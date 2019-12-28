Lucy Kovalova returns the ball hit by Irina Tereschenko during the women’s pro singles match. Kovalova defeated Tereschenko 11-9, 10-12-. 11-9. She and over 400 pickleball competitors played in the World Pickleball Championship Friday in Punta Gorda. They were competing for $100,000 in prize money in the four-day event at the Pickleplex.
