PCPW3.jpg

Dadrian Richardson, shown here carrying the ball during a game earlier this year against Venice, scored the game-winning points this past Saturday to send the Port Charlotte Bandits 8U squad to the region championship. The Bandits defeated Goulds 7-6 in Miami.

 File photo by Patrick Obley

The Port Charlotte Bandits’ 8U team made a little history on Saturday by knocking off the Goulds Rams in a thriller, 7-6, in Miami.

It marks the first time an 8U team from the Peace River Conference has ever advanced to the regional championship game.


