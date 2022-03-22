There is a small line in the Florida Legislature’s planned state budget that has huge implications for the future of spring training in Charlotte County.
Buried in a pile of special appropriations was $35 million for a sports training and youth baseball complex in Pasco County.
The proposal, submitted by state senator Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, states the money would go toward the construction of full-sized practice fields, a stadium with lighting and spectator seating, a team clubhouse, locker rooms, indoor and outdoor training facilities, a kitchen with dining rooms, player housing and parking.
Folks, that’s the future spring training home of the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Rays declined to comment on the proposal when asked about it last week by the Tampa Bay Times, but it’s one of two things – an artifact left over from the team’s failed split-city plan in which the Rays were going to play spring training games in a new Ybor City-based stadium, or it’s a living, breathing document based on the fact they want to leave Charlotte County as soon as their lease expires in 2028.
Scuttlebutt has the county rather apathetic to any notion of funding upgrades or renovations to Charlotte Sports Park in an attempt to appease the Rays. Everyone – from county commissioners to Joe Fan – has been picking up on what the Rays have been throwing down in this regard ever since they pulled the Stone Crabs out of CSP last season.
We seem to be headed for another nasty divorce with a Major League team, a la the Texas Rangers in 2002.
I’m not sure there is a way out of this flat spin after what I’ve seen and heard since returning to CSP this spring after 10 years away
Why? Because both sides are right.
Fact: The Rays are not a good fit here with our population base. It’s possible Charlotte County is the least Floridian place in Florida.
Fact: The facilities – this is going to hurt, friends – are not keeping up with Gulf Coast Joneses.
THE PROBLEM WITH CSP
This past weekend at CoolToday Park, I overheard a couple of scouts shooting the breeze about the Braves’ dazzling new edifice.
They marveled at the Braves’ still-new, $140 million spring training home, then complained about the drive to get there. Their stream of consciousness banter led them to Charlotte Sports Park, which they deemed “the worst” and “in the middle of nowhere.”
Now, that location complaint is certainly nothing new to anyone who has been in Charlotte County for any length of time. The flaw in the thought process has to do with the Toledo Blade exit visitors take of I-75. If that’s all you see on the way to Charlotte Sports Park, then yes, they built the dang thing in the boonies.
It seemed like a silly complaint, too, since reaching just about any Grapefruit League park from I-75 is a chore. Heck, you have to drive through every corner of Fort Myers to reach Hammond Stadium. The Phillies’ lovely yard in Clearwater? Forget it.
Give me Toledo Blade. At least there’s a Publix.
Alas, the Boston Red Sox were in town Tuesday and it was their presence that sent me down the rabbit hole concerning the future of baseball in the county. I found myself thinking back to Boston’s first visit to a renovated Charlotte Sports Park in 2009.
On Feb. 27, 2009, the Rays downed Boston 12-4 in front of 6,629 spectators for their first-ever win at CSP.
Saturday’s home season opener against the Braves lured just half that number: 3, 638. Tuesday’s visit from the Red Sox drew 2,705. As for Monday’s game against Pittsburgh, there were probably more people at the movie theater.
Surely, some of this can be chalked up to the lingering effects of COVID-19. Some of it, based on the four-letter words being tossed around during Saturday afternoon’s opener, might involve angst over the park’s conversion to cash-free transactions.
None of the Gulf Coast teams are knocking it out of the park in attendance. Toronto played host to the Yankees on Tuesday and attracted just 3,672 to their 8,500-seat stadium. Pittsburgh entertained Baltimore at the Field Formerly Known As McKechnie and pulled 2,498. Even Minnesota’s fan-friendly Hammond Stadium was half-full against Atlanta.
But while everyone is struggling to attract eyeballs, it’s difficult to see any of them struggling long-term … except Tampa Bay. Simply put, those other stadiums have amenities that will eventually bring the crowds back.
Charlotte Sports Park has the Hooters Tiki Bar in center field with a bad wifi signal that shut down its card scanners the other day.
Oh … and a little playground, if you can keep the Gen-Zs off the todders’ slides.
Charlotte has never been the best, but it wasn’t the worst. In 2014, CSP was named the No. 1 spring training destination in a USA Today reader survey. At the time, it had been called a miniature version of Clearwater’s crown jewel, now known as BayCare Ballpark.
But underneath the fresh paint, new seats and pumped-up grandstand were the bones of a stadium built for $5 million in 1987 by a bankrupt construction company that was sued by the county for defects and design flaws.
The stadium literally crumbled in 2001 when a guardrail gave way and 12 people fell to the field near the Texas Rangers’ dugout.
And so the Rangers left. Six years later, the Rays came calling. At the time, Tampa Bay split spring training between Al Lopez Field and a training complex elsewhere in St. Petersburg. As the thinking went, training away from home would help focus the team. Their absence from the Bay Area would make local fans’ hearts grow fonder. And, perhaps by setting up camp in the hinterlands of their footprint, they might grow their fanbase.
The Rays brought some money to the table, the county did the same and the state threw some skin in the game, as well. All told, CSP underwent a $27 million facelift.
RUNNING TO STAND STILL
Those fixes bought a few years of good will, but by the time USA Today readers were lauding CSP, the terrain was shifting. Two years after the Rays arrived in Port Charlotte, Sarasota threw $31.2 million into a refurbished Ed Smith Stadium. In 2012, Boston opened $77.9 million jetBlue Park.
In 2013, it was McKechnie Field’s turn. The already perfect stadium underwent an additional $10 million in renovations – including a boardwalk and tiki bar in the outfield (sound familiar?) and became LECOM Park in the process.
In 2014 and 2015, $48 million was poured into upgrades at Hammond Stadium. In 2016, the Yankees dropped $40 million to botox Steinbrenner Field.
Finally, in 2019, the Braves opened CoolToday Park and Dunedin spent a whopping $81 million to refurbish the most decrepit park on the coast, TD Ballpark.
Meanwhile at Charlotte Sports Park, the sun bleached the seats, cracked the paint and warped the boardwalk as the Rays crowded more and more temporary structures between the clubhouse and batting cages.
And now, maybe training closer to home isn’t all that bad, says the Rays.
Let them go, says Charlotte County.
Baseball is on the verge of leaving Charlotte County once more. Like the Rangers, this isn’t really a jilting. It’s more of a no-fault divorce.
For what it's worth, I think the Rays have given us a lot over the years, not the least of which being victories and spectacular, high-character, lovable players for the youngest among us to idolize.
I also believe they could have done more in the community. That's something they used to be great at, but they got away from in recent years. They have absolutely failed the Snowbird Classic, which is appalling. That five-week college baseball tournament is the county's other crown jewel, but the Braves have proven to be better partners.
If Charlotte County wants another team after the Rays shove off, it had better start coming up with a plan right now. Scour the leases in Arizona and find someone with a wandering eye. Check in on any team sharing facilities.
Florida teams shouldn’t be off limits, either, considering the state government is willing to give Charlotte County the middle finger by helping Pasco take the Rays.
Probably any team other than Texas or Tampa Bay can do better at CSP than they did. That’s not a knock on either team; it’s the reality of Charlotte County’s demographics.
Nothing will happen, though, if the county fails renovate the stadium and its facilities. That planning must begin now.
It probably should have already happened.
E-mail Patrick Obley at patrick.obley@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter: @PMOWriter
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.