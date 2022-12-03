OBLEY COLUMN: What happens now at Charlotte Sports Park?

We’ll just go ahead and stick this disclaimer at the top:
In all likelihood, the Tampa Bay Rays are here to stay at Charlotte Sports Park for at least the next five years, if not until their lease is up in 2031.
Staying put is the path of least resistance and the cheapest option.
That said, we probably need to get realistic about the future of spring training in Charlotte County.
Inside today’s section and online at yoursun.com are pictures detailing the extent of damage at Charlotte Sports Park. On Sept. 30, two days after Hurricane Ian, Charlotte County chronicled the damage and early cleanup efforts.
In all, 594 photos went into the record. We pulled out 30 that provided the best cross-section of the damage.
In a word: Devastating.
After being at the park and going through all of the photos, here’s one schlub’s account.
THE LANDSCAPE
Dozens of trees were damaged or uprooted across the grounds. That’s no surprise to any of us who dealt with the same at our own, humble abodes.
More than a few of the trees at CSP fell onto the boardwalk and other fencing. Light poles and other utility structures were either heavily damaged or blown down.
More than a few trees just outside the stadium gates were wrapped in sheet metal, which is something we’ll get into in the next part of this.
THE MAIN STADIUM
Have mercy.
About half of the stadium’s roof is gone and the pieces that are still in place are heavily damaged. Most of the missing roof was wrapped around the trees outside the stadium.
There was widespread damage to the lighting underneath the roof, and long swaths of the roof’s gutter system came down on the stadium concourse.
The entire outfield wall was blown away, including the 30-foot-tall batter’s eye in center field. The bullpens are trashed. The electronic scoreboard lost its advertising panels. Rain and wind eroded the infield dirt cutout.
There were shade coverings on the concourse down the third-base line and over the children’s play area. They are gone.
The stadium lighting towers were all damaged in one way or another, with one noticeably twisted and another left with dangling scaffolding.
There was water damage throughout the main suites and the media level has to be considered a total loss.
THE BOARDWALK
There are holes in the boardwalk caused by who knows what. The railing that rims the outside of the boardwalk along the back of the stadium footprint has been compromised in multiple places by fallen trees.
The tiki bar was miraculously left standing, probably because the wind made short work of its coverings and thrashed everything inside of it. All the signage is either damaged or missing.
Picnic tables and chairs moved around the boardwalk like drunk patrons on a happy hour.
‘BUILDING A’
This is what the county calls the Rowley-Zurow administrative offices that are shared by the county’s park and recreation department and the Rays. It is the oldest building on the campus and was the original main clubhouse during the Texas Rangers era.
It stands just beyond the stadium’s footprint in the right field corner.
The building’s pyramid-shape pinnacle was stripped of its Rays-blue paneling. Exterior awnings (that’s a theme) and much of its exterior lighting were destroyed.
Inside, water damage was widespread because, like every structure we’ll discuss here, the roof failed, as did some of the doors.
By the time the County began chronicling the damage, disaster restoration companies had removed almost all of the damaged ceiling tiles in every building.
Occasionally, daylight could be seen, though not in Building A.
‘BUILDING B’
This structure goes by many names. On a map of the grounds, it’s labeled “Recreation” or something to that effect. It’s a performance center primarily for Rays minor league players, crammed full of exercise equipment, meeting areas, equipment storage rooms as well as locker rooms and showers.
Most of the damage came from water intrusion.
THE BACK FIELDS
Charlotte Sports Park has five and a half baseball fields behind the main stadium. Anyone who has been to the park knows the layout well – three fields on the right, two on the left, divided by a wide, palm tree-lined walk way.
All the fences were damaged or destroyed. All the bleachers were tossed, either into the backstops or elsewhere if the backstops had been blown away.
Pitching and fielding screens were heaped in random piles throughout the grounds by Ian’s wind. In one of the more impressive displays of the storm’s fury, an entire batting practice “turtle” – that shell-shaped backstop netting you see when teams take BP on the field – was tossed into the woods beyond a retention pond.
The observation tower in the center of the cloverleaf was heavily damaged.
OTHER STRUCTURES
There are two maintenance buildings – one belonging to the county and the other to the Rays. The county building look fairly intact, but the Rays’ maintenance building lost wide swaths of its roof and the rain poured in.
The indoor batting cages looked to be in remarkably good shape and the redwood Pavilion behind the stadium’s center field footprint had some damage but nothing insurmountable. Everything inside the indoor-outdoor structure was tossed about.
We circled all the way around the biggest problem area of all, which is …
THE MAIN BUILDING
The largest building in the complex contains the Rays’ front offices and the major and minor league clubhouses, therapy spaces, weight rooms, dining areas, showers and meeting space. It is the nerve center of spring training.
It’s trashed.
The Rays’ front offices are those one sees bordering the boardwalk in right field. Every single office suffered water damage.
