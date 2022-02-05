Hello, Friends:
Here I am, your new sports editor, same as the old one (circa 2008-2012), but an introduction is in order.
To tell you my story, I need to tell you another story. As I think of it, that’s a very sports writerly thing to do.
Rock Hill Herald sports writer Barry Byers was a little bowling ball of a man with a walrus mustache and a ball cap pulled down so tightly it looked as if it grew in place. Think of Wilford Brimley in “The Natural” but switch out the uniform for a well-worn sweatshirt dusted with a smattering of cigarette ashes and smudged remnants of a condiment from a meal hastily scarfed in his car on the way to a game.
Barry was the beating heart of the prep sports scene in that small South Carolina textile town as it slowly became absorbed into the greater Charlotte metro area. As the number of high schools grew, Barry simply moved faster to keep up with them.
He came by sports writing in the most honest way possible. After graduating from high school, he went to work in one of the town’s textile mills, but wrote stories as a freelancer for the Herald. Before long, he was offered a job. That was 1989, and he worked and worked and worked and wrote and wrote and wrote and ate and smoked and told tales both true and apocryphal right up until the day he passed away from cancer at age 61, with Dawn, his amazing wife of 35 years, at his side.
At his memorial service, held in the gymnasium of South Pointe High School on Nov. 2, 2013, coaches and former players took turns remembering Barry’s infectious giggle, his eccentric ways and his unique ability to turn a phrase in a town that had become known as “Football City, USA.” It was a title of his own creation picked up by The Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
What I remember most about that day, were the tearful testimonials of how a sports writer’s dedication to telling the stories of a small community’s children had so dramatically affected their future. Barry had been at the Herald long enough to see many Friday All-Area stars become Saturday All-Americans and Sunday All-Pros. He had been there for their childhood triumphs and defeats, their signing days, their draft days and, eventually, their retirement ceremonies.
Barry was one of my very best friends on the South Carolina prep sports beat during my time at The State newspaper in Columbia. In those days, newspapers were still king and the official record of our times. True to our name, we covered the entire state and because of that, I spent many a night walking a sideline or sitting in a press box with Barry. He was my senior by 19 years but with a soul much younger than my own.
I was biding my time at The State, eyes always on the next big thing. I wanted to be the next Frank Deford, or Rick Reilly or Jim Murray. The moment I was presented an opportunity to climb the ladder, I took it and eventually, that’s how I ended up at The Sun as sports editor in 2008 and that’s also how I ended up leaving in 2012.
A funny thing happened to me on the way to being The Next Big Thing. By 2012 I had been married, had a child and gotten divorced. I had lost my way.
These things happen.
They happen for a reason.
I returned to The State in 2012 to cover the SEC. In short order, I met Amanda. She was in the Army, at Fort Jackson for a brief, six-month stay.
Six months have turned into nine years. One of us had to give up our career in order for us to stay together, so that’s what I did. That first year out of the business was rough and, friends, I’m not ashamed to say I was adrift.
Then I got word of Barry’s passing and made the trip to Rock Hill to say goodbye. I heard the stories, told a few of my own with friends later that night and drove home with a passion renewed and redirected.
I spent the next few years bouncing around with Amanda as she closed in on her 20-year retirement finish line. I freelanced when the opportunity presented itself and dove deeply into each community’s prep scene, loving every minute of it.
Our plan was for me to return to the business full-time upon her retirement, hopefully in a place where we could both sink some roots and finally live the “permanent” part of the Army’s ironically phrased “permanent change of station.”
The newspaper business had changed radically by 2020. No one was hiring and if they were, most wanted no part of someone who hadn’t been working full-time for the past seven years. My goofy circular career began with two stops in my native Kansas followed by my first stint at The Sun as a copy editor in 1995. Next came two stops in Utah followed by my second tour at The Sun as an assistant sports editor and design editor in 1999.
I left for The State in 2002, returned to The Sun as its sports editor in 2008 and here we are, back to where this story began.
In the spring of 2020, with doors slamming shut at every turn, I was left with just one prospect in Southern Missouri. All the awards I had won, all the positions I had once held, none of it seemed to matter. Amanda and I talked it over and decided maybe I could just get my feet wet in the business and after a couple of years, we could move on and find our forever home.
These things happen, right?
They happen for a reason, yes?
Sitting in a Missouri hotel room with a job offer in hand and staring at a cons list much longer than the pros, I scanned the journalism job sites one last time.
There it was: The Sun was hiring a reporter. I sent a Hail Mary e-mail to John Hackworth (you all know our Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial editor, right?). There was no haggling and by check-out time the following morning, I knew I was coming home. For the fourth time.
For the last time.
I’m here to say we’re stuck with each other, my friends. I’m here to tell the stories of our children, their triumphs and defeats, their signing days, their draft days and all the days in between. I don’t smoke, but I can crush a cheeseburger every bit as fast as Barry did while on my way to a boys’ weightlifting meet. I’ll work and work and work and write and write and write. Buy me a beer and I’ll tell you stories both true and apocryphal for as long as I can, for I don’t want to be the next Frank Deford, Rick Reilly or Jim Murray.
I’m going to be me, right up until the day I see Barry again.
See you here next week, my friends.
You can email Sun Sports Editor Patrick Obley at patrick.obley@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter: @PMOWriter
