As far back as I can remember, I wanted to be a storyteller.
The first story I ever wrote was for an assignment in fourth grade. It was 12 handwritten pages, front and back, single-spaced, with illustrations in the margins and at the top of the pages.
It was a rip-off of The Amityville Horror. Only problem was, I didn’t know what The Amityville Horror was about. I knew there was a house and a car in front of the house and that’s as far as I got into the movie before my mom chased me out of the living room and back to bed.
So, I decided it was about snakes in a car. Car won’t start. Man pops the hood. Out jumps a snake. I can’t remember the rest of the details, but I somehow managed to make it go on for 12 friggin’ pages.
I turned it in and a couple of days later, Mrs. Thompson – my teacher – told me to stay behind when we were released for recess. She sat down next to me, my story in hand, a bright, red ‘F’ in all its glory circled atop the first page.
“Patrick,” she said. “This was a wonderful story, so descriptive and original … but you were supposed to write about George Washington.”
I only heard the first part of what she said, of course. I took the loss, happy that she liked it. In those days, if you got an ‘F’ on anything, you had to take the assignment home to your parents, have them sign it, and bring it back.
That, of course, was my introduction to forgery.
Not long after that day, I was out in the far reaches of my school’s yard during recess, digging holes. I came across a strange rock that rang like a piece of metal when I dropped it on a hard surface. It was a hunk of iron. With my advanced, fourth-grade knowledge of science, I determined it to be a meteorite.
Maybe it was, maybe not.
Instead of getting too wrapped up in what might have been an amazing discovery, I found myself wondering where it came from. How long had it traveled the cosmos before landing in Topeka, Kansas?
How long had it been in Topeka, Kansas?
I wanted that inanimate hunk of whatever to tell me its story. From that moment forward, I suddenly had a sense of all the various inanimate objects around me and realized everything – and everyone – had a story.
So my writing assignments got weird. Asked to write a report about the history of Ohio, I began the tale from the beginning – when the landmass that became North America broke away from Pangea.
A freshman year Social Studies assignment about the Emancipation Declaration began with the Tower of Babel. I was especially proud of that one.
I almost flunked that class.
In every instance, the teachers applauded my descriptive imagery, grudgingly approved of my thoroughness and bludgeoned me for entirely missing the point of the assignment.
Fair.
I was unique among my peers, they said, but they didn’t really get why I was the way I was.
Alas, I was uniquely alone in the way I viewed the world around me.
That all changed one summer.
Mom sent me to summer school for driver’s education. The class was across town from where we lived, so I had to take a bus, which dropped me off at a Woolworth’s drug store across the street from the school.
One day, class let out early and I had time to kill before the bus arrived. I wandered around Woolworths and came to a paperback book rack.
There, staring back at me, was the book that would change everything. Intrigued by the cover, I read the author’s introduction and I had found my kindred spirit.
The book was “Trail of the Spanish Bit” by Don Coldsmith.
It was the first of what would become “The Spanish Bit Saga” – a series of more than two dozen books over two decades. It all began in a place I could completely relate.
As Coldsmith wrote in that introduction:
I found the Spanish bit in a barrel of junk in northern Oklahoma. The sign said “Your Choice, $1.00.” Most of the stuff in the barrel was pretty worthless. Rusty cinch rings, old whiffletree fittings, about like what’s hanging on nails in our old barn.
But there was the bit. A ring bit, of Spanish pattern, apparently very old. I bought it and took it home to ponder. It was nearly identical to one I had seen in a museum in Santa Fe, showing the equipment of Coronado’s expedition.
How then, did my bit find its way into a barrel of hunk in Oklahoma? And who took care of it for all the intervening years? It was in good condition, and had apparently been protected from the elements.
One possibility continued to intrigue me. A few Spaniards where known to have been captured by the Indians along the gulf coast, and later adopted into the tribes. Suppose that this could have happened on the plains. He probably would have been an officer, because most enlisted men traveled on foot. Being a professional military man, he would have a great deal of respect for his equipment, and give it the best of care. As he married into the tribe, his children would have extreme respect for the equipment. In a generation or two, the original use might even be forgotten, but the reverence for the objects so honored by one’s ancestor would remain. Family tradition would require continued respect and care. …
With that initial speculation sprang a series of books that followed that fictional Spanish officer’s Native American lineage from the 1500s to the end of the 19th century. It is considered to be among the very best of the Western fiction genre.
All because of a hunk of metal found in a barrel of junk.
Coldsmith became my first non-sports-related idol. Over the years, reading those novels, I refined my own voice while learning more about where his came from.
Coldsmith lived an amazing life. Before joining the Army as a medic during World War II, he had worked as a mule-skinner. During the war, he took care of Japanese prisoners. One of those prisoners – Hideki Tojo, one of Japan’s highest-ranking and most infamous generals.
In the years following the war, Coldsmith returned to Kansas and worked at the Topeka YMCA, attempting to desegregate the swimming pool, several years before the famous Supreme Court case, Brown vs. Topeka Board of Education.
He practiced medicine until retiring in 1988. By then, he had launched his Spanish Bit Saga in addition to writing a regular column in the local newspaper.
In 2009, I finally worked up the nerve to meet my idol. I wrote a letter and was about to send it when I saw the news – Coldsmith had passed away.
I was devastated. I scolded myself for being too much of a coward to reach out years earlier.
In time, I finally reached out to one of Coldsmith’s children, Glenna, to tell her how much her father’s books meant to me. We struck up a friendship and remain friends to this day. When a stray cat we cared for had kittens, Glenna adopted a pair, naming them Ava and Boyd after characters on the TV show, “Justified.”
By a quirk of genetics, Boyd poofed into the fluffiest orange floof I’ve ever seen.
One day when Glenna was moving, she rounded up a few of her father’s various knick-knacks and books and gave them to me. As I write this, my keyboard is illuminated by a jade-colored banker’s lamp that once sat on his desk. To my right is a curious chuck of green glass. My pens are gathered in a tin trail cup he surely found one day during his junking runs. On my wall is a Western painting that once hung in his home. On my bookshelf, a collection of his books.
The very best object of all is a sculpture fashioned out of a heavy chain and railroad spikes depicting a man directing a cattle-driven plow. You’d have to see it to understand it, but it’s amazing.
I guess this entire exercise is just another instance of me telling a story and missing the point of the assignment. This is the sports section, after all.
So I’m sorry about that.
But I’ll probably do it again.
