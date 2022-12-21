Dr. Richard Strauss

Dr. Richard Strauss worked at Ohio State from 1978 to 1998. During that time, according to reports and various lawsuits, the doctor repeatedly abused hundreds of Ohio State athletes.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

Ohio State University wasted little time determining its next legal course of action in its ongoing battle to halt the hearing of unsettled lawsuits filed by survivors of former team physician, Richard Strauss.

The school now intends to petition the U.S. Supreme Court and is requesting the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals delay its mandate for the lawsuits to go to trial. According to a court filing, the school is continuing to press its legal argument that the court’s application of Title IX law in the Strauss cases is in error and inconsistent with rulings in what it considers similar cases in other courts.


