For three days out of every year, my two older brothers are the same age. They were born 362 days apart. It used to be a great source of amusement until the birthday candles became a fire hazard.
I came along a decade later. All my two brothers had known of the world up until that point was each other. They are not only brothers, but each other’s best friend. Growing up so far behind them, I was never really invited into the inner circle of whatever mischief and mayhem they were concocting.
Alas, they were what I aspired to as a kid. You know how childhood works. You don’t understand that you are not supposed to be able to jump as high or run as fast as someone 10 years older. You just try and try and try and fail and fail and fail, succeeding only if they allow it (Narrator: they didn’t allow it).
In time, armed with college degrees, they fled the nest, leaving our Topeka, Kansas, home. Rod, the eldest, moved to Wichita. Jeff moved to Dallas. I was 13 by then and in the span of a year, our everyday five-member family – Mom, Dad, Rod, Jeff, me – had dwindled to just Mom and I. Dad passed away on a September morning of a heart attack, completing the accidental exodus.
Of us three brothers, Rod is unquestionably the smartest, though Jeff and I question his common sense. Rod’s favorite hobby is figuring out how to game the system. Not really for any gain, but more to show how stupid the system is in the first place.
Jeff is a strategist. He wargames all scenarios to find the best way forward. I suspect he’s every bit as smart as Rod, but went through the common sense line twice, picking up the serving Rod dropped.
Together as teens, they belonged on a watch list. The Federal Bureau of Motherly Intuition tasked the youngest child to tag along with his elder siblings whenever they were dispatched on an errand or headed to a movie. My role, as described by Mom on High, was to report shenanigans. Rod and Jeff often retaliated by calling me their nephew in public or by finding ways to implicate me in their nefarious schemes.
The love has always been there, though. Mom would send me to Rod’s room to wake him up in the morning. His response to the intrusion was usually to tickle me until I couldn’t breathe. Jeff was often already out of the house, working his hustles to buy cars that were way above the standard of someone his age.
In a way, Rod gave me my start in newspapers. He delivered the Topeka Capital-Journal in his spare time and paid me a penny per paper to collect the mastheads of the undelivered editions. Back in the day, newspapers would monitor their print demand by counting undistributed papers and adjusting accordingly. Carriers often just snipped the mastheads and gave them to the managers to simplify the counting task.
Rod and Jeff both moved out when they went to college, but the campus was still in town. They were always nearby, even if I never saw them. Rod married while still in college and worked a full-time job to make ends meet. That took him away from my day-to-day life. Our paths crossed less and less.
Still, when he had been away from home for too long, Rod would come over to the house in the middle of the night, sneak into my room and leave a candy bar on my nightstand.
As adults, despite the distance between them, Rod and Jeff have remained thick as thieves. Jeff has been making the trek from Dallas to Wichita seemingly every other weekend for decades. Near as I can tell, all they do is hang out watching TV, go out to eat and play poker. Jeff often finds himself in the role of a nag. Rod has always had a tendency to let something fall completely apart before fixing it, much to Jeff’s chagrin.
It's an interesting irony that Rod eventually chose a profession in which he puts things back together – after working a great many odd jobs throughout his 20s, he returned to college and became a chiropractor.
My career, by its nature, took me the farthest from home. If Mom was the sun of our solar system, Rod was Mercury, Jeff was Venus and I was in the Oort Cloud. To torture that metaphor a bit, Rod and Jeff were more like a double planet, orbiting tightly around each other as they went around the sun. Rod raised a daughter, who eventually gave him three grandchildren and Jeff has been right there through it all.
My interactions with Rod and Jeff, beyond occasional family get-togethers, has been via social media and phone calls. Rod’s calls are almost always about the same thing – asking me to explain baseball’s latest go-to stat.
“What is WAR?”
“What is OPS?”
“How do you calculate slugging percentage?”
“Well, that’s just stupid.”
One time, I explained a stat and concluded by saying, “take that BABIP and stick that in your VORP” and it took me five minutes to explain it was a joke.
In April, Jeff called to say Rod was beginning to forget things. In May, he said Rod was struggling to speak. By Memorial Day weekend, Rod was undergoing surgery to remove two brain tumors.
After the surgery, with his head half-shaved and an angry, sickle-shaped scar staring out from the shaved side, Rod had to be talked into at least wearing a hat when Jeff took him out for some barbecue. Rod definitely ascribes to the “chicks dig scars” philosophy, even when said scar makes it look like he had a lobotomy.
Alas, glioblastomas are nature at its most hideous and unforgiving. Their growth rate often accelerates following surgery and in the seven weeks since the tumors’ removal, the cancer has … well …
So I am writing this missive from Kansas after the most recent downturn. It’s all happening so fast, but I guess that’s the thing about life – no one gets out of it alive. When you’re a kid, mortality isn’t even a word one can spell. As we get older, it begins to creep in at the far edges of our reality – some old-timey movie star Mom adored. Some singer you never heard of.
Then it comes for the grandparents. Then it begins to strike celebrities you’ve heard of, then those you adore.
Then it comes for your parents and begins gnawing away at your own circle of acquaintances.
At the same time, age is such a misunderstood number. When you’re younger and you’re staring incredulously at your 47-year-old mother for being appalled by Def Leppard's “Pour Some Sugar on Me” music video, all you see is someone a half-step from yelling at clouds.
Now?
My wife is 47 and good lawdy on high, she’s the hottest mama I’ve ever seen. I robbed the bank, outkicked the coverage, collected above my pay grade, whatever you want to call it. I introduced my son to Pearl Jam and blew his mind.
Gen X, man. We're the best.
But Rod is my brother and he’s supposed to live forever and here we are. The other day, he took a look at all the material things in his life and wondered why he had made such a fuss over them. He was embarrassed that someone was going to have to clear it all out after he was gone.
It’s true what they say: You can’t take it with you.
Nothing goes with you in death but the hearts of those you leave behind. If a life is lived well and true, that which one leaves behind are great memories and a generation to carry on in your name.
Rod definitely has that going for him. His time is not yet here. Who the heck knows – maybe there’s a miracle to be had
At the very least, he loves and is loved and that endures.
E-mail Obley at patrick.obley@yoursun.com and follow on Twitter: @PMOWriter
