The Port Charlotte Bandits 8U team, some of whom are shown here, became the first Peace River Conference squad to ever play for a regional title. They won the game this past Friday in five overtimes at Lake Mary High School.

 Photo provided

In an epic, five-overtime battle, the Port Charlotte Bandits defeated the Westchase Colts 39-33 to win the 8U Southeast Regional title this past Friday at Lake Mary High School.

The regional championship is the pinnacle of the 8U season and the Bandits' appearance in the title game was a first for a Peace River Conference squad.