Both clubhouses suffered extreme water damage. The coaches’ offices suffered water damage. The kitchens suffered water damage. The weight rooms suffered water damage. The hallways suffered water damage. The storage spaces suffered water damage.
Remember how the seven castaways from Gilligan’s Island finally got off the island by stitching together their huts on a raft and heading out to sea? Remembered how it started to sink?
That’s just about the best way to describe this building.
The roof contained a solar panel array. That was heavily damaged. Much of the building’s HVAC infrastructure was damaged or destroyed.
It’s a gut job. Call in the Property Brothers, the Fixer Uppers, the Flip or Floppers, the Love It or List Its or whomever will pick up the phone at HGTV headquarters.
And that’s why this thing won’t be ready for spring training in two months.
WHAT NOW?
That’s the burning question.
It is going to cost millions to bring Charlotte Sports Park back to the condition it was in before Hurricane Ian.
But the problem with doing that is the entire operation was rapidly becoming obsolete despite the best efforts of the Rays and Charlotte County.
A $140 million palace called CoolToday Park sits just 10 miles away, suffered minimal hurricane damage and will have spring training as usual for fans of the Atlanta Braves and South Sarasota County baseball aficionados.
Not far from Tropicana Field, the Philadelphia Phillies are plotting a $300 million overhaul of its facilities, which were already first rate. It had been the original model for what was done during the CSP refurbishment in 2008.
Atlanta’s grand Wellen Park abode is considered the baseline going forward.
Charlotte Sports Park … is not that.
What to do?
With the infrastructure largely in place and the land already owned, the Rays and the County could probably make “Keeping up with the Joneses” improvements to CSP for something in the neighborhood of $50 million beyond the cost of a basic restoration.
Who’s going to pay for it?
Why would they pay for it?
The only real answer for that is the Rays themselves. Asking Charlotte County for that sort of spending is patently absurd. There are a lot of other very important, very damaged county facilities and a dozen other projects out there as worthy of funding, if not more so.
Especially when there’s a big-league ball club that can pay for it … if it wants to.
The Rays probably don’t want to.
As we all know following the Great Pasco Fiasco this past spring, the Rays were already actively hunting another spring training site. That process is probably being expedited by what has transpired at Charlotte Sports Park.
Why pay even half of this theoretical “improvement” tab – say, $25 million – to refurbish a place you don’t want to be when you can spend it on a brand-new location closer to home?
Short answer – no one is going to do anything to make Charlotte Sports Park anything more than it was before Hurricane Ian. To do any more is not a prudent use of money, considering the motives in play.
THE FUTURE
For now, the Rays can’t really go anywhere else. It takes at least two years to build a new spring training complex out of Florida swampland, and that’s after all haggling and purchasing and permitting.
The Rays are also hip deep in their plans for the future of Tropicana Field, needing something in place by 2026 or 2027.
It could be that it really does take until 2031 for the Rays to figure out where they want to go after Charlotte Sports Park.
Whenever that time comes, it probably closes the door on Charlotte County’s spring training era.
It was a good run.
But … good riddance.
Spring training is dying as a destination vacation. Too costly. Florida is a place where vacationers have so many other options than just spring training.
Charlotte County is rightly doing its best to diversify its own offerings along that vein.
The future of Charlotte County as a recreation destination is BRIGHT.
The best use of Charlotte Sports Park after the Rays depart is the Snowbird Classic.
Steve Partington’s annual baseball festival runs nearly four dozen college teams onto diamonds around the county. The entire first week of the five- or six-week event consists of major Division I programs, including a significant number of Big Ten schools.
The Rays have been inconsistent partners with Partington’s endeavor, charging silly fees for using Charlotte Sports Park … if he is allowed to use it at all (some years, the answer is no).
CoolToday Park has been far more accommodating and that should be read as disturbing by Charlotte County residents.
Imagine Partington’s grand experiment playing out on the five back fields of Charlotte Sports Park with nightly games at the main stadium?
The CSP as a full-time anchor, the Snowbird Classic could explode into the top college baseball destination in the state, drawing an ever expanding portfolio of schools to Charlotte County.
Beyond the Snowbird’s February-March run, there are countless high-profile youth baseball tournaments that can be lured to Charlotte County.
These are the people who come to a place, fill hotels and spend money around town. The money spent by the spring training crowd is a drop in the bucket in comparison, for almost all of them just drive home or on to the next destination.
And what about our local high schools? How about an annual Charlotte County Classic, where Charlotte, Port Charlotte and Lemon Bay play a round-robin on a Saturday in April?
CoolToday Park has already been doing something similar.
As it is, CSP now sits largely vacant for 40-some weeks of the year, unless you count the Florida Complex League team, which no one bothers to watch. Without a Florida State League tenant, the stadium is an empty line on the county ledger, save for a few random events scattered across the calendar.
In the end, friends, we were dealt a crappy hand, but there are no villains here. This isn't the Rays' fault, and it's certainly not on Charlotte County.
The Rays need to do what's best for them and so do we.
We have time to think about this.
But let’s definitely think about it.
