Charlotte Warriors coaches run drills with their team before facing the Port Charlotte Bandits in a Pop Warner football 6U matchup Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Carmalita Park in Punta Gorda. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Port Charlotte Bandits Carmelo Lizana (17) runs down the sideline against the Charlotte Warriors during a Pop Warner football 6U matchup Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Carmalita Park in Punta Gorda. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Port Charlotte Bandits Jamarion Floyd (2) carries against the Charlotte Warriors during a Pop Warner football 6U matchup Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Carmalita Park in Punta Gorda. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Charlotte Warriors Jeter Denning (3) hands off to Karson Richardson (5) against the Port Charlotte Bandits during a Pop Warner football 6U matchup Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Carmalita Park in Punta Gorda. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Port Charlotte Bandits Head Coach Jomo Brown talks with his team at halftime while playing the Charlotte Warriors in a Pop Warner football 6U matchup Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Carmalita Park in Punta Gorda. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Port Charlotte Bandits Lenox Gordon Jr (12) takes a water break before facing the Charlotte Warriors in a Pop Warner football 6U matchup Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Carmalita Park in Punta Gorda. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Port Charlotte Bandits Gabriel Brown (21) stretches with his team before facing the Charlotte Warriors in a Pop Warner football 6U matchup Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Carmalita Park in Punta Gorda. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Charlotte Warriors Traiden McClary (1) is tripped up in front of Port Charlotte Bandits defender Cameron Soldano (9) during a Pop Warner football 6U matchup Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Carmalita Park in Punta Gorda. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Charlotte Warriors Karson Richardson (5) breaks outside against Port Charlotte Bandits defender Jaxon Brown (15) during a Pop Warner football 6U matchup Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Carmalita Park in Punta Gorda. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Charlotte Warriors Traiden McClary (1) carries against Port Charlotte Bandits defender Jamarion Floyd (2) during Saturday’s game.
Charlotte Warriors Karson Richardson (5) runs for a touchdown past Port Charlotte Bandits defender Jamarion Floyd (2) during Saturday’s Pop Warner football 6U matchup.
Charlotte Warriors Traiden McClary (1) has a message for his Port Charlotte Bandits opponents before the start of a Pop Warner football 6U matchup Saturday at Carmalita Park in Punta Gorda.
The Charlotte Warriors take the field to face the Port Charlotte Bandits in a Pop Warner football 6U matchup on Saturdayat Carmalita Park in Punta Gorda.
The Port Charlotte Bandits take the field Saturday to face the Charlotte Warriors in a Pop Warner football 6U matchup.
PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte Warriors’ 6U squad overwhelmed rival Port Charlotte 26-6 as the two organizations renewed the Pop Warner version of the Peace River Rivalry at Carmalita Park.
The Warriors’ offensive line of Julius Brown, Easton Lynch, Robby Satterfield, Colton Shows, Cannon Day, Gunner Safford and CJ McNealy paved the way for Karson Richardson, who streaked to three long touchdown runs for a 19-0 lead.
