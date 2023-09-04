PUNTA GORDA — The Port Charlotte Bandits 8U squad shook off last week’s overtime loss to the Naples Gators with a strong showing during a 25-6 win Saturday against rival Charlotte at Carmalita Park.

Anthony Redden scored a pair of touchdowns for the Bandits. Jayvion Ritchhart and Kennth Christian rounded out Port Charlotte’s scoring, running behind a stout offensive line.


