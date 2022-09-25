Port Charlotte and Charlotte continue to dominate their respective Pop Warner schedules.
The Bandits snatched four of five games from the Fort Myers Falcons with the 6U, 8U and 12U teams running roughshod.
Meanwhile, the Warriors made a long road trip to South Naples and snatched four of five games from the Trojans.
In Arcadia, the DCYF Bulldogs had a little fun with a Hawaiian-themed weekend and took three of five games from Mulberry while Englewood finally got its first game under its belt following weeks of weather cancellations.
On to the action:
PORT CHARLOTTE
Bandits 6U 20, Falcons 0: Camden Davis, Walter Zubritsky and Zachary Bertrand all reached the end zone. Extra points were tacked on by Traiden McClary and Easton Litty. The defensive effort was spearheaded by Jamarion Floyd, Levi Himes, Jivoni Gonzalez and Jackson Parker.
Bandits 8U 44, Falcons 0: In a statement victory, the Bandits’ offense proved unstoppable behind Dadrian Richardson, Kenny Chambers and Jamir Jones. The “Red” offense ran behind linemen Robert Stephenson, Caiden Neel, Adrian Long, Jonathan Millman, Bryson Holland and Bryson Richardson. The defense was lights-out, only allowing one first down. Blake Maddox and Brayden Jones each had a pair of forced fumbles and multiple tackles in the backfield while the linebackers Richardson and Jackson Powers stuffed the middle with hard hits.
Bandits 10U 13, Falcons 6: A smothering defense preserved another win for the Bandits. Abram McFarland, Jaxson Moretti, Denali Gainer and Damani Lowe-Chin all had numerous tackles for loss. Myrico Jackson added a fumble recovery on a botched handoff. On offense Ben Guerrier, Gainer, Moretti and Lowe-Chin all ran well. Gainer had the first score on a 15-yard run. Lowe-Chin added the second on a 35-yard run on a 4th-and-25. Leayden Dawkins did great on the line in his first start of the year.
Bandits 12U 36, Falcons 6: The Bandits’ offensive line of Wyatt Hill, Saul Jean, Sean Gerdes, Jakai Simpson, Isiah St. Jacques, Bryce Palmer, Trenton Neel, Lincoln McNamara and Ryhan Lowe set the tone all game long. Gavin Thomas had two touchdowns. Dylan Szych, Jaheim Jones and Cam Price also found paydirt. Chase Angelini kicked three extra points. In all, 11 players carried the ball for the Bandits. The defense was led by Keon Banks and Wyatt Kloor. Also playing well were Cassidy Fanor, JJ Serrano, Andre Scott, Javier Newell, Logan Martin and Aiden Gorr, who permitted just six points and came up with five sacks.
Falcons 14U 13, Bandits 6: The undefeated Falcons kept their record unblemished after the two teams played to a scoreless tie in the first half. Bruce Blanden had the Bandits’ only score. Ozias Dorsey and Kristian McNealy led the defense.
CHARLOTTE
Warriors 6U d. Trojans (FF): Ryan Logue ran behind the blocking of Roman Carr, Josiah Walters and Ryan Duchemin for a touchdown. On defense, Cullen Bell had a touchdown-saving tackle while Walters stopped a fourth-and-short with a tackle of his own. Owen Waldrop and Bodhi Howard had outstanding days on defense, as well.
Warriors 8U 46, Trojans 6: The defense had a phenomenal day, allowing just one long play. Dylan Flaherty threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Chandler Lynch. Kellen White, Layne Durrance, Krisean Terrell, Jarrett Marazon, Josiah Pierre also found the end zone.
Trojans 10U 26, Warriors 0: The Warriors’ offense had a few nice runs but failed to get on the score board. The Trojans played a great game and controlled both sides of the ball.
Warriors 12U 29, Trojans 0: Kwanell Bedward opened the scoring with a 65-yard touchdown run and the Warriors never looked back. Jaylen Francis added two touchdowns, one coming on a long run and another on a pass reception. John McCullough added another touchdown catch. Zackary Patchell ended the scoring with an extra point. Bryce Maitland, Mitchell Atkinson and Jett Newell anchored the defense.
Warriors 14U 28, Trojans 7: Logan Flaherty ran in a 75-yard touchdown after initially fumbling the ball. Kristian Palmer had some creative running up the gut to finish the Warriors’ offensive scoring. Daveon Daniels intercepted a Trojan pass. Josh Carbajal, Nickolas Randolph, Zymari Jones and Ahmed King-Smith dominated for the Warrior defense.
DESOTO COUNTY
It was a Hawaiian-themed homecoming for the DeSoto County Youth Football and Cheer teams as they hosted the Mulberry Buccaneers. It was also “Darrel Nicklow Appreciation Day” as the long-time Desoto County resident, star athlete and coach was presented with a plaque and gifts.
Bulldogs 6U 20, Buccaneers 12: Camo Cantu, Decardo Nebhardt and homecoming king Chase Goins all scored for the Bulldogs. The win guaranteed the team a spot in the playoffs despite having three games left on their schedule.
Buccaneers 8U 6, Bulldogs 0: The only score in this defensive affair came on a 28 yard scoop and score by Mulberry on the first play of the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs were driving late in the game when they lost another fumble and suffered their fourth loss to knock them out of the playoffs. Jett Roan and Shamil Rivers were a strong part of the tight Bulldog defense.
Bulldogs 10U 27, Buccaneers 7: The Bulldogs won behind touchdowns from Ja’Michael Hariston, Luis Angel Ponce, King River and Jayceon James. Anthony White and Jamari Kenner scored the extra points.
Buccaneers 12U 42, Bulldogs 0: The Bulldogs didn’t fare so well as they lost to a much bigger Mulberry team.
Bulldogs 14U 41, Buccaneers 6: This game saw the Buccaneers score on an 80-yard run on the first play of the game, but it was all DeSoto after that as they built up a 27-6 halftime lead. DeSoto’s big quarterback and homecoming king, Jamaal Blanden, scored as he laid a big hit on two defenders at the same time and sent them both to the turf on his way to the end zone. Dashawn Ford, Ja’Ziran Greene and Niklas Hamm each added a touchdown while Ny’Jonte Rembert scored three times. It was a strong defensive effort by the entire team led by Jesus Moreno.
ENGLEWOOD
The Cougars faced Progress Village out of south Tampa on Saturday.
Panthers 14U 47, Cougars 0: The Cougars fell to the nationally ranked Panthers as four turnovers and a strong Panthers running attack overwhelmed a Cougars team that was playing its first full game. The season’s first three games were cancelled due to weather as the Cougars only played a quarter in two of the contests before those were cancelled. Jaden Hua, Antonio Paniagua, Ethan Million and Cory Baker had numerous tackles. The Cougars are scheduled to play at the North East Bandits from St. Pete next week.
