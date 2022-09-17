It was about a year ago that we detailed Lemon Bay High wrestling coach Mike Schyck’s ongoing battle for justice against Ohio State.
Schyck was one of several hundred athletes who suffered horrific abuse at the hands of late team doctor Richard Strauss. It was as we told Schyck’s story over the course of a week last September and early October that a sudden, shocking ruling came down, halting most of the outstanding lawsuits against the school.
A district judge in Columbus, Ohio, dismissed the cases, agreeing with the university that the legal time limit for the claims had long passed.
This, despite the judge also acknowledging the plaintiffs in the cases were clearly abused.
Strauss had joined Ohio State in the late 1970s and continued to work in various capacities for 20 years, despite mounting complaints of inappropriate contact and downright sexual abuse during routine physicals and other exams. Strauss died in 2005 and to this day, not a soul has come to his defense.
Strauss’s criminal behavior didn’t become public knowledge until 2018 when multiple former athletes began to speak out. Recall, if you will, that was around the same time numerous other high-profile cases resulted in jail time and hundreds of millions of dollars in settlements.
While other colleges accepted their culpability and agreed to the settlements, Ohio State stubbornly refused, basing their entire stance on a technicality. They believed the allegations were made years past the statute of limitations.
Think about that for a minute – Ohio State didn’t even try to refute the mountain of testimonials swirling around Strauss. School officials publicly said they didn’t want to disrespect Strauss’ survivors, yet privately spent millions trying to dodge institutional responsibility for their continued employment of a monster.
It all culminated in getting out of a majority of lawsuits on that statute technicality.
Well, no more.
This week, a federal appeals court struck down that ruling and paved the way for some of the outstanding lawsuits to continue. In a 2-1 ruling by the Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the panel concluded there was plenty of evidence that Ohio State engaged in coverups and other obfuscation to keep Strauss’ incidents from becoming public knowledge.
As reported by the Associated Press:
The men “plausibly allege a decades-long cover up” and “adequately allege that they did not know and could not reasonably have known that Ohio State injured them until 2018.”
Further:
“Ohio State is a vast institution, and the plaintiffs’ allegations underscore how difficult it is for a student to know what appropriate persons within the Ohio State administration knew” about abuse allegations, Judge Karen Nelson Moore wrote in the decision.
Judge Ralph B. Guy Jr. was the lone dissenting opinion and his reason was … well … ridiculous:
Again from the Associated Press:
Judge Ralph B. Guy Jr. dissented with the decision, writing that the clock on the claims ran out decades ago and that the court's decision “effectively nullifies any statute of limitations for Title IX claims based on sexual harassment.”
Essentially, Guy is saying that if Ohio State could get away with their coverup long enough to run out the clock, then it should be rewarded for what was dubious behavior on its part.
Lead plaintiff Steve Snyder-Hill told the Associated Press that the ruling was significant not only for Strauss’ survivors but those who might have suffered similar trauma at other universities.
“Our lawyer argued that if OSU had gotten away with what they were trying to do here, with getting this motion thrown out on the statute of limitations, then they would have paved the way and given a playbook for all these other universities to do the same thing that they've done, and I'm glad that this court saw through it and didn't let it happen,” Snyder-Hill said.
Schyck is not a part of Snyder-Hill’s lawsuit. His group is pursuing justice down a different avenue, asserting the original judge had no business hearing the case in the first place, considering his deep ties to the university.
U.S. District Judge Michael Watson has given large monetary donations to Ohio State over the years, including going on fund-raising cruises with celebrity Ohio State athletes. His wife’s business had an exclusive contract with the school to provide flags for orientation kits.
Schyck said he was cautiously optimistic the ruling on Snyder-Hill’s group of lawsuits could mean his own group’s lawsuit could continue moving forward. A decision could come down soon.
“That dissenting judge’s whole narrative, the whole rebut with the fact that it’s going to open up Pandora’s Box is silly,” he said. “A crime’s a crime. There’s punishment. There’s consequences to everything that you do. You do this and it’s bad? This is what happens.
“If we open it up so you can punish Ohio State, then everybody gets to punish people who did bad things, is what he’s saying, as if that’s a bad thing.”
Now Ohio State has paid out some $60 million in settlements with 296 of Strauss’ survivors. They have, on numerous occasions, apologized for anyone he had harmed.
Sounds like a university doing the right thing, right? Sort of?
Consider: Ohio State has never explicitly said what they were apologizing for. The settlements require the survivors to not blame the school and also gag them from speaking further on the issue.
Snyder-Hill, Schyck and others annually attempt to speak before the board of trustees on this matter. Lately, they’ve been stonewalled. Most recently, the BoT said they would hear what they have to say, but the only people who can speak are those who have accepted settlements.
You know, the same settlements that don’t allow them to speak on the issue.
Ohio State continues to this day to fight the not-good fight. Here’s hoping the school continues to lose case after case until the day comes that it has to do what all other schools have done in similar cases.
Until then, Schyck will continue doing what he does – coach wrestling at Lemon Bay.
This is Year One P.L. – Post Lance.
After going unbeaten for two seasons and winning consecutive state titles on an injured leg, Lance Schyck has moved on to Central Michigan. Meanwhile, Mike Schyck has a new job, traveling around Florida and speaking on behalf of a company that sells fitness equipment.
Thursday, though, he was in the Lemon Bay wrestling room watching this year’s World Wrestling Championships with the Mantas’ wrestlers.
“I’m not gonna lie – it’s good and bad,” Schyck said. “It’s good because this is going to be the first year that I’m going to go and coach without having the nerves that I had as a dad. People don’t realize the nerves I had as a dad, and that skyrocketed when he hurt his knee.
“I was a ball of nerves watching him, so this would be the first year that I would not have to deal with that and we’ve got a good opportunity to do something.”
Off the wrestling mat, though, Schyck said there remains that uneasy feeling that people are judging him in a negative way. It’s a long-haul symptom of Strauss’ unforgivable violations compounded by simple, every day ignorance.
Recently, Schyck posted a video clip from the TV show, “Ted Lasso” where the titular character talks about the tragedy of being judgmental, rather than curious.
“Be curious, not judgmental,” he said. “People are going to judge. It’s human nature to do so instead of being curious to find out the why.”
Schyck has lost count of how many people have said Strauss’ survivors should have said something at the time in happened, rather than wait all these years. It’s infuriating. It’s a failure to walk even one inch in another person’s shoes.
It’s just a stupid thing to say.
“This happened to some of the best to ever come out of Ohio State,” Schyck said. "There’s still this group of people that keep saying the same thing, like they would have known that it was a crime back when it happen. That is such a weird thing.
“It’s crap. It’s crap,” he continued. “When you’re an 18-year-old kid and a doctor is telling everybody that what he’s doing is medically necessary, that this is what you need to have happen, and Ohio State people who are in charge aren’t doing anything about it? You just go about your day, even though you know that something was wrong. What are you going to do?”
The survivors of Strauss are picking up more and more supporters with deep pockets. George Clooney’s production company recently signed a distribution deal with HBO for a documentary. Schyck has already spoken with the producers and said there are tentative plans for a film crew to follow him around early on this wrestling season.
With luck, that documentary will make it to air in a timely manner.
What that crew will see this fall is a coach who has been a remarkable role model to Englewood youth.
