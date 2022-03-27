The Port Charlotte Bandits opened their spring football season with a sweep of visiting Naples on Saturday at Franz Ross Park.
6U Bandits: Traiden McClary and Jamarion Floyd each ran for two touchdowns in a Bandits’ romp. Wyatt Hrovat and Carsen Richardson also scored. The defense was led by Jaxson Parker, Zachary Bertrand, Cam Davis and Jivoni Gonzalez.
8U Bandits 19, Bears 0: The defense picked up right where it left off last season, keeping the Bears off the board. Jackson Powers and Javion Ritchhart led the defense. Offensively, Dae Dae Richardson scored twice and Zeke Russell scored his first career touchdown for the Nick Meau-led unit.
10U Bandits 7, Bears 0: Jaxson Morretti scored the lone touchdown and Paiton Richardson added the extra point. Ben Guerrier and Denali Gainer each ran well. Abram Lee-McFarland had two sacks along with Dylan Leblanc. Sylas McNamara, Braxton Stansbury and Michael Kirsch anchored the line. Landon Howard had a big catch late in the game and covered numerous pass attempts.
12U Bandits 39, Bears 6: Gavin Thomas, CJ Bryant, Camryn Price and Dylan Szych punched it in for the Bandits offense. Bryce Palmer and Cassidy Fanor tacked on extra points. JJ Serrano had a pick-six on defense. Aiden Gorr, Chase Angelini, Sean Gerdes, Jaheon Charles and Andre Scott also had strong performances.
14U Bandits 37, Bears 0: Tyjai Schad had a pair of touchdowns to key the rout. Carlos Serrano, Jaquan McDaniel, Bruce Blanden and Dre Greene tacked on scores of their own behind an offensive line of Nate Poplin, Caleb Cox, Lucas Clark, Lee Camel and AJ Hoxsie. Ozias Dorsey had an extra-point run. Ty Haines spearheaded the defense with a pair of interceptions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.