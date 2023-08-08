Wearing blue, Tampa-based fighter Anthony Ventura rains down punches on his North Port competitor Dakota Stegall in an MMA match this past Saturday night. Dakota Stegall ending up winning the fight with a submission.
Battered and bloody MMA fighter from Port Charlotte, Max Zimbovskiy fends off opponent David Ritchie. Zimbovskiy pulled out the win ultimately, tapping out Ritchie with a submission.
sun photos by justin fennell
Wearing blue, Tampa-based fighter Anthony Ventura rains down punches on his North Port competitor Dakota Stegall in an MMA match this past Saturday night. Dakota Stegall ending up winning the fight with a submission.
justin fennell
Fight promoter and Valhalla MMA owner Alrey Handrich gives a thumbs up to his fighters during Saturday night’s event in Venice.
justin fennell
Forty-eight-year-old fighter Jim Kelly gets advice from corner man Rick Skoyec in between rounds of an exhibition kickboxing match during Saturday night’s event in Venice.
justin fennell
Right: Jeremy Parilla, left, and opponent Kevin Lomer exchange blows in an MMA match Saturday night in Venice.
justin fennell
A crowd of about 400 cheers for fighters entering the cage during Saturday's MMA event in Venice.
justin fennell
Port Charlotte-based kickboxer Eli Estasio graciously embraces his opponent, Chris Bures, after losing his match on a controversial judges’ decision during Saturday's MMA event in Venice.
Kickboxer Sam Eldridge gets iced down by a corner man during Saturday’s cage fighting event in Venice.
This past Saturday night in Venice, the Venezia Resort hosted a Valhalla MMA-promoted cage fighting event. The evening featured more than 30 skilled fighters representing a variety of martial arts. At least 400 people were in attendance. Valhalla MMA has the Venezia Resort booked for their next event in October. For more info, see valhallamma.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.