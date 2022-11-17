It seems as if every time I write about the Ohio State University sexual abuse scandal, I’m fighting hard not to fall into a word salad.
There are so many tentacles to this ongoing struggle for justice for the survivors of the late Dr. Richard Strauss, which includes Lemon Bay High wrestling coach Michael Schyck.
I know this can make eyes glaze over. I know it’s not something you necessarily care to hear about. I get it. It’s difficult to write about because my wording must be so precise. OSU’s media and public relations apparatus is probably the most dogged group working at any university in the country and they are quick to reach out and dispute characterizations.
So, when I write about this issue, I have to be dogged myself, mostly with my wording.
Still, I think this issue is too important for me to walk away from just because it’s difficult to report on. I hope you’re still with me at this point because we’re about to witness the latest milepost in this years-long saga.
Today, survivors of Strauss will address the Ohio State University board of trustees.
Those survivors speaking will not include Shyck or Steven Snyder-Hill, two of the university’s most outspoken critics who also have outstanding lawsuits against the university.
Will Knight, Jack Cahill and a John Doe will speak before the board, sharing their horrific treatment at the hands of Strauss, who has been accused by hundreds of former Ohio State students and athletes of sexual assault and other offenses.
Strauss, who died in 2005, was found to have committed his alleged crimes from 1978-98 in a report commissioned by OSU in April 2018.
The $60 million paid out so far by the school to 296 survivors who settled pales in comparison to agreements in similar cases by Michigan State ($500 million to more than 300 survivors of Larry Nassar) and Michigan ($490 million to more than 1,000 victims of Robert Anderson).
The above paragraph is one Ohio State requests that I include any time I write about this issue. It is a point of pride for OSU that it has done what it has done and, for those survivors who are happy with their settlements, more power to them. But to be clear, that’s just the sunlit tip of an iceberg that contains a malignant mass of dubious legal maneuvers beneath the waterline.
Ohio State is actively fighting to quash the remaining outstanding lawsuits, rather than reach a settlement and one of the tools at the disposal of survivors is bringing pressure each November on the board of trustees at their meeting.
Schyck, Snyder-Hill and several other survivors who have been before the board on multiple occasions were asked this time around to step aside so the board could hear from other survivors. It was a weird ask and one the school hoped wouldn’t be answered in the affirmative.
Initially, it appeared the only survivors the board was interested in hearing from were those who had already taken settlements. While those survivors are allowed to speak about Strauss’ actions, they are not entirely free to speak about how OSU has handled matters since the 2018 investigation (known as the Perkins Coie report) and other matters related to their settlement.
The school has since said that was not the intention of their request.
The reason why it matters for Snyder-Hill, Schyck and others who have addressed the board is because Ohio State’s actions in those years since the report have been at the heart of the pain and anger of many survivors. By seemingly preferring to talk only to those who can’t really speak to those issues, the trustees have given the appearance of trying to control the narrative and paint the picture of a cooperative university.
Snyder-Hill, in a comprehensive email response to the school’s request, called out the board’s tactics, accusing the school of attempting to do the opposite of giving a voice to those who haven’t addressed the board yet.
”Speaking before the board and pouring out your soul (year after year), is not only exhausting, but it takes a toll, not every survivor has this in them to do this. You all know that, so maybe you are hoping we can’t find anyone else willing to speak. Besides, it is quite insulting year after year, addressing you all, and you all saying, “you are here listen.” but then continue to carry on with the ridiculous arrogant, harmful things that you all keep doing.
”It is just insulting. You are not listening. You are going through a motion for the public to put it on a bullet point as this is one of the healing things you do for survivors, but let me give you the bullet points of the things you really are doing that continues to do to harm us (these are the things I wanted to bring up to you all this year).”
At that point in Snyder-Hill’s correspondence, he delivers a comprehensive list of actions the school has taken since the 2018 report’s publication. It’s too long to go into here, but it’s a comprehensive list of OSU’s history of semantics, slow-roll legal maneuvers and other word play meant to stall out or frustrate survivors into settling for pennies on the dollar or go away altogether.
That’s the opposite of the public face OSU has put on its actions in the Strauss affair and why it’s important that Schyck, Snyder-Hill and others continue to be heard in public forums.
“But the other point here is that we are not addressing the board year after year to punish OSU,” Snyder-Hill said in the conclusion of his email to the board. “The intention is to air our grievances against the heinous way you are treating survivors of sexual assault that OSU caused and continues to add to. So, this isn’t rinse and repeat, we are not giving stale repetitive addresses every year. Every year, OSU manages to do even more insidious things (and) we would like to let you know how harmful those things are in front of the Board, the President, and the public.
“Make no mistake, you will not silence us,” Snyder-Hill adds. “OSU has already lied us, deceived us, enabled Strauss for decades then covered it all up. So please understand if I seem pissed off now, that after you sit on what happened to you, thinking something completely different for years, and then find out all this awful stuff it honestly causes you the worst trauma possible. We will see you on the 17th. Don’t be mistaken that silencing us will work, all the survivors will be outside protesting your meeting.”
Snyder-Hill said he and others will be on hand to greet fellow protestors at Longaberger Alumni House when the trustees meeting begins at 1 p.m. today.
For his part, Schyck said Wednesday that he would not make it to the meeting or the protest, but he is on his way to Ohio to tell his story. As Snyder-Hill did earlier this week, Schyck will be sitting down with a documentary film crew from HBO to tell of the horrors Strauss inflicted upon him and how he has battled in the years since for justice … and peace.
The documentary is being produced by George Clooney and fast-tracked by HBO.
