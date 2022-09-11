Port Charlotte beat the storms, then beat the Hurricanes on Saturday at a soggy Franz Ross Park. The Bandits' 8U and 14U teams in particular continue to obliterate their opponents.
Meanwhile, DeSoto County hung tough with some visitors from Fort Pierce while the North Port Bobcats split up and took on LaBelle and Cape Youth with some success.
On to this week's games:
PORT CHARLOTTE
Bandits 6U 7, Naples 0: The offense got in the end zone with Walter Zubritsky and extra point by Zachary Bertrand behind some great blocking by Mason Ellis, Braxton Potter, Jayden Rice, Mason Martin, Noah Brown, Amir Johnson and Carmelo Lizana. Defense was led by Ashton Capi and Karson Richardson. The game ended before halftime due to lightning delays.
Bandits 8U 40, Naples 6: The Bandits marched up and down the field in their rout behind the dominant offensive line of Xavier Rayhon, Daniel Edmonds and Jaxden Reyes. Dadrian Richardson found the end zone three times, one of which was on a punt return. Jahmir Jones powered his way in for a score as well while Kenny Chambers ran for a pair of touchdowns. It yet another lights-out performance by the defense. Linebackers Anthony Redden, Jones and Kenny Powers filled the holes and made multiple tackles in the backfield. The brotherly duo of Richardson and Javion Ritchhart created a fumble in the backfield and Richardson also had an interception that sealed the deal.
Bandits 10U 6, Naples 0: The defense led the way in a shutout, allowing just three first down. Royalty Davis recovered a fumble. At nose guard, Myrico Jackson caused numerous bad snaps. Jaxson Moretti, Paiton Richardson and Damani Lowe-Chin had numerous tackles. The offense was led by Ben Guerrier, Denali Gainer, Myles Davila and Moretti. Gainer provided the points on a 20-yard run with Moretti and Davila leading the way.
Bandits 14U 29, Naples 0: Jaquan McDaniel led the scoring with two touchdowns while Bruce Blanden and Ozias Dorsey added scores. Sharod Williams added two kicks that are worth two points each. Kristian McNealy had a one-point conversion to highlight a strong outing for the offensive line. Kalique Gainer and Dorsey added interceptions for the defense along with a fumble recovery by Jack Naylon.
DESOTO COUNTY
Bulldogs 6U d. Fort Pierce (FF): The flag team of 6U players ran their record to 4-1 with a forfeit win. Their only loss this season has come at the hands of Avon Park. The Bulldogs have a trio of running backs who have been big on offense in Chase Goins, Decardo Nembhard and Mateo Ponce. Camo Cantu has held down both offensive and the defensive lines. Theodore Guzman, at the league minimum age of 4, has been playing at a level much older than his age. He continues to make big plays every week.
Fort Pierce 12U d. Bulldogs (FF): The DeSoto 12U team lost by forfeit at halftime in their game.
Fort Pierce 14U 21, Bulldogs 18: The Bulldogs lost a heartbreaker because of missed extra points. The Seminoles and Bulldogs each scored three touchdowns, but DeSoto failed to make any extra points while the Seminoles made all three. DeSoto trailed 14-0 at the half but scored twice in the third quarter as a downpour soaked the field and both teams. Ahmad’dra Greene scored on a 70-yard run and Herman McMinns scored from 5 yards out to trail 14-12 going into the final 10 minutes of play. The Seminoles put the game away on a touchdown pass with 1:32 remaining. A McMinns interception got the ball to the Fort Pierce 40 for the Bulldogs, where two plays later Greene scored on the game’s final play.
NORTH PORT
LaBelle 6U 27, Bobcats 0: Bobcats and Longhorns played 7-on-7 in this matchup which featured almost all knew kids for the Bobcats. With Michael Fox under center, Ace Hayes, Sariyah Parrish and Austin Priddy all ran for positive yardage for the Bobcats.
LaBelle 8U 26, Bobcats 0: After winning their last two games, the Bobcats stumbled this week against the Longhorns, who were able to take the win at home.
Bobcats 10U 12, LaBelle 6: After a rough couple of weeks, the Bobcats were hungry for a better outing this time. They were able to get their first win of the season during an away game. Bobcats will look to continue to build off that when they take on the Charlotte Warriors next week.
Cape Youth 12U 26, Bobcats 0: Cape Jr. struck quick, jumping out to a 23-0 lead in the first half and looked dominant, but the Bobcats adjusted to permit just three more points the rest of the way. The offense struggled to get in a groove.
Bobcats 14U 34, Cape Youth 13: The first half was back-and-forth with both teams scoring as until the Bobcats offense to settle down. Kaiden Palmer would a touchdown on the ground while Charles Cash would add another. The Riptides hung around during the first half, scoring two touchdowns but being denied on an extra-point attempt. The Bobcats dominated the second half Mathew Stackhouse and Palmer each added scores on the ground. Bobcats defense pitched a second-half shutout. Dalton Percora and Stackhouse led that side of the ball. Gio Santucci recovered a Riptides bobbled kick return. Caleb Thomkins forced a fumble and Palmer had an interception in the end zone for the undefeated Bobcats.
