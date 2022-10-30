And the Bandits played on.
Port Charlotte’s 8U Bandits are now the county’s last hope for a Peace River Conference champion after the Charlotte Warriors’ 8U and 12U teams fell in Division II title games this past Saturday.
The Bandits 8U team is the lone Port Charlotte team to reach the PRC’s Division I title round after the 12U team ran into rival Fort Myers in Saturday’s semifinals.
Next week, the Bandits will play Venice for the crown.
Elsewhere, the Englewood Cougars' 14U team closed out its regular season with a win and will play for a conference title next week, as well.
PORT CHARLOTTE
Bandits 8U 38, North Fort Myers Knights 0: The Bandits were nothing short of spectacular on both sides of the ball on Saturday. Offensive linemen Cooper Bozich, Robert Stephenson, Jaxden Reves, Caiden Neel, Bryson Holland, Jonathan Millman and Levi McCarthy were a wall the Knights could not breach. Kenny Powers, Dadrian Richardson, and Anthony Redden had long runs for touchdowns behind lead blockers Adrian Long, and Anthony Akins. Defensively Kavarion Polk, Brayden Jones, Blake Maddox, and Daniel Edmonds made a living in the Knights’ backfield with Edmonds coming up with a fumble recovery. Corners Javion Ritchart and Powers sealed the outside. Powers nabbed his first interception of the season as the Bandits advanced to their second consecutive PRC championship game.
Fort Myers Firecats 12U 26, Bandits 22: Port Charlotte got touchdowns from Jaheim Jones Gavin Thomas and Dylan Szych while Chase Angelini kicked an extra point and Thomas ran for two conversions. Also playing well were Isiah St. Jacques and Jakai Simpson. The defense was led by Angelini, who had eight solo tackles. Keon Banks, Logan Martin, Kamdyne Harry and Thomas all had strong games on that side of the ball.
ENGLEWOOD
Cougars 14U 14, Bradenton PAL Jaguars 6: The Cougars defeated the Jags in the regular season finale to set up another meeting next week to determine the conference championship.
Englewood opened the game with a 78-yard kickoff return for touchdown by Kaden Knutson to take a 6-0 lead. The Cougars wouldn't score again until the middle of the fourth quarter when Jaden Hua scored from five yards out and Cory Baker kicked a two-point conversion for a 14-0 advantage. Bradenton would put up a score late in the fourth quarter.
Brody Bostwick had a fumble recovery and Tony Paniagua had an interception. Ethan Million, Hua, Knutson Paniagua and Billy Bender played well on defense while Baker, Kayden Vielhauer and Luke Trullinger blanketed the Jags receivers.
The offensive line of Daniel Doeler, James Murphy, Jesse Hatcher, Nicolas Wilson and Brody Bostwick dominated at the line of scrimmage.
