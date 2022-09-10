It was about 10 years ago when I said “bye for now” from sports writing and moved to Radford, Virginia, with my wife, Amanda.
The newly minted Army captain was taking over a teaching gig in Virginia Tech’s Corps of Cadets and, for the first time, I was just along for the ride at this latest, temporary stop in her career. I was freelancing here and there, but mostly, I was wondering what I was going to do with my life.
I surrendered my career for hers, since retirement track from the military is a very good thing. The fact we did that is why I’m here, now. Amanda retired as a major after 20 years, and makes more in retirement than I do shoveling words at the Daily Sun paragraph factory.
She is now a massively overqualified yoga teacher at a Punta Gorda studio. Some of you know her. She’s friggin’ amazing when she’s not trying to bend me into one of her inventive pretzels for practice.
Anyway: Radford.
We lived in a small, tight-knit community of officers and their families atop a ridge that overlooked Radford on the grounds of the Radford Army Ammunition Plant. It was a stone’s throw from Blacksburg, where Amanda, veteran of four tours to Iraq and Afghanistan, sent those little ROTC know-it-alls into the woods to get lost.
It was the first time since I was 15 years old that I didn’t have steady employment. The end of a roughly 25-year run, all at newspapers. I had gone 60 to 0 in two week’s notice and I was terrible at doing nothing.
That first summer, I freelanced for a Sports Illustrated-affiliated minor league baseball web site. That allowed me to visit ballparks up and down the mid-Atlantic coast. That fall, I freelanced ACC football games at Virginia Tech, Virginia and Maryland.
While that sounds as if I kept busy, it was just busy-work. Eventually, my thoughts turned to working on one of my two, long-held, big ideas for a book.
That went poorly.
One night, 33 inches of snow fell on the southwest Virginia mountains and us few denizens of Staff Village were shut in as the world came to a halt. In my little home office, a blank page mocked me.
Writer’s block had blown in with the blizzard. No work and no play was making Patrick a very dull boy.
Patrick also, quite clearly, had no idea how to write a book.
When the roads cleared, I broke out and wandered aimlessly down I-81, where I encountered an antique mall. It was there that I was introduced to Jess Carr, 23 years after his death.
Carr was a writer of regional note. He lived his entire 59 years in southwest Virginia until his death in 1990. In that roadside antiques mall was something of a shrine to his writing career. The titles were something to behold: The Second-Oldest Profession, Intruder in the Wind, The Falls of Rabbor, The Moonshiners …
And there I saw it: Birth of a Book.
Carr’s most-noteworthy book was a historical biography titled, The Saint of the Wilderness. Published in 1974, it was made into a movie titled, “Sheffey.” That book was not among the books for sale that day, but Birth of a Book was a companion piece Carr produced alongside it.
Birth was a diary of Carr’s day-to-day writing of Saint, beginning on June 23, 1971, to the day he finished Saint on Jan. 26, 1972.
The book was overpriced, but I happily snatched it up and raced home to read it.
It was a biography of a biographer writing a biography.
It was wonderful.
I read it in one setting, living on the edge of each daily entry, which Carr wrote in the form of a letter to his book editor, Carol Cartaino. Carr spared no detail, be it book-related or personal. It was a snapshot of life in Radford, 40-some years earlier. Every place he mentioned was still around, not the least of which being Radford High, where his eldest daughters Marsha and Lois went to school (Kate, his third daughter, landed on Birth of a Book’s dedication page: “Dedicated to my precious little Kate who interrupted my daily diary entries countless times and whom I love all the more for having done so.”).
Carr had grown up on a farm in rural southwest Virginia and been a Marine, lumberjack, farmer, file clerk, barber and storekeeper. Always a writer in his spare time, he had managed to produce a collection of short stories, The Falls of Rabbor (a work of fiction) and The Second-Oldest Profession, a non-fiction deep dive into the history of moonshining in America. Carr was the president of a local commercial printing company when that latter book was unexpectedly accepted by a publisher. It was then that Carr made a bold decision, captured by the first entry in Birth of a Book:
June 23, 1971
It is done. What madness could possibly cause a man to give up the presidency of a company with all the benefits of money and position to enter upon the somewhat nebulous task of authorship?
