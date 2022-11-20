Dadrian Richardson, shown here carrying the ball during a game earlier this year against Venice, scored the game-winning points this past Saturday to send the Port Charlotte Bandits 8U squad to the region championship. The Bandits defeated Goulds 7-6 in Miami.
The Port Charlotte Bandits’ 8U team made a little history on Saturday by knocking off the Goulds Rams in a thriller, 7-6, in Miami.
It marks the first time an 8U team from the Peace River Conference has ever advanced to the regional championship game.
The matchup itself was one for the books, with both teams having a stout defense. Offensive linemen Cooper Bozich, Robert Stephenson, Caiden Neel, Bryson Holland, Jaxden Reyes, Sam Naylon, and Kaison Barber powered forward to create holes for the running backs. Dadrian Richardson and Jahmir Jones had some tough runs on long drives behind lead blocker Brayden Jones to tire out the Rams.
In a dog fight that came down to the fourth quarter, the defensive line of Jones, Blake Maddox, Daniel Edmonds, Kavarion Polk, and Elias Torres, backed by linebackers Richardson, Jackson Powers, Anthony Redden, and Jones created tough sledding for the Rams.
The Rams found the end zone in the third quarter but the extra point was stuffed by a stellar play by Maddox. The Bandits tied the score on a hard run up the middle for a touchdown, then provided the winning point by taking a sweep to paydirt, sealing the deal.
The Bandits will face the Westchase Colts on Friday at 11 a.m. at Lake Mary High School north of Orlando. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for students K-12
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.