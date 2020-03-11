The Braves optioned four players to Triple-A Gwinnett in roster moves Wednesday, continuing to cut their roster down before opening day.
The team announced it optioned outfielder Cristian Pache, catcher William Contreras and left-handed pitchers Tucker Davidson and Philip Pfeifer to Gwinnett.Pache, the team’s top prospect, left on a high note, blasting a three-run homer Tuesday night. He went 7-for-26 in 13 spring games, hitting two home runs and knocking in seven runs. It’s likely Pache will make his MLB debut sometime later this season. The 21-year-old is known for playing Gold Glove-caliber defense, but his offense - and power - has progressed.
“He’s continuing to grow, getting bigger, stronger, more mature,” manager Brian Snitker said. “As he plays, he’ll grow physically and mentally. He’s trending in the right direction. He’s getting better. That’s what you look for in a young player. “You never know. There’s a kid who’s going to start in Triple-A, and he’ll be in the picture. Hopefully not, but more than likely you’re going to need a guy like that before the year is over. It’s good to see his development.”
Contreras is one of two highly regarded catcher prospects in the system. He’ll continue trying to improve as a receiver and defender. He went 1-for-4 with a walk in four exhibition games.Pfeifer is a name worth remembering. The Braves feel the 27-year-old southpaw will factor into their plans sometime this season. He’s impressed, allowing one run in 7-1/3 innings (seven appearances). He struck out 10 and walked two.
“He’s another one, if he gets it going, we have an idea of what he is,” Snitker said. “So he could be a guy who comes up and spends a long time in the bullpen.”
Davidson also is near the front of the promotion line.
After a breakthrough 2019, he’s had a nice March, allowing one run in 5-1/3 innings (five games). Davidson can pile up strikeouts but needs to find more consistent command - he struck out five and walked four in his spring outings.The Braves now have 48 players on their spring training roster — 21 pitchers (six left-handers, 15 right-handers), five catchers, 14 infielders and eight outfielders in camp.
Thirty players from the 40-man roster remain, along with 18 non-roster invitees.
