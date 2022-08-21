The area’s two Pop Warner powerhouses opened their 2022 season this past Saturday, putting up some gaudy numbers along the way.
Port Charlotte won three of its five contests against rival Venice at Franz Ross Park while Charlotte began the season on the road, playing Naples at Golden Gate High School. There, the Warriors took three of five as well, with the 12-under contest being a humdinger.
On to the games:
VENICE AT PORT CHARLOTTE
Vikings 6U 13, Bandits 0: Walter Zubritsky and Camden Davis led the defense, each recoding an interception. Zachary Bertrand, Karson Richardson also played well defensively. Traiden McClary and Jamarion Floyd ran the ball well behind some great blocking by the offensive line.
Bandits 8U 30, Vikings 24: Bandits started the season with a big win behind Dadrian Richardson and a powerful offensive line. Kaison Barber, Blake Maddox and Jaxden Reyes opened big holes for the running game. The defense fended off Venice with big plays by Javion Ritchhart, Brayden Jones, and Richardson.
Vikings 10U 26, Bandits 0: The start of the game was marked by an impressive drive from the Bandits’ “red” offense. The line was anchored by Isaiah Capellan, Levi St. Jean, Michael Kirsch and Ricardo Hall. Dylan Leblanc, Christian Gonzalez and Ben Guerrier had great runs. Elijah Torres had a nice catch to end the half. Kwa’mae Bibb stepped up and played several positions including some that he had not practiced at very much. Myricko Jackson had a fumble recovery.
Bandits 12U 27, Vikings 0: The Bandits’ offense was led by Gavin Thomas with two touchdowns. Jaheim Jones and JJ Serrano also scored. Extra points were converted by Dylan Szych, who had a pair, and one by CJ Bryant. Also playing well was Wyatt Hill, Isaiah St. Jacques and Landon Russell. Defensively, Wyatt Klorr had 9 tackles while Chase Angelini added 7. Other key contributors were Cam Price, Keon Banks, Cassidy Fanor, Sean Gerdes and Luke Ross.
Bandits 14U 29, Vikings 0: Coming off a championship season at the 12U level, the Bandits are looking for a repeat this year and got off to a good start with an impressive win against their rivals. Port Charlotte took the lead early on a run by Bruce Blanden followed by an extra point kick by Sherrod Williams. Ozias Dorsey scored the second touchdown with an impressive run. Blanden scored again on a 45-yard run, breaking multiple tackle attempts and Williams tacked on another extra point. Elias Pearl completed an amazing reception from Jude Kersnason for the final Bandits score. Jaquan McDaniel ran it in for the extra point. Defensively, Peter Richard had a fumble recovery while Xavier Allen and Eli Pearl each had interceptions. Pearl’s pick came in the end zone to salt away the game. Other impressive defensive plays were made by Rylan Williams, Christian McNealy, Williams and Jack Naylon
CHARLOTTE AT NAPLES
Canes 6U 14, Warriors 6: Ryan Logue scored on a 30-yard run, made possible by the offensive line of Colton Cain, Roman Carr, Ryan Duchemin, Santino Feliciano, Jake Perez, Landon Ruth, Josiah Walters,and Merrick Brumfield, who opened up holes and didn't allow any sacks. The defense was led by Santino Feliciano with three sacks and an interception
Warriors 8U 27, Canes 7: Krisean Terrell, Chandler Lynch, Josiah Pierre and Kellen White each recorded touchdowns as the Warriors routed the Canes. Defensively, the Warriors got a fumble recovery from Even McLaughlin and interceptions by Terrell and Lynch.
Canes 10U 25, Warriors 18: The Warriors led for most of the game before coming up short late. Jaionn Tice led the rushing attack with two huge touchdown runs of 90 and 65 yards. Brendan Jones connected with Chris Snyder for a 43-yard touchdown pass. The defense posted a strong first half, led by Quinton Lincoln, who had several tackles and a fumble recovery in the Canes’ backfield. Jack Grimes, Tice and Snyder also contributed some big plays on that side of the ball.
Warriors 12U 33, Naples 32, OT: The Warriors displayed some grit as they rallied from 12 points down on two occasions before getting the win on a Kansas City tiebreaker. Ra’khai Longmire, Jaylen Frances and Kwanell Bedward each got into the end zone. In the overtime period, Jaylen Francis stepped up while scrambling and tossed a pass to Bedward, who broke through the Canes’ defense to knot the game at 32-32. The Warriors converted the PAT for the win. Jett Newell and Steven Balcomb spearheaded the defense.
Warriors 14U 33, Canes 0: Charlotte came out strong for its season opener with returning quarterback Logan Flaherty completing passes to TyQuenius Haynes and Kamran Curliss. Darrion Gonzalez ran for a 75-yard touchdown. Haynes found himself in the end zone three times with Gonzalez punching in the other two Warriors scores. Joshua Carbajal had strong runs while getting the offense downfield. Defensively, Christopher Lincoln and Gibson Pierre spent the majority of their time in the Canes backfield with Ahmed King-Smith cleaning up the rest. Nicholas Villegas played a solid game at corner and Curliss had a touchdown-saving pass deflection in the end zone, preserving the shutout.
