I wonder if the little cottage is still standing. It stood almost on the bank of the creek, just the road and a few trees between the yard fence and the clear rippling waters. …
My earliest recollections are of this house, this sunny field, this tangled wildwood. I only remember two mornings at the little cottage – bright sunshiny mornings. …
I dimly remember seeing a young girl standing near a window. I do not remember her face. I do not know who she was. Someone was bending over a table. I think that she was ironing. I pulled at her skirts and in my baby way gave her to understand that I was hungry. She placed in our hands a warm brown cake, and we scampered back to the alluring picture book. …
One other morning I was sitting on my father’s knee. His left arm was around me, pressing me close to him. His right hand covered his eyes, his elbow resting on the other knee. The tears were streaming down his cheeks. I did not understand his sorrow. …
These are among the opening words of a book none of you have ever read.
The little book with the floral cover stood out from the rest. Worn, water-stained and without words on its cloth cover, it was like no book I had ever seen.
It looked more like a journal or a diary. It was 65 pages of typewritten onionskin paper, hand-bound.
It was more than a first edition; it was one of one.
I bought that book from a Kalispell, Montana, Goodwill Store for $7, intrigued by its title page:
BACKWARD, TURN BACKWARD
OH TIME IN YOUR FLIGHT …
Kathleen Lightner Corbin
As I read on, Kathleen Lightner Corbin languidly lifted the veil on the meaning behind her descriptive prose. The young girl was her mother and a year later, her mother was the person whose passing her father mourned.
So begins the chronicling of a long-ago childhood. Kathleen was born in 1855 on a farm “10 or 12 miles” from Lexington, Missouri, not far from Kansas City. When her mother passed away, her father abandoned Kathleen and her siblings to her well-to-do aunt and uncle who owned the land their little cottage sat upon.
For 64 pages, she tells the story of one girl’s life with the Civil War serving as a distant backdrop to cotillions and fancy dinners and gossip and pretty dresses and all the things that would intrigue a little girl in the first 10 years of her life.
There were two historic battles in Lexington during the Civil War. One at the beginning and one near war’s end. They barely appear in her recollections because the sound of cannon fire was distant and abstract.
Her uncle was well-to-do and had connections to the Confederacy and the Union. The war remained at a distance, though the homes of all their neighbors burned.
The family owned slaves, though Kathleen describes her uncle as if he were more like a benevolent father to a wayward simple sort of folk.
Uncle Strod was a very lenient master, though a very positive one. They, all, adored him and seldom disobeyed him.
I reckon that sort of view was ubiquitous across the slave-holding South. She tells several stories of Uncle Strod looking the other way when one of the slaves crossed him. Still other passages in the book describe the harrowing truth of slavery with its inherent evil lost on a child’s innocent mind.
Those are best unshared here.
On Page 64, the book simply ends. Kathleen, slightly older now, but still the youngest child in the house, falls asleep in the arms of her nurse – a slave named Celie – as her older sisters and cousins dance the night away at a cotillion with boys who were leaving for the war in the morning.
On Page 65, another voice reveals itself:
I, too, would say “Backward, turn backward” to again hear Grandma tell these stories and all the others she didn’t write. Why Grandma never finished this, I do not know. …
It seems Kathleen had written down some stories and had made notes for others but never got around to finishing them before she died in 1936. One of her grandchildren took it upon themself to type up what was written and make the little book.
The only hint to who this person was were the initials “MJA”
This is where my part in the story begins.
I love a good mystery, so I took it upon myself to find MJA. Many years ago, a cousin of mine embarked on an epic genealogical hunt into our own family history, so I had learned some tricks of that trade.
And, of course, Ancestry.com is a big help in these matters.
I found Kathleen Lightner Corbin quickly enough, thanks to having her full name, location and year of birth. I know it’s her because several of the relatives listed along side her in census records are also mentioned in her stories.
Kathleen Lightner married Henry Corbin. They had two daughters – Rebecca and Matelle.
Matelle had no children of her own, but Rebecca married Alfred Jack and had four children – Rebecca, Henry Jack, Kate and Mary Jack.
Mary Jack married Louis Andrew.
Mary Jack Andrew.
MJA.
They had no children, but Mary’s sister Kate had three.
It’s only a hypothesis, but I know of a similar thing that happened in my family. I believe Mary typed up the stories of her grandmother in order to pass them on to her sister’s three children.
Why the book never made it to them, I do not know.
How the book found its way to Montana remains a mystery, since Mary spent the final three decades of her life in Greenwood, South Carolina.
Kate and her husband moved to California and that’s where they had William, Myra and Sara.
Sara married and had at least two children: Rodney and Leslie.
At this point, I had reached the era of the living. The hunt became even simpler.
On to Facebook.
Yesterday, I happened upon Leslie.
I told her a story.
Oh, time in your flight, Kathleen Lightner Corbin’s book is finally going home.
E-mail Obley at patrick.obley@yoursun.com and follow on Twitter: @PMOWriter
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.