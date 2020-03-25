Last weekend Sun Sports Writer Vinnie Portell went out to Heron Creek Golf & Country Club with some friends.
Here are his observations about how playing 18 holes is different in the coronavirus era:
Holes: Though the style of cup alteration differs from course to course -- some flip them over, some raise them -- this is not what I would call an ideal solution. With players taking aim at an object rather than a hole, it becomes much easier to "make" a shot, especially from distances within 5-6 feet.
Instead, a better option that courses are trying is inserting a PVC pipe or similarly styled device into a hole around the flagstick so that the ball comes to rest in a way that it can be removed without touching anything but the ball. With this option, players at least have to put the ball in the hole, and scores count toward your handicap.
Bunkers: This change should be one that makes everyone happy. Rakes have been removed and that means players must smooth out the sand as best as they can with their club or their foot. Because the course cannot guarantee a proper lie in those conditions, players are allowed to take a drop in the bunker until they have a playable lie.
No water: Bring your own water or stock up at the clubhouse as water coolers have been removed from the course.