Later:
This is my fourth book, which I shall call THE SAINT OF THE WILDERNESS, is one I have long wanted to write.
The subject of Saint is a self-proclaimed preacher named Robert Sheffey, who roamed from town to town in the southwest Virginia mountains throughout the 19th century. Sheffey died in 1902 at age 82, predating Carr by a generation, but Sheffey’s impact in the region was still felt and the old-timers of Carr’s childhood told countless, heroic tales of the man, many of which bordered on the supernatural or prophetic.
Carr’s entries evolved as he worked on Saint, moving from external to internal. Once where he talked about his progress in clinical terms, he began to speak as if he had spent the day traveling with Sheffey and his cohorts.
Sept. 2, 1971
Robert is home now from his Christmas day of bliss with Elizabeth. He is the typical love-sick calf completely captive of the hypnotic eyes of the beautiful, scrubbed clean Elizabeth.
Carr was not immune to the rollercoaster of writing, either. He had his good days and bad ones:
Nov. 20, 1971
I might as well confess it. My state of mind is bad – very bad. The question now is – what kind of fool am I to be sitting here at my desk writing away when I am convinced that everything in the world is stacked against me.
Nov. 25, 1971
I have not written because nothing seems to swim about in my brain worth saying.
Nov. 26, 1971
Will peace never come to me again?
Nov. 27, 1971
There is no reason why I should bother you longer to listen to my frame of mind when the result can be nothing but boredom. I am ashamed that with the coming of this Thanksgiving season, my heart seems to emit more darkness than light.
Dec. 1, 1971
Chapter XV is off and running! I had less trouble with the outline on this chapter than on any thus far.
In a twist that was personally very gratifying to me, Carr also kept his editor abreast of the Radford High football team’s progress. The Carr clan attended the home games and made a few of the road trips as the mighty Bobcats eventually won the 1971 state title.
Dec. 4, 1971
The entire family including little Kate went to the Radford Hi vs. John Yeates Hi football game this afternoon. It was the state championship playoff, and our team won and won big! The score was 32 to 0! Our girls are beside themselves. Lois’ majorettes did themselves proud, and I am happy for her. Now we go into the basketball season, and I don’t know that I can live through all of the excitement.
These passages, as I look back over them, warms the heart. Writing is such a lonely thing to do. Even when you’re in a crowded room, you’re alone if you’re at a keyboard – or in Carr’s case, a Royal typewriter. But life doesn’t stop just because a writer withdraws from it. Carr’s entries were a wonderful reminder that writers are not alone in their aloneness. We all can relate to one another. We all have families rife with strife and triumph.
Whether a project is a success or a failure is often beside the point for many writers, for writing is akin to breathing. To not do so is to go to pieces.
Following Carr as he struggled through the writing of The Saint of the Wilderness helped me through a moment in time when I felt as if I couldn’t possibly write another word, despite desperately wanting to do so. Any time I begin to feel that way – like just this week – I grab Birth of a Book off the shelf and relive Carr’s highs and lows, all while the Radford Bobcats marched to the state championship.
I went back to that antique mall countless times over the next couple of years, never finding a copy of The Saint of the Wilderness. We moved to Fort Bragg and life went on. One day on a long drive back to North Carolina from Kansas, I detoured a bit and visited that antique mall one last time.
There, on the shelf, was a signed, first-edition of The Saint of the Wilderness. The book was overpriced, but I happily snatched it up, for it was priceless to me.
Jan. 26, 1972
Now it is finished – title page, dedication, introduction, epilogue and everything in-between. … I suppose I should feel some great sense of accomplishment – some overpowering exhilaration, but I really don’t – not an overpower sense at least – just a quiet gratefulness that the work is done and that I’m proud to have accomplished this goal. …
And now I will look ahead.
E-mail Obley at patrick.obley@yoursun.com and follow on Twitter: @PMOWriter
