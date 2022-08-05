Nancy Turk was too moved by what she had seen on the afternoon of July 24. As soon as she got home, she had to put her fingers to the keyboard and chronicle every moment of the stunning scene.
When Vincent Billi got home that day, he went to the tape. The unlikely set of circumstances that led the 75-year-old to be at a 50-year-olds’ softball tournament at Bypass Park had led to him being at the right place at the right time to save a life and he wanted to know just how quickly he had done it.
Answer: Four minutes.
As recorded on the livestream video of the statewide men’s senior softball tournament, Billi indeed spotted the commotion around a man who had crumpled at second base on an adjacent diamond. He retrieved his portable automated external defibrillator and with the help of some bystanders, he shocked the man back to life.
Why he had an AED, why his AED was used and why he was there to use it was a confluence of happenstance that is difficult to chalk up to anything other than blind luck or the work of the Man Upstairs.
“I was just lucky to be there,” Billi said this week. “My life has been like that.”
BILLI’S BLACK BAG
The AED was in a black bag Billi takes with him to every softball tournament he participates in. Several years ago, a family member who had been selling portable defibrillators showed Billi a demonstration model. The machine had been put through its paces and was a little rough for wear, but Billi got it repaired and thought it might be a good thing for a fellow in his late-60s to have while traveling around playing in softball tournaments.
Billi’s cautious nature came from an honest place. Growing up in New York City, he had developed a knack for being in the right place at the right time.
When he was in high school, he save a pregnant girl from jumping out of a window. One day when fire broke out across the street from where he was living in Brooklyn, he raced over and saved three girls by catching two as they jumped off a raised porch and reaching for the third.
As an engineer working with cranes, he was present for countless accidents, aiding in rescues and recoveries. By chance, he was there one day in 1985 when a 35-ton crane fell over at a construction site on the Upper East Side and pinned a 49-year-old woman named Brigit Gerney under a car. He was in his 30s at the time and could be seen in contemporary news footage moving around the scene in sweat pants, but when the New York Daily News ran a picture the next day, he was cropped out.
“They just wanted the policemen and firemen in the picture,” Billi said with a laugh. "The heroes."
Billi’s efforts earned him an invitation from Mayor Ed Koch to visit Gracie Mansion.
Then came 9/11.
In his early 50s and recently wed (“I got married late in life,” he said), Billi broke a lunch date near the World Trade Center with Lynn after they witnessed the strike on the first tower. In the calamity of the attack’s opening hours and days, Billi’s expertise as a foreman and crane operator came in handy as the rescue and recovery phases took shape.
It was right around that time Billi bought a home near Venice. He retired at 60 and, after snowbirding it for a few years, he flew south for good at 65 with Lynn, 12 years his junior.
Billi wasn’t planning on doing anything on the weekend of July 24, but Billi’s friend Joey called, needing an extra body for the 50-year-old state tournament at Bypass Park. After complaining he was way older than that, Billi gave in and said he would be a designated hitter.
As he had done for every tournament since he repaired it, Billi tossed the AED in his black bat bag with an extra battery and packet of new pads.
“I wasn’t supposed to be playing,” Billi said. “I mean, how lucky was this guy?”
THE SCOREKEEPING SCRIBE
Nancy Turk enjoyed her role as the volunteer scorekeeper for the Venice Sharks. She arrived bright and early on July 24 and took note of the heat and humidity of a typical Suncoast summer day.
What follows here are her words as she wrote them later that night:
On an adjacent field, we hear a commotion and see people running about and looking in the shed. A shout goes out: “We need an AED machine!”
A man from the Citrus Orange team had collapsed. AED stands for automated external defibrillator a medical device that helps re-establish an effective heart rhythm during a cardiac arrest.
It was discovered later that an AED is part of the first-aid equipment at Bypass Park but, as fate would have it, the machine had been sent out for repairs.
Back to Turk:
We later learned that the man acted like he was going to sit down on the base. But before he could, he fell backward. A man was doing chest compressions on him and a woman tried mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.
Where is the AED machine!? Without saying a word, Venice teammate Vinnie runs into the dugout and grabs a little black bag from his bat bag. He runs to the next field. He quickly gets the machine hooked up and it reads instructions to him out loud:
“No heartbeat. Shock now. Stand back.”
One shock and the man takes a breath. He returns to life. We hear a siren in the distance. The park staff opens the gates and an ambulance drives right up. It is not long before the ambulance team has the man loaded up and they speed away.
Vinnie returns to our dugout and is packing up his little black bag.
“Now I have to buy new pads,” he says. “Once you use them, they are no good.”
“What!? Vinnie? Did you just shock that guy?” I ask.
“Yes, the machine tells me what to do, it will not let you shock a person if they are alive. It’s very easy to use, it tells you out loud exactly what to do.”
“So, the guy was dead?”
“Oh yes, he was blue.”
“So he came back to life?”
“Yes, just one shock.”
The man, who Billi believes was named Steve, was taken to the hospital. Turk said it was later learned the man received three stents. Afterward, the games resumed.
Billi reached base four times. After the teams met for a post-game prayer, Billi headed home and pulled up the video and timed the four minutes that saved a life.
“Yeah, I guess it’s a funny thing, you know?” Billi said. “I’m not a big religious guy, but there’s got to be a higher power somewhere that puts me in these places where I … I mean … if it happened once, it must have happened 10 times. It’s just ridiculous.”
This wasn’t a story Billi planned on sharing, but Turk wouldn’t hear of it. She wrote down everything she saw and heard and sent it us.
“She’s a lovely girl, Billi said with a laugh. “She called me and said, ‘I’ve got to write this.’
“I said do whatever you want. I’m not going to tell you not to do what you want to do.”
