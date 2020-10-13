Tiny Mite
Hunter Neel lead the defense with multiple tackles for loss and Bryson holland got his first solo tackle. Offense led by QB Easton Hotchkiss with TDs from Chris Lynn, Damani Lowe Chin and Isaiah Capellan. While Blake Maddox led the O-line.
8U: Bandits 15 Venice 0
Dawson Tuck anchored the backfield with a day of tough running and a TD while Jaxson McNeil added the other touchdown and Myles Davila scored the extra point. The defense, which allowed only one first down on the day, recorded a safety and Chris Snyder recovered a fumble.
10U: Bandits 27, Venice 0
Carson Levy, Dupri Gainer and Jax Stoltzfus all recovered fumbles and Chase Angelini again had multiple sacks as the Bandits improved to 6-0. Camryn Price, Javier Newell and Logan Martin also played well. On offense, Dylan Szych had two touchdowns and Jayvian Serrano and Jax Stoltzfus each had one.
12U: Bandits 27 Venice 0
On defense, Ozias Dorsey had several pass deflections, Elias McNeil and Jamari Vaughn had interceptions and Knox Johnson, Kaison Weatherhead, Kristian McNeily, Bruce Blanden and Karsyn Barghausen sacked the QB. Nathan Slater, Jamari Vaughn, and Carlos Serrano all scored.
14U: Venice 8, Bandits 0
Ike Perry, Brody Lewis, Dallas Lambart, Fredrick St. Jacques, and Myron Charles had standout efforts in the loss for the Bandits.
