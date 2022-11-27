The Port Charlotte Bandits 8U team, some of whom are shown here, became the first Peace River Conference squad to ever play for a regional title. They won the game this past Friday in five overtimes at Lake Mary High School.
In an epic, five-overtime battle, the Port Charlotte Bandits defeated the Westchase Colts 39-33 to win the 8U Southeast Regional title this past Friday at Lake Mary High School.
The regional championship is the pinnacle of the 8U season and the Bandits' appearance in the title game was a first for a Peace River Conference squad.
The game was a defensive battle that pushed Bandits defensive linemen Blake Maddox, Daniel Edmonds, Elias Torres, Kavarion Polk, Kaison Barber, Xavier Rayhon and Brayden Jones to the brink of exhaustion.
Linebackers Jackson Powers , Jahmir Jones, Anthony Redden and Dadrian Richardson filled gaps consistently, making devastating hits on Colts running backs. Kenny Chambers and Javion Ritchhart held down the outside, forcing the Colts running backs to the inside.
The Bandits found the end zone first with Richardson running for the score behind the offensive line of Sam Naylon, Bryson Richardson, Jaxden Reyes, and Edmonds. Fellow offensive linemen Bryson Holland, Jonathan Millman, and Bobby Stephenson rotated in and provided the push for crucial first downs converted by running backs Jones and Chambers.
Quarterback Nick Meau played mistake-free football and even provided a key block on a pitch to Richardson.
Port Charlotte led 6-0 in the fourth quarter when the Colts quarterback broke free on a bootleg and sprinted for a touchdown, setting up the overtime chess match.
Richardson and Chambers scored repeatedly to counter the Colts' tough running, but after Richardson completed an 18-yard pass to Chambers to knot the game at 33-33, the Bandits defense got a stop on fourth down at the 2-yard line to open the fifth overtime.
The game ended two plays later with Richardson running up the middle for the touchdown, setting off a cathartic, season-ending celebration.
