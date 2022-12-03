 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured topical

OBLEY COLUMN: What happens now at Charlotte Sports Park?

  • 0
CSPx stadium tower

The interior of Charlotte Sports Park's three-story stadium tower were heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28. The team store was flooded as were the second-level suites. The media level on the third floor was largely destroyed by water intrusion.
Obley mug.jpg

We’ll just go ahead and stick this disclaimer at the top:


In all likelihood, the Tampa Bay Rays are here to stay at Charlotte Sports Park for at least the next five years, if not until their lease is up in 2031.

A Battered Charlotte Sports Park: In Pictures

+27 
+27 
CSPx Rays maintenance
+27 
+27 
CSPx tiki bar
+27 
+27 
CSPx batter's eye
+27 
+27 
CSPx outfield wall
+27 
+27 
CSPx lf bullpen

Hurricane Ian damaged every building on the Charlotte Sports Park grounds in one way or another. The roof of the Rays' maintenance building didn't survive the storm.
CSPx back field corridor

A view of the tree-lined main walkway to the back fields at Charlotte Sports Park in the days following Hurricane Ian.
CSPx debris wraparound

Hurricane Ian's fury is plainly visible here as debris from the roof of Charlotte Sports Park's main stadium wrapped around trees.
CSPx pressbox

On the third floor of Charlotte Sports Park's grandstand, the working media area was destroyed by Hurricane Ian's passing. This area was the primary dining and work area behind radio, stadium ops and press row.
CSPx solar panels

The solar panel array atop the main clubhouse building at Charlotte Sports Park was heavily damage during Hurricane Ian's passing on Sept. 28. This portion of the panels sits atop the Tampa Bay Rays' front offices, visible behind the boardwalk in right field.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred