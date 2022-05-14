Last month when I paid a visit to Punta Gorda Middle School for Career Day, I brought a writing tool with me.
It had a return, but no enter key. It had no screen, but what was written was plainly visible. It had no on/off switch, no delete button, no power cord and no batteries.
If I am being conservative on my guess, I’d say about 80 percent of the kids didn’t know what it was, nor how to properly operate it, though their teachers smiled in knowing appreciation.
It was a typewriter. A 1944 Hermes Baby, to be precise.
A confession: I am a typewriter collector. I came about it honestly.
My age group was one of the last to take an actual typing course in high school using typewriters. It was the late 1980s and the weapon of choice was an IBM Selectric. (Kids, just imagine a big, humming, boat anchor.)
I didn’t use a typewriter again until 2013 when, in a fit of writer’s block, I decided to devolve my process.
Ernest Hemingway called his first typewriter, a little Corona 3, his “psychiatrist.” I found a Corona 3 on eBay and took it for a test drive.
Awful experience.
So I went for Hemingway’s workhorse typewriter, a 1940s Royal Quiet De Luxe.
Jackpot.
When writing on a typewriter, one must be more deliberate about what he puts to paper. The lack of a delete key means crossing out passages or starting over. It slows down one’s mind. That had been at the heart of my writer’s block at the time – a racing brain that couldn’t stay on task. The words came to me again, and typewriters have remained a staple of my writing process ever since.
Once I began using a typewriter, though, I developed a wandering eye for them. I kept on buying typewriters, both online and by visiting antique malls or flea markets. I discovered Facebook groups dedicated to typewriter use and collecting and that just supercharged my interest.
There’s an entire community out there that calls itself “The Typosphere.” Some people have blogs in which they type a post on paper and simply post a picture of the paper on their site. There are a surprising number of typewriter shops still in existence and it’s not all that difficult to get one’s hands on a completely refurbished typewriter that is as good as the day it rolled off the production line.
Despite the complexity of their construction, they are among the sturdiest machines ever invented by mankind. Typewriters made in 1900, ditched in a barn for 70 years, or left in an attic for generations will type again after a little cleanup and the installation of a new ink ribbon.
There is a web site managed by a professor at Xavier University that compiled a list of notable authors and the typewriters they used. That became a guide for me as I continued buy and try new machines.
Then I started seeking out typewriters with provenance. Typewriters that had been under the fingers of creative types or other noteworthy personalities.
That’s how I ended up with that 1944 Hermes Baby.
Through someone I met in the Typosphere, I came across the machine. It had belonged to a journalist named Joseph Hearst, who worked for the Chicago Tribune in the 1950s and 1960s. Hearst’s most notable beat was the 1960 election when he was tasked with following John F. Kennedy around the nation and reporting on his campaign. In researching his career, I came across several pictures of Hearst standing around holding the typewriter.
Of course, the best evidence it was his machine was his name and initials written on the top of the case and the bottom of the typewriter.
Cleaned up and serviced, the little Hermes types as well today as it did nearly 80 years ago when it emerged from its factory in Switzerland at the height of World War II.
Speaking of that conflict, another machine I own belonged to:
ARTHUR F. DICKER
1ST LT. O-548030
I know this because Mr. Dicker very creatively stenciled his name, rank and serial number onto the ribbon cover of his 1942 Corona Standard and did the same to the typewriter’s case. By the time I became acquainted with Mr. Dicker’s machine, my wife had become enamored with my obsession. She was the one who tracked it down and gave it to me as a birthday present.
I have several other machines with terrific stories behind them and I even have two that appeared on the big screen. I have one from the late 1800s and I have one that, surprisingly, was made in 2020.
I even have one of those Selectrics.
This column was written on my computer Saturday afternoon, but it began as a brainstorming session on that little Hermes earlier this week. It took form Friday morning on Dicker’s weapon of choice, and found its voice Saturday morning on a 1939 Remington 5 teacher’s model.
My Mother’s Day column emerged near-fully formed on my 1923 Remington 1 portable. A recent column in which I quoted Edna St. Vincent Millay emerged from a 1940s Royal KMM desktop model. Pulitzer Prize-winning author David McCullough has used a Royal KMM every day of his writing career, beginning in the 1960s when he found one at a secondhand store.
My introductory column as your new sports editor this past February came to life on a Hermes 3000, the same model in which Larry McMurtry wrote “Lonesome Dove.” When he won the Best Screenplay Golden Globe for writing “Brokeback Mountain,” McMurty thanked his writing companion, saying, “Most heartfelt, I thank my typewriter. My typewriter is a Hermes 3000, surely one of the noblest instruments of European genius.”
I can go on, but I think you get my point. As strange as it may seem in 2022, typewriters endure. There is a joy in hearing the typebars slap words onto a page, a hint of an accomplishment in the ding of a bell at the end of a line and an adrenaline-junkie hit that comes with sliding the carriage back to begin anew.
Best of all, you are not alone when you use a typewriter. A little bit of soul lingers from those who used it before you and it becomes a part of you for as long as your fingers dance across those keys.
It’s heartening to note many millennials and post-millennials are discovering the machines and realizing their value when it comes to the creative process in the 21st Century. Poetry and novels are just one part of their artistic expression. Some are using typewriters to create portraits (they are absolutely beautiful) while others use them as percussive musical instruments. These young ones also appreciate a typewriter’s analog nature, knowing their creations will never be stolen by a hacker or accidentally spilled onto the internet.
Lady Gaga and John Mayer write their lyrics on typewriters. Tom Hanks writes screenplays, short stories and correspondence on typewriters and maintains a substantial collection. Recently, two documentaries have been made about the typewriter’s rebounding popularity. I suggest you watch “California Typewriter” and listen as Hanks, the late actor/playwright Sam Shepard, Mayer, Robert Caro and McCullough talk about how typewriters have aided their careers.
All are a part of a small but growing movement known as The Typewriter Insurgency. Richard Polt, the same professor at Xavier University who maintains the list of famous writers and their typewriters, crafted the movement’s creed, known as The Typewriter Manifesto.
I merrily count myself among the Insurgency’s revolutionaries. You have been voluminously warned.
It doesn’t seem right to share the Manifesto in this space, but if you e-mail me with your name and address, I’ll type it up on one of my machines, stick it in an envelope and mail it to you. That’s how we insurgents communicate. Hack that, Anonymous.
Until then, if you have a typewriter, dust it off and bring it back to life. You’ll thank me. For now, I’ll leave you with the last line of the Manifesto:
THE REVOLUTION WILL BE TYPEWRITTEN
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.