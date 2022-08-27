I’m writing this at the end of a rather busy Saturday in our little corner of the world.
The morning began at Charlotte High’s season-opening swim meet, then I wandered over to Charlotte Sports Park to catch Game 2 of the Florida Complex League championship series between the Rays and the Yankees.
The good guys won, 7-6, in thrilling fashion to force a decisive Game 3. You might be able to find out how they did it somewhere else on this page.
It was there, as I somehow sunburned my back while wearing a black shirt, that I had a rather trippy case of déjà vu.
As some of you know, this is my fourth stay with The Daily Sun. It was during my third turn with the local fishwrap that I covered the inaugural season of the Charlotte Stone Crabs.
The year was 2009. Gas cost $2.35 a gallon, Twitter was go-to source for funny cat videos, and the Cal Ripken-owned Florida State League newcomers and advanced to that year’s best-of-5 championship series against … yeah, the doggone Tampa Yankees.
The Crabs’ pitching staff was spearheaded by a 21-year-old Alex Cobb and 22-year-old Jake McGee, shiny and healthy, with no hint of the arm troubles that would render him a reliever in coming years.
Matt Fields was a bomber in the mode of a Giancarlo Stanton. I recall a game that season in which Stanton – then known as Mike Stanton – hit a ball deep into the to Port Charlotte night as a member of the visiting Jupiter Hammerheads only to see Fields hit one to the same spot.
The alligators in that retention pond behind the left field boardwalk were probably a tad dismayed.
Fields never reached the big leagues and that Stone Crabs team was a little lean on talent, but by golly they won more than they lost, dispatched the Fort Myers Miracle in the first round of the playoffs and found themselves at George Steinbrenner Field on a Sunday night for Game 5, shortly following a Bucs game at that other stadium across Dale Mabry.
The Yankees cheated.
They tossed a pair of “rehabbing” big leaguers at the Stone Crabs. Maybe you’ve heard of them – Andy Pettitte and Ian Kennedy. Both returned to the Bronx in short order and perhaps were at Tampa International by the time their FSL “teammates” celebrated their ill-gotten title.
Here’s hoping the FCL Rays turn the tables at noon today behind organizational top prospects Carlos Colmenarez (No. 8), Xavier Isaac (No. 11), Ryan Cermak (No. 15), Chandler Simpson (No. 20) and Dominic Keegan (No. 24).
On a related note, Saturday’s Game 2 drew more than 170 fans to Charlotte Sports Park a few days after their first playoff game against the Mets attracted roughly 140. The FCL games are free to the public, though there are no points of sale and the team shop is closed.
North Port’s CoolToday Park has the Tiki Bar, where folks can spend their lunch hour grabbing some food and watching the FCL Braves. While there is no such amenity at CSP, might I offer an idea to anyone who might be open to it?
What if we had Food Truck Saturdays at FCL Rays home games?
I don’t know what kind, or how many hoops there are to jump through to make that happen, but it seems to me it would be a simple and fun thing to do.
It doesn’t make sense for the Rays or the county to fully staff the concessions at FCL games. I get that. But maybe if we picked the right day of the week and have a little fun with it, we can create a cool little distraction for those of us who live here year-round and love the American Pastime as if it’s still the American Pastime.
This idea dawned on me while I was at the Charlotte swim meet at South County Regional Park and an ice cream truck parked itself at the entrance.
Genius.
What do y’all think?
