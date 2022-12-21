Ohio State University wasted little time determining its next legal course of action in its ongoing battle to halt the hearing of unsettled lawsuits filed by survivors of former team physician, Richard Strauss.
The school now intends to petition the U.S. Supreme Court and is requesting the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals delay its mandate for the lawsuits to go to trial. According to a court filing, the school is continuing to press its legal argument that the court’s application of Title IX law in the Strauss cases is in error and inconsistent with rulings in what it considers similar cases in other courts.
Last week, Ohio State was refused an en banc rehearing by a majority ruling of all the active judges in the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. The school had hoped to reverse the court’s 2-1 panel ruling that the unsettled lawsuits could proceed. In its court filing on Wednesday, the school wrote that issuing a stay while it prepares its Supreme Court petition causes no harm to the plaintiffs (survivors’ lawsuits) while allowing the lawsuits to proceed would cause harm to all involved.
A grant of a temporary stay would keep the lawsuits on the sideline while Ohio State prepares its argument for SCOTUS. That petition wouldn’t be due before the court until March 14 with a likely ruling coming approximately six weeks later, according to OSU’s filing.
Ohio State argues a stay is allowable since it believes neither party will be harmed by waiting, writing, “This is a short amount of time, particularly when compared to the length of time that has elapsed since the alleged conduct occurred – more than 20 to 40 years ago. Plaintiffs’ position will not change over the next few months while Ohio State’s certiorari petition is pending.”
The school says the primary consideration for a stay revolves around whether harm can come to one or both parties if the stay is not granted. While OSU says the plaintiffs would not be harmed by a delay, it argues the lack of delay would cost both sides significant legal fees if the lawsuits proceeded only to be shut down by a subsequent SCOTUS ruling.
“Discovery under such circumstances would be burdensome and costly not only to Ohio State but the Plaintiffs as well, and additionally would impose unnecessary burdens upon the District Court at this time. Ohio State respectfully submits that it, Plaintiffs and the District Court should not be required to expend significant resources related to discovery that ultimately might prove to be unnecessary if the Supreme Court accepts this matter for review.”
Appealing to SCOTUS is the university’s last opportunity to halt the lawsuits. Odds that the move would be any more successful than the failed en banc request are slim. Of the thousands of petitions that come before SCOTUS annually, the court typically hears less than 150.
Since 2018 when Strauss’ abuse became public knowledge, more than 400 survivors have come forward. The state of Ohio has a two-year civil statute of limitations on the majority of Strauss’ assaults.
Initially, Ohio State argued the clock on the statute of limitations began at the time the crimes were committed. Under Title IX guidelines, the clock begins at the moment a survivor learns a crime has been committed against them, something that can come long after the incident.
It is in that perceived gray area of Title IX that Ohio State has pressed its case, arguing there is no precedent for Title IX to be interpreted and applied in that manner. The school also argues creating that precedent opens it and all other universities to potentially endless litigation.
Originally, a lower court agreed with OSU and threw out the lawsuits. The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals then voted 2-1 to overturn that position. That led to OSU’s en banc request, which was denied last week.
Strauss, who committed suicide in 2005, was a team physician for the Buckeyes’ wrestling program, among others, where he committed his serial abuse of hundreds of athletes, including current Lemon Bay wrestling coach Mike Schyck. As detailed in an independent investigation, Strauss sexually abused and harassed his victims from 1978-1998, using his position of power over the athletes and claiming his actions were simple medical procedures.
The investigation also brought to light Ohio State’s systemic failure to prevent and address the abuse and made clear the school was aware of Strauss’ behavior as early as 1979.
Ohio State has paid out more than $60 million to nearly 300 survivors through a settlement program and other means, a relatively tiny sum in comparison to other high-profile abuse cases of a similar nature. Numerous unsettled lawsuits representing many more survivors remain to be litigated.
In the meantime, survivors have launched a GoFundMe campaign called "Ohio State Alumni Survivors Fundraiser." Its goal is to raise enough money to pay for a long-term billboard advertisement near OSU campus. So far in the six days since its launch, the campaign has received $1,945 toward its goal of $25,000
