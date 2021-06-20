PGYB Rookie All Star District Champs.jpg

The Punta Gorda Youth Baseball League's 8-under (Rookie) Cal Ripken squad won the District 15 title earlier this month. (Photo provided)

Dan Chamberlain has a smooth chin these days.

The Punta Gorda Youth Baseball League's All-Star Rookie team won the 8-under District 15 championship earlier this month. Chamberlain, the team's coach, promised to shave his beard should the Cal Ripken-affiliated All-Stars take the crown. His charges collected on the challenge this weekend.

Members of the Rookie All-Stars were: Lucas Parkosewich, Jaxson Zaworski, Christopher Ramsey, Jaxon Cleary, Timothy Desjardins, Cesar Arias, Blaze McDaniel, Hunter Hodges, Easton Hotchkiss, Noah Fenton, Zane Ackerman, Jackson Green, Briley Chamberlain, Jace Day and Conner Rushneck.

Assisting Chamberlain were coaches Kyle Fenton, Timothy Chipman and Sean Cleary.


