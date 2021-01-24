ARCADIA – The south Florida heat wasn’t enough to melt Kaique “Ice Man” Pacheco.
The Itatiba, Brazil native and 2018 Professional Bull Riders World Champion turned in a perfect three-for-three performance on his way to winning the PBR Pendleton Whisky Invitational in Arcadia on Sunday.
After an 88-point ride in Round 1 on Saturday, on Skeeter Peter (Dakota Rodeo/Chad Berger/Clay Struve), Pacheco sat in fourth place heading into championship Sunday.
The Brazilian drew Rocket Man (Dakota Rodeo/Chad Berger/Clay Struve/Heald Pro Bulls) in Round 2, and the combo danced their way to an 84.25-point mark and another fourth-place finish in the round.
With the highest aggregate score after two rounds, Pacheco earned the first pick in the championship round draft, Pacheco took his chances on Marquis Metal Works Bill The Butcher (Paradigm Bull Co/Marquis Metal Works). The pair erupted from the chutes, with Pacheco countering each leap to perfection on the way to an 89.75-point ride. The event win is the 15th of Pacheco’s career at the elite Unleash The Beast (UTB) level, and his first of the 2021 season.
The only rider to go a perfect 3-for-3 on the weekend, Pacheco won $30,200.72 and 116 world points, and is now the No. 3 rider in the world standings.
