Wanna hear something really neat?
Three Port Charlotte High seniors signed letters of intent on Friday. Caleb Campos is headed to Maine, where he will play basketball for St. Joseph’s College. He’ll also play golf and baseball.
Volleyball player Jaylyn Drennon is going to St. Petersburg College.
Austin Turner? Well, he’s gone fishin’ … really. Turns out the Catawba Valley RedHawks in North Carolina have a competitive bass fishing program.
This just in: I want to be Austin Turner when I grow up.
Cool, right? Covering signing days is one of my favorite duties as your humble correspondent. On Monday, you’re going to read about the two Charlotte Boyz 8-man football teams that are headed to the state’s Final Four in Orlando.
Pop Warner football and its various spinoffs are another favorite of mine.
Where am I going with this? Nowhere in particular, other than to remind everyone the Daily Sun sports department’s primary goal is to keep you informed of what’s happening here. It is incumbent upon us to provide unique content you can’t find anywhere else.
Recently, though, we’ve gotten quite a few complaints. Seems we’ve been going a little too overboard with our local coverage and our accusers say it has come at the expense of national sports news.
Guilty as charged.
I have to admit to a lack of remorse over that, but for me to continue down that road would mean that I ignore another of my responsibilities: Listening to feedback and providing what you want in a daily newspaper.
While this area has a very robust local sports scene with its various prep-based fans, we’re also home to a great many people who don’t know a Pirate from a Manta from a Tarpon from a Bobcat from a Bulldog. These folks just want the Detroit Tigers box score and the PGA tournament payouts.
This week, we’ve returned baseball box scores to our section. As you can see, they take up an enormous amount of space, which is why I initially chose not to run them when the season began.
Space, more than anything is our biggest challenge. Back in the day when newspaper bank accounts were flush and newsprint was cheap, the Daily Sun ran 12-page sports sections on the weekends with almost no advertising. We ran absolutely everything under the sun. The scoreboard took up two pages. Every baseball game had a box score and a story.
We covered the Rays and Bucs in person. We even hit Lightning games and found our way down to Fort Myers to cover Florida Gulf Coast and the Everblades.
These days, we are forced to choose. For everything we put in the sports section, we have to take something else out. To put baseball box scores in our sports section, you, dear reader, must enter into a bargain with me.
There are going to be days during the week when the only non-local coverage you see are those box scores and the scoreboard section. The good news for those of you who are averse to this is the school year is almost over and we’ll be pulling back a bit for the summer months. That national sports report will grow and you’ll likely be quite pleased.
But there will come a day in August when I’ll pull that rug out from under you and the tug-of-war will be renewed. Know this: My goal isn't to defeat you and your interests in this tug-of-war. It's for us all to win.
For now, revel in the fact your newspaper is one of the few in the entire country committing to baseball box scores. Rejoice that our later deadlines allow us to get these box scores in the next day’s paper, as opposed to our competition, whose print deadlines are in the afternoon.
While I remain fully committed to providing as much local content as I can, I also want to make sure I provide a product all of us can enjoy.
I’m no miracle worker, but if you have a request and I can figure it out, you’ll see it in these pages.
An example: Someone has asked for more Florida Everblades coverage. I haven't been able to solve that riddle yet, but maybe I can finally figure it out in time for next season. It's a surprisingly frustrating riddle.
Feel free to e-mail me any time at patrick.obley@yoursun.com. That is the easiest way to reach me. Those of you who have already done so know that I’m a straight shooter. I will tell you why I can or can’t do something.
Do we have a deal, friends? I hope so.
One last thing: I want to share with you the good news that our sports department has made a couple of hires in recent weeks.
Chuck Ballaro has come aboard as a sports writer after more than a decade as a freelancer for us and other local publications. He originally hails from the Northeast and knows his way around a local prep sporting event.
Many of you have met Chuck over the years. I can’t tell you how happy it makes me to have him with us full-time.
Evan Lepak will join us this week as a Venice-based sports writer. He’s native Floridian coming our way from Tampa after a stint at a newspaper in Indiana. He’s eager to get started.
You can email Chuck at chuck.ballaro@yoursun.com and Evan at evan.lepak@sun-herald.com.
Feel free to say hi. Be nice. Save the four-letter words for me.
