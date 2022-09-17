It was about a year ago that we detailed Lemon Bay High wrestling coach Mike Schyck’s ongoing battle for justice against Ohio State.

Schyck was one of several hundred athletes who suffered horrific abuse at the hands of late team doctor Richard Strauss. It was as we told Schyck’s story over the course of a week last September and early October that a sudden, shocking ruling came down, halting most of the outstanding lawsuits against the school.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments