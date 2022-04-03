The Port Charlotte Bandits split up on Saturday, but still managed to pull out victories during Week 2 of the spring season.
8U Bandits 6, Charlotte Warriors 0: In a battle with their rival, the Bandits prevailed in a defensive battle. Dadrian Richardson scored the lone touchdown behind the blocking of Elias torres and Blake Stegall. On defense, Brayden Jones, Jackson Powers, Kavarion Polk and Carter Lidinski keyed the shutout.
10U Bandits 24, Immokalee 20: The Bandits broke out a stout running game behind Denali Gainer, Ben Guerrier and Jaxon Moretti, with Moretti scoring four touchdowns with the aid of Seth Coyle, D’andre Thomas, Elijah Torres, Chris Lynn, Caleb Lyn and Leayden Dawkins. Defensively, Landon Howard had an interception while Dylan Leblanc, Sylas McNamara and Paiton Richardson recorded tackles for loss.
12U Bandits 40, Immokalee 0: Andre Scott, Chase Angelini, Nick Angelini, Bryce Palmer and JJ Serano all found the end zone during the 12U’s rout. CJ Charles, Keon Banks and Cassidy Fanor provided extra points. Wyatt Hill, Andrew Lynn, Isiah St. Jacques and Jakai Simpson also stood out offensively. On defense, Javier Newell and Ryhan Lowe had multiple tackles. Cam Price and Triston Haines also had standout days.
14U Bandits 14, Immokalee 8: Carlos Serrano and Dre Greene each ran for a touchdown. Bruce Blanden provided one extra point with a run while a hookup between Teagan Lipke and Eli Pearl accounted for the other. Jude Kersanson had a great run, as well behind the blocking of Avonte Harrison and Karsyn Barghaussen. Defensively, Serrano, Greene, Nathan Poplin and Ozias Dorsey excelled while Tyquinious Haynes picked off his third pass in two games.
The weekly Pop Warner roundup is compiled from information submitted by the organizations. To have your organization’s results included, please send them via email to patrick.obley@yoursun.com by 2 p.m. each Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.