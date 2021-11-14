The Charlotte Warrior organization’s football season came to an end on Saturday when the 8U Warriors fell in the second round of the Southeast Regionals in Brooksville. All in all, it was a breakthrough season for the Warriors, who had not reached the regional round since 2014.
Meanwhile, a trio of Port Charlotte Bandits teams played first-round regional games in Miami over the weekend with two teams advancing to the second round, one doing so in a shocker.
8U Bandits 13, Palmetto Raiders 12: The Bandits picked up their 12th consecutive win, outlasting the Raiders. Port Charlotte struck first via its defense when Damani Lowe-Chin picked off a pass and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown. Newly minted fullback Braxton Stansbury scored the Bandits’ other touchdown on a goal-line plunge. Ben Guerrier ran tough all day, with multiple big runs. Defensively, the Bandits forced multiple fumbles and recorded tackles for loss, keeping the Raiders off-balance throughout the game. Chase Giarrocco and Chris Lynn led the effort.
12U Bandits 19, Palmetto Raiders 18: In a thriller, the Bandits knocked off the defending national champions in double overtime. The offense was led by Bruce “Boom Boom” Blanden, wo scored on a 47-yard touchdown run. The defense came up with big stops in the red zone, led by Logan Martin and Malakai Carrion, who each came up with multiple tackles. Also playing well were Ozias Dorsey and Kaison Weatherhead. In the first overtime, Dorsey scored, but the Bandits missed the extra point. The Raiders did the same. The Raiders scored again to open the second overtime, but again missed the extra point opening the door for Blanden, who scored, then ran in the extra point for the win.
14U Florida City Razorbacks 25, Bandits 6: Dallas Lambert hauled in a 55-yard pass from Teagan Lipke in the third quarter for the Bandits’ lone points. Lipke found time for the throw thanks to the blocking of Noah Swim-Smith, Knox Johnson, Caleb Cox, Elijah Redfield, Josiah Garduno, Landon Obert and Avonte Harrison. Defensively, the Bandits were led by Carlos Serrano, JuJu Roach, Nate Poplin, Moises Torres, Fredrick St. Jacques, Blayne Parrish, Kristian McNealy and Jacquan McDaniel.
