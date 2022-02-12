As expected Saturday, Major League Baseball’s owners and its players’ union sat down just long enough to get up and leave the room.
This lockout isn’t ending anytime soon, so instead of watching the Tampa Bay Rays pitchers and catchers report on Tuesday, we’ll have to twiddle our thumbs and ponder why we all love a game that doesn’t love us back.
Speaking of unrequited love, we should probably discuss the future of spring training baseball in Port Charlotte. No matter how the Rays resolve their stadium issue in the Bay area – be it by building a new park or leaving altogether – it seems rather obvious they’ll leave Port Charlotte when their lease expires in 2028.
When word broke earlier this offseason about the Rays’ plan to build a spring training facility closer to home as part of their split-city scheme with Montreal, they tipped their hand about what they really think of spring training in Charlotte County.
It could be said the Rays showed their cards last year when they volunteered to axe the Stone Crabs as part of the Great Minor League Downsizing. That didn’t have to happen. No one was telling them Charlotte was the odd team out.
They wanted to leave and they jumped at the opportunity to play in Charleston, South Carolina.
Times change. Experiments fail. At least, that is how it looks right now.
What we know is this: The Rays have critically endangered the relationship with their too-small fanbase by openly flirting with Montreal. That is why they floated the notion of moving spring training back to the Tampa area in the first place.
But such ideas don’t arise from a vacuum. With the move to Charleston informing this narrative, it’s clear the idea of leaving Charlotte County was already being discussed.
Why?
The Rays moved to Charlotte County in 2009 in part because they believed the team had to get away from training so close to home. The players needed to bond. They needed to focus. All that mumbo-jumbo. Also, the Rays believed moving to the southern edge of their footprint might help grow the fanbase.
That first notion has been proven irrelevant and that last part has proven to be just plain wrong.
Attendance at Rays games continues to flatline and baseball is an industry that believes shooting itself in the foot is progress because it isn’t aiming at the head. Whatever emerges from this lockout will ultimately affect the Rays’ bottom line, for the money the team receives in revenue sharing is at the heart of the union’s beef with owners.
So if the Rays are to stay in the Tampa area, they’ll need to go all in. That means taking their ball out of Charlotte County and going home.
Look, we’re still six years away from any of this actually happening, so things can change. The problem is, the uncertainty in the meantime could lead to an untenable relationship between the Rays and the County.
Remember, Charlotte County has been through this before.
The Texas Rangers arrived in Port Charlotte in the late 1980s, but 10 years later, they began flirting with other municipalities. Their relationship with the county soured, rifts opened concerning the care and upkeep of the grounds and before long, the Rangers announced their departure.
Matters worsened when construction delays on their new Arizona palace forced the Rangers to come back for one more spring, tail between their legs.
By then, Charlotte Sports Park had become a crumbling monument to a nasty divorce. Late that final spring, a railing collapsed near the first-base dugout during a game. I was there that day, covering spring training for The Sun. My prevailing thought in the moment was Charlotte County would never again host spring training.
Thankfully, gratefully, I was wrong.
I was here when the Rays arrived in February 2009. The sun was shining, everyone was smiling and the future was blindingly bright. My prevailing thought that day was Charlotte County would have spring training until the end of time.
I still believe that, actually.
There will be spring training at Charlotte Sports Park in 2029.
But if they Rays are here, they will probably be in the visitor’s dugout.
You can e-mail Sun Sports Editor Patrick Obley at patrick.obley@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter: @PMOWriter
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.