today? If that’s all you gonna throw, I’m going to kill you today.”
Satchel Paige was once asked by a biographer who were the toughest hitters he had faced:
“The two best hitters I ever faced were Jud Wilson and Chino Smith.”
Holland told another biographer:
“This guy could do more with the fans down on him. He’d get up to bat, and the pitcher would throw one in there and he’d spit at it. The fans would boo him, and he’d come out of the batt’ers box, thurn around and make like he was going to move toward them, and they’d shout ‘Come on!’ He’d get back in there and hit the ball out of the park and go around the bases waving his arms at the stands.”
Even the legendary Cool Papa Bell spoke in awe:
“He’d go out there, say, ‘I guess I’ll get me three hits,’ and go out there and hit that ball. I don’t care who pitched. He could do everything.”
There came a point where I reached critical mass and the time had come for me to tell Chino’s story.
But I was stuck. Call it paralysis by analysis. I didn’t know what to do with this heap of information I had uncovered. Just about everything had been wrong, including his cause of death.
Chino was undeniably one of the best to ever play the game, but while history sometimes walks alongside greatness, documenting each stride with bold strokes, there are just as many occasions when history looks the other way.
For Chino, history was a distracted stranger who listened half-heartedly while hustling by. Unlike Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig, his contemporaries, Smith’s wadded-up story had been shoved by history into a forgotten pocket.
Over the years, the facts of his life melted into a mixture of legend and error. Following the special election, the Baseball Hall of Fame said it was shutting the door on any future consideration for Negro Leagues players, believing their job was done.
Discarded during the screening process that represented his one and only chance to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Smith’s true story was threatened with a further fade into obscurity.
I needed to talk to somebody who could tie all of this together – the Hall and Chino and everything. Someone who also had something to lose with the committee’s final say.
So I headed home.
* * *
A morning storm gave way to overcast skies that day in early June when I walked into the administrative offices of the Negro League Baseball Museum in Kansas City, my old stomping grounds.
The NLBM was established in 1990 and in its first 16 years, it had grown into the definitive source of all things related to the game. Buck O’Neil had played a large role in that process, but the man behind the curtain was Bob Kendrick.
When I rolled into town, I gave Kendrick a call, hoping to speak with Buck about Chino’s story. He told me to stop in and he’d set us up, but when I got there that day, Buck had left to deal with an emergency at his home.
Buck left his phone number, so we arranged to talk a little later.
When I did finally talk to Buck, he said he was waiting for the “leak man” to show up. I didn’t really know what he was talking about so I launched into my questions and for the next hour, Buck regaled me with his recollections of Chino’s era.
Buck was born in 1911 near Sarasota. His earliest memories were of picking celery and watching spring training baseball, both MLB and the Negro Leagues. He was a teen during Chino’s greatest seasons and he told me about the challenges Black baseball players faced in those days, simply finding room and board.
Eventually we talked about his career. Buck had never played with Jackie Robinson, despite the fact they were both Kansas City Monarchs. He was still in the Navy when Robinson passed through town.
We talked about the special election, but Buck turned the subject back to Chino when I asked about being left out.
“He shoulda been on that list,” he said. “He could play. He could hit the ball. An outstanding baseball player. …"
There was a knock at Buck’s door.
“That’s the leak man,” he said. Turned out that morning’s storm torn away some shingles water had gotten in the attic.
“I gotta go. I could talk longer, but I gotta go,” he said.
Buck paused for a moment, then looked up.
“There’s a lot of people who need to know about Chino Smith,” he said. “Tell the story.”
* * *
Chino's story ran in the July 23, 2006 edition of The State newspaper and a week later, I was in Cooperstown, on the lawn behind the National Baseball Hall of Fame, watching a sharp-dressed man approach the podium at the center of a shaded stage.
“This is quite an honor for me,” Buck said to the crowd. “See, I played in the Negro Leagues. Tell you what, the Negro Leagues was nothing like Hollywood is trying to make it. The Negro Leagues was the third-largest black business in this country. Yeah. …
“All you needed was a bus, and we rode in some of the best buses money could buy. Yeah. And a couple of sets of uniforms. You could have 20 of the best athletes that ever lived, and that’s who we are representing here today.”
In just the few weeks since I had spoken to Buck, he had become demonstrably more frail. He put on a brave face and he was clearly in his element that weekend in New York, but it was as if he was putting on one last show.
“I tell you what, they always said to me, ‘Buck, I know you hate people for what they did to you or what they did to your folks’ and I said no, man, I never learned to hate. I hate cancer. Cancer killed my mother. My wife died 10 years ago of cancer – I’m single, ladies,” he said, drawing laughter. “I hate AIDS. A good friend of mine died of AIDS three months ago. I hate AIDS.
“But I can’t hate a human being because my God never made anything ugly. Now, you can be ugly if you want to, boy, but God didn’t make you that way, so I want you to light this valley up this afternoon. When you reach love on this level, you love all men, not because you like them, not because their ways appeal to you, but you love them because God loved them, and I love Jehovah my God with all my heart, with all my soul and I love every one of you as I love myself.”
With that, Buck told all of us to hold hands with the person next us and sing with him.
“The greatest thing, in all my life, is loving you,” he began with a lilting, beautiful voice. “The greatest thing in all my life, is loving you. The greatest thing in all my life is loving you, the greatest thing … in all my life … is loving … you.”
There were no dry eyes. When the applause began, it rolled into thunder.
“Thank you folks, thank you folks, thank you folks, thank you folks, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you. Now sit down,” he said. “I could talk to you 10 minutes longer, but I gotta go to the bathroom.”
And with that, Buck departed stage right and continued on, out of all our lives, gone, but never forgotten.
This year, at long last, Buck was elected to the Hall of Fame, so my late July itinerary is set.
I’ll celebrate Buck. I’ll visit Ben Taylor’s plaque. I’ll think often of Chino. Buck's voice still speaks to me across these years, for next to me as I write this is the little Sony digital recorder I used back in 2006. When Buck died, I retired it, for its little eight-hour storage buffer is full. It contains of Buck's words in Kansas City and Cooperstown and a few of the interviews I conducted for Chino.
In this space, I skimmed over Chino's surface. I promise what you do not yet know will blow your mind. His story is a cautionary tale about assumptions built upon assumptions and the reliance upon hearsay over source. To this day, the internet remains mostly wrong about his life.
I am proud to say Chino's file in the National Baseball Hall of Fame's archives now includes the story I wrote, for the Hall knows a researcher's first duty is to the truth.
His story remains obscure, but at least in the places it matters most, it is now accessible.
I feel as if my work is not yet done. Perhaps some day I’ll write a book. Like Buck said, I need to tell that story.
E-mail Obley at patrick.obley@yoursun.com and follow on Twitter: @PMOWriter
