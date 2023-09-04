Port Charlotte Bandits Jayvion Ritchhart (15) tackled by Charlotte Warriors Malachi Fulton (22) during a Pop Warner football 8U matchup Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Carmalita Park. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Port Charlotte Bandits Anthony Redden (17) strips the ball from Charlotte Warriors Malachi Fulton (22) during a Pop Warner football 8U game Saturday at Carmalita Park.The play was called back and Charlotte retained the ball.
Charlotte Warriors Jerrett Marazon (8) pursued by Port Charlotte Bandits Kenneth Christian (4) during a Pop Warner football 8U matchup Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Carmalita Park. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Port Charlotte Bandits captains Zamari Maycock (9), Dayton Speek (13), Samuel Naylon (8), and Jayvion Ritchhart (15) walk onto the field for the coin toss before facing the Charlotte Warriors during a Pop Warner football 8U matchup Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Carmalita Park. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Charlotte Warriors captains Nolan Lorino (4), Alexander Godwin (44), Kentyn Lombard (2), and Dominic Sousa (34) walk onto the field for the coin toss before facing the Port Charlotte Bandits during a Pop Warner football 8U matchup Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Carmalita Park. Photo by Tom O'Neill
The Charlotte Warriors 4th down attempt comes up just short of a first down giving the ball back to the Port Charlotte Bandits late in the game during a Pop Warner football 8U matchup Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Carmalita Park. Photo by Tom O'Neill
The referee signals a touchdown after the Charlotte Warriors Jerrett Marazon (8) scored against the Port Charlotte Bandits during a Pop Warner football 8U matchup Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Carmalita Park. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Port Charlotte Bandits Kenneth Christian (4) chased toward the sideline by Charlotte Warriors Nolan Lorino (4) during a Pop Warner football 8U matchup Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Carmalita Park. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Charlotte Warriors Nolan Lorino (4), tosses to Jerrett Marazon (8) facing the Port Charlotte Bandits during a Pop Warner football 8U matchup Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Carmalita Park. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Port Charlotte Bandits Jayvion Ritchhart (15) runs outside against Charlotte Warriors Malachi Fulton (22) during a Pop Warner football 8U matchup Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Carmalita Park. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Port Charlotte Bandits Anthony Redden (17) carries against the Charlotte Warriors during a Pop Warner football 8U game on Saturday.
Port Charlotte Bandits Ka'vaurion Polk (5) runs against Charlotte Warriors Nolan Lorino (4) during a Pop Warner football 8U matchup Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Carmalita Park. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Charlotte Warriors Jerrett Marazon (8) carries past Port Charlotte Bandits Anthony Redden (17) during Saturday’s game.
Port Charlotte Bandits Anthony Redden (17) pursued by Charlotte Warriors Nolan Lorino (4) during a Pop Warner football 8U matchup Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Carmalita Park. Photo by Tom O'Neill
The Charlotte Warriors return to the field after halftime to face the Port Charlotte Bandits during a Pop Warner football 8U matchup Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Carmalita Park. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Charlotte Warriors Jerrett Marazon (8) punts to the Port Charlotte Bandits during a Pop Warner football 8U matchup Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Carmalita Park. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Port Charlotte Bandits Jayvion Ritchhart carries against the Charlotte Warriors during a Pop Warner football 8U matchup Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Carmalita Park. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Port Charlotte Bandits Ka'vaurion Polk (5) carries against the Charlotte Warriors during a Pop Warner football 8U matchup Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Carmalita Park. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Charlotte Warriors (34) Dominic Sousa tackles Port Charlotte Bandits Anthony Redden (17) during a Pop Warner football 8U matchup Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Carmalita Park. Photo by Tom O'Neill
