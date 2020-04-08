Tom Brady said that he knew before the start of the 2019 season that it would be his final one after 20 years with the New England Patriots.
“I don’t think there was a final, final decision before it happened,” Brady said Wednesday during an interview on the Howard Stern Show. “But I would say I probably knew before the start of last season that it was my last year. I knew that our time was coming to an end.”
For more than two hours, in a provocative and deeply probing interview by Howard Stern on Sirius Radio, Brady did not hold back on his split with the Patriots, his decision to move to Tampa Bay and join the Bucs, living in Derrick Jeter’s house or how his wife wrote him a letter two years ago saying she was unhappy with his role in their marriage.
It is clear that not playing for the Patriots has given Brady a stronger voice and control of his own career and he is using it.
Here are some highlights.
Was there a rift between Brady and Patriots coach Bill Belichick?
“No, because this is a part for me in my life to experience something very different and there’s ways for me to grow and evolve in a different way that I haven’t had an opportunity to do that aren’t right or wrong but just right for me.
“I never cared about legacy. Who gives a s- — about it? I never once when I was in high school said, ‘Man, I can’t wait for what my football legacy looks like.’ That’s just not me. It’s not my personality. Why would I choose a different place? It’s just that it’s just time. ... I had accomplished everything I could in two decades. (New England is) an incredible organization and an incredible group of people and that will never change. And no one can take that away from me. No one can ever take those experiences of Super Bowl championships away from us.”
On his relationship with Belichick
“He and I have had a lot of conversations that nobody has ever been privy to and nor should they be, that so many wrong assumptions were made about our relationship or how he felt about me. I know genuinely how he feels about me.
“Before last season I had a contract that got restructured and basically from my standpoint I knew I was going to become a free agent for the first time in my career. I had spoken about it with the ownership of the team, Mr. (Robert) Kraft, I had spoken with coach Belichick, he was good with it. That’s what we decided to do.
“We both thought about it and in the end, it was just a great way to end two decades. There’s no bigger fan of the New England Patriot organization than me. ... I want to prove to myself I can still perform at the highest level.”
On connecting with teammates
“You got to find ways to connect on different levels with different guys. And even now, I’ll be 43 this year, you know, a lot of my teammates will be 22, so I got to connect with the 22-year-olds and I got to find things we can share and have fun in and I think that’s one of the things I’ve enjoyed about team sports.”
“Now if a guy is not giving great effort or he’s being an (jerk), I can talk to him about that. I would put it a different way. My leadership is more about connecting with someone instead of calling him out in front of my teammates.
“I would say I don’t have any trust this guy can help us win the game. I would definitely express my opinion to say, ‘If you put him out there, I’m not going to throw him the ball because the whole team is trusting me to do what’s right by the team so you can’t put someone out there I don’t believe in because if I don’t believe in him, then it’s worthless for the team.’”
On why he’s still playing at age 42 after winning six Super Bowls
“I think if you’ve learned anything from what’s going on this day and age, even as it relates to Kobe Bryant. Kobe thought he had a long life, too, you know. I loved watching Kobe play. I think in a lot of ways, he and I had the same mentality. And we had a great connection because of our mind-set, and as I look at his life, we all think we’re going to live forever, but the reality is we don’t know when our day is going to come.
“I could sit here and say stop playing football and worry about what’s going to happen or worry about this or that. Instead of saying, ‘Why don’t I live my life the way I want, the way that will be most fulfilling to me.’ You don’t tell a musician stop singing at the age of 42. You don’t tell a great painter stop painting at 42. Now if you want to stop, stop. Go ahead. But for me, because I feel like I can still play I should stop playing because that’s what everyone is telling me I should do.”
