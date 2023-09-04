PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte Warriors’ 6U squad overwhelmed rival Port Charlotte 26-6 as the two organizations renewed the Pop Warner version of the Peace River Rivalry at Carmalita Park.

The Warriors’ offensive line of Julius Brown, Easton Lynch, Robby Satterfield, Colton Shows, Cannon Day, Gunner Safford and CJ McNealy paved the way for Karson Richardson, who streaked to three long touchdown runs for a 19-0 lead.


