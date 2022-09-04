Charlotte, Port Charlotte and North Port all had good days at the yard on Saturday.
The Warriors dispatched visiting LaBelle, while the Bandits hit the road to Cape Coral, where they broke up the Storms.
Meanwhile North Port, which rebranded itself from the Mustangs to Junior Bobcats, continued their strong start to the season.
The Pop Warner roundup runs every Monday in The Daily Sun. To have your organization's results included, please email them to patrick.obley@yoursun.com by 2 p.m. each Sunday.
On to the action:
CHARLOTTE
Most of the Warriors’s squads played host to the LaBelle Longhorns on Saturday at Carmalita Park while the 14U team headed south to take on Cape Youth.
Longhorns 6U 34, Warriors 0: Though they didn’t put any points on the board, running backs Ryan Logue and Merrick Brumfield had good runs behind the offensive line of Jeremish Tise, Bodhi Howard and Jake Perez. The defensive line of Cullen Bell, Logue and Krue Dowling also made some plays.
Warriors 8U 31, Longhorns 0: The defense of Evan McLaughlin, Dominic Sousa, Dayton Speek, Drew Pyle, Anthony Haka, Logan Day, Krisean Terrell, Kentyn Lombard, Kolby Godshall, Alex Juarez and Malachi Fulton pitched a shutout. Meanwhile Josiah Pierre, Chandler Lynch, Kellen White, Rocco Ravenscraft and Layne Durrance all found the end zone as guided by the quarterback duo of Dylan Flaherti and Nolan Lorino.
Warriors 10U 27, Longhorns 0: Jaionn Tice scored on the second play from scrimmage, racing 50 yards, to set the tone. Tice and Quintin Lincoln combined for all four scores, with two rushing touchdowns, each. They had big holes to run through, thanks to the blocking up front by Kaesyn Crowl, Jaden Shows, Jack Grimes, Ryker Timmons, Liam Sheehan, Kevin Brightman and Zane Casey. Chris Snyder led the defense with several big hits. The Warriors forced two turnovers, including a strip by Tice and a fumble recovery by Janxiel McClary Pagan.
Warriors 12U 36, Longhorns 6: Zachary Patchell led an offensive onslaught that racked up 27 points in the first quarter. Aiden Mejia, Andres Reyes-Colon, Tecoy Campbell and Jett Newell spearheaded a strong defensive effort.
Warriors 14U 41, Cape Youth 13: Christopher Lincoln scored a pair of touchdowns while Kristian Palmer returned a punt 50 yards for another score as the Warriors pulled away. Tyquenius Haynes and Logan Flaherty also found the end zone. Ahmed King-Smith rounded out the scoring with pick-six interception. Corbin Boudreaux, Chase Broschart, Zymari Jones and Gibson Pierre each recorded sacks, while Nicholas Villegas defended well against the pass.
PORT CHARLOTTE
The Bandits traveled to Cape Coral, recording a sweep in which the teams combined to allow just 13 points.
Bandits 6U 19, Storms 0: Easton Litty ran for two touchdowns while Zachary Bertrand added another behind great blocking from the offensive line. Defensively, Carson Richardson, Jivoni Gonzalez and Camden Davis had multiple tackles in the backfield.
Bandits 8U 38, Storms 7: The offensive line of Adrian Long, Caiden Neel, Anthony Casalino, Bryson Holland, Jonathan Millman and Robert Stevenson blew open holes for Dadrian Richardson and Jahmire Jones, who each reached the end zone. Kenny Chambers added a pair of extra points. Defensively, Blake Maddox and Elias Torres led the way, along with Kavarion Polk and Anthony Atkins.
Bandits 10U 15, Storms 0: Ben Guerrier, Myles Davila and Denali Gainer ran the ball well while Dylan Leblanc added a nice pass on a 4th-and-long pass to Landon Howard to keep a scoring drive alive. Davila and Leblanc each scored the touchdowns. Sylas McNamara added a safety on defense. Abram McFarland had numerous tackles for loss. Levi St Jean, Jaxson Moretti and Royalty Davis also stood out on defense.
Bandits 12U 37, Storms 6: Nick Angelini, Jahiem Jones and Cam Price handled the scoring duties behind an offensive line of Wyatt Hill, Jakai Simpson, Saul Jean, Isaiah St. Jacques, Lincoln McNamara and tight end Bryce Palmer. Special teams also stood out, thanks to Gavin Thomas’ 68-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. C.J. Bryant added an extra-point run. The Defense was keyed by JJ Serano’s 47-yard interception return for a touchdown. Shane Polling, Jaden Long, Kamdyne Heary and Javier Newell also had a good day on defense.
Bandits 14U 24, Storms 0: The Bandits held a three-touchdown lead before a lightning delay led to an eventual forfeit by the home team. Jacquan McDaniel had a 70-yard punt return for a touchdown. He added another score on a 40-yard run after being sprung by a block from Kristian McNealy. Quarterback Jude Kersnason iced the victory with a 35-yard touchdown pass to Elias Pearl. Sharrod Williams had a pair of two-point kick conversions while Lincoln Picard rounded out the scoring with a safety as he pushed a Storms player into his own end zone. Bruce Blanden, and Jack Naylon also had good days on defense, as did McNealy and Pearl.
NORTH PORT
The Junior Bobcats era is out to a great start in their first season since rebranding from the Mustangs. On Saturday, they took three of four games from the Cape Junior Sharks.
Bobcats 8U 12, Sharks 6: Forrest Price and Aiden Lowell ripped off touchdown runs as the Bobcats improve to 2-1 on the season. Lowell’s score came in overtime to secure the win. The defense recorded multiple sacks. Bennett Harrington had a fumble recovery and in overtime, Jacoby Stackhouse sealed the victory with an interception.
Sharks 10U 44, Bobcats 0: The Bobcats struggled in the trenches against the Sharks, but showed plenty of fight, securing a fumble recovery.
Bobcats 12U 7, Sharks 6: In a defensive battle, the Bobcats fell behind 6-0 but stopped the Sharks on their extra point attempt. Cameron Wilson scored on a run to tie the game, then the Bobcats converted the extra point for the win, improving to 2-1 on the season.
Bobcats 14U 38, Sharks 18: The Bobcats defense and special teams accounted for four touchdowns in the lightning-delayed victory. Caleb McBroom set the tone with a blocked punt that he recovered in the end zone. Charles Cash had an 80-yard interception return while Jaiden Cook tacked on a 50-yard pick-six. Kaiden Palmer made it three pick-sixes with his interception return. Palmer and McBroom also
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.